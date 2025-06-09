LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact That He DELETED His Account (Screenshots)

As Twitchy readers know, we previously covered the X account, LA Scanner, who received his comeuppance after he deliberately shared information about where ICE agents were staying, among other things. At the time, we did not share any of his personal information as we did not want to doxx him further. That being said, new information has come to our attention that we feel is pertinent to the entire situation.

Seems there may be some previous charges that would make him a felon.

Please note that we cannot confirm or deny this information, but we believe it's essential to provide the most accurate information available at this time.

Several months ago @LAScanner was in a group chat I own until someone came forward with court documents, proving that the owner behind that account is a convicted felon. I immediately removed him.



Now, after seeing him doxx ICE agents, I’ve got no other choice, but to release… pic.twitter.com/q8AyxPKlrM — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

Post continues:

... but to release this information. Fun little fact, as a convicted felon, you’re not allowed to own or operate a police scanner. The download is below.

If this is true, we're not sure it's legal for this person to use a scanner.

I feel really bad for not coming forward with this sooner, the doxxing might have never happened if I did.



Please spread the word. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

This person should not feel badly. It's hard to expose people, especially when doxxing is so frowned upon. Unfortunately, when this person went after ICE agents ... well, it's not a bad idea to know who they may be.

We did it guys! Thanks everyone! pic.twitter.com/LZJN3wN7n4 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

Oh, just wait.

Well well well pic.twitter.com/Bp1qipNLDb — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

Oof.

Oh he deleted the account.



You guys are awesome, well done. pic.twitter.com/QqFDP6dgw7 — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) June 9, 2025

Well, hopefully, a lesson learned.

