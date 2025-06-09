Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying...
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now...
VIP
Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when...
Supercut: Every Time Democrats Called the Los Angeles Riots 'Peaceful'
JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective
Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's...
Dems & Media Collapse: 'Peaceful' Riot Narrative Crumbles!
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Writes Gov. Newsom's Request to Trump and Now It's MUCH...
California Representative Shows Solidarity With Illegal Immigrants By Eating at a Fancy Re...
OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations...

LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact That He DELETED His Account (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:50 PM on June 09, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, we previously covered the X account, LA Scanner, who received his comeuppance after he deliberately shared information about where ICE agents were staying, among other things. At the time, we did not share any of his personal information as we did not want to doxx him further. That being said, new information has come to our attention that we feel is pertinent to the entire situation.

Advertisement

Seems there may be some previous charges that would make him a felon.

Please note that we cannot confirm or deny this information, but we believe it's essential to provide the most accurate information available at this time.

Post continues:

... but to release this information. Fun little fact, as a convicted felon, you’re not allowed to own or operate a police scanner. 

The download is below.

If this is true, we're not sure it's legal for this person to use a scanner.

This person should not feel badly. It's hard to expose people, especially when doxxing is so frowned upon. Unfortunately, when this person went after ICE agents ... well, it's not a bad idea to know who they may be.

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Oh, just wait.

Oof.

Well, hopefully, a lesson learned.

============================================================

Related:

Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old TWEETS to Post About the LA Riots

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD

So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He is and Where He's BEEN

D-Bag ALERT! How Stupid Does Chris Murphy Think We Are? What He Just Said About Riots/Trump Is SHAMEFUL

DAMNING Receipts Prove One of NGOs Organizing LA Riots Received Money from CA Taxpayers JUST LAST YEAR

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now TRIGGERED By Trump's Response
Doug P.
Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We See Some It’s the Work of Two Guys
Warren Squire
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement