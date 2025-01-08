MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan want Elon Musk to stop attacking the Muslim rape-gangs in the UK that are targeting young girls. No, really! Apparently, Musk Derangement Syndrome is just as crazy as the Trump variety.

NEW: MSNBC's Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan hold a joint struggle session to whine about Elon Musk and Trump, blast Musk for condemning the UK grooming gangs.



If you are mad that someone is condemning pedo gangs, *you* are the bad person.



"The anti-Muslim stuff is a common theme...… pic.twitter.com/lQyiF70ZSb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 8, 2025

These evil gangs are a serious problem, but that doesn’t stop Reid and Hasan from choosing to insanely paint Musk as the villain.

They're more mad that people are condemning the pedos than the fact that the pedos are r*ping children. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 8, 2025

Does MSNBC have a Rubber Room with a white board where they send their team to figure out things like, “How can we make Elon Musk look bad for calling out rapists”, and then they get to work? — Lisa (@lalalainsd) January 8, 2025

I haven't seen a single report that the rapes aren't happening. The only contrary report I've read was that the reported Pakistani demographics are inaccurate. I think the most outrageous thing here is the rapes and why they aren't being stopped. Why not do an inquiry? — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) January 8, 2025

If you listen closely you can actually hear sickened, fed-up people switching their TVs off on MSNBC.

Because the guy bringing about mass transparency and accountability to such egregious crimes, he's the problem and not those covering it up…yeah, ok legacy media 🙄 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) January 8, 2025

Calling Musk Islamophobic for denouncing crimes against children is top-tier intellectual dishonesty. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 8, 2025

Typical deflection by Reid and Hasan. Condemning grooming gangs isn’t ‘anti-Muslim’; it’s about justice. — Cruz Parker 🇺🇸 (@CruzParker47) January 8, 2025

“Anti Muslim stuff”.



These are not serious people. They are 🤡🤡. — Mike J. Shea (@Shea1Mike) January 8, 2025

Not enough bad words for people like these two. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) January 8, 2025

Elon should really do this 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/0V9GRT2AJv — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 8, 2025

Rumors were floated late last year that Musk was interested in buying MSNBC. We wish he would do it just to fire these clearly unhinged show hosts. If he could end their shows it would put them out of their misery and open a window for sanity to return to the failing network.