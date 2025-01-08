WATCH: Firefighter Saves American Flag From Los Angeles Inferno

Come at the Queen, You Best Not Miss! George Takei Plays With FIRE...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 08, 2025
ImgFlip

The situation on the ground in Los Angeles is bad. Really, really bad. There are wildfires burning out of control in and around LA, with countless homes and businesses reduced to ash.

Firefighters are at their limits, there is limited water to combat the flames, and the mayor is MIA.

But in the midst of the chaos, a good deed shines even brighter than the fire:

Incredible footage.

Exactly this.

Well done, indeed.

Trump should.

That flag means more than just a flag.

Isn't Biden still on vacation?

The irony is not lost on us.

Sometimes they wear firefighting gear.

