Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Off...
Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico...
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower Ameri...
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley...
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Daniel Penny Files to Dismiss Jordan Neely’s Father’s Lawsuit
Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over...
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  1:15 AM on January 08, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan want Elon Musk to stop attacking the Muslim rape-gangs in the UK that are targeting young girls. No, really! Apparently, Musk Derangement Syndrome is just as crazy as the Trump variety.

Advertisement

Check out Hasan’s incoherent rant. (WATCH)

These evil gangs are a serious problem, but that doesn’t stop Reid and Hasan from choosing to insanely paint Musk as the villain.

If you listen closely you can actually hear sickened, fed-up people switching their TVs off on MSNBC.

Recommended

No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Rumors were floated late last year that Musk was interested in buying MSNBC. We wish he would do it just to fire these clearly unhinged show hosts. If he could end their shows it would put them out of their misery and open a window for sanity to return to the failing network.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK EUROPE JOY REID LEFTIES LEFTISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America
Warren Squire
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Brett T.
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office
Warren Squire
Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Warren Squire
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America Warren Squire
Advertisement