WATCH: Firefighter Saves American Flag From Los Angeles Inferno

The situation on the ground in Los Angeles is bad. Really, really bad. There are wildfires burning out of control in and around LA, with countless homes and businesses reduced to ash.

Firefighters are at their limits, there is limited water to combat the flames, and the mayor is MIA.

But in the midst of the chaos, a good deed shines even brighter than the fire:

PROTECTING OLD GLORY: A firefighter braves the California wildfires to climb a pole and save an American flag about to be burned. pic.twitter.com/dImLAjVYx6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 8, 2025

Incredible footage.

These are the kinds of people who deserve a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Not ghouls like Hillary Clinton. — The Political Doggo (@Doggo_Political) January 8, 2025

Exactly this.

That is not a Firefighter, but a True Patriot….well done young man❤️🇺🇸❤️ — CaliGurlz4TRUMP🇺🇸MAGA AF🇺🇸 (@CaliGurl662130) January 8, 2025

Well done, indeed.

If I were DJT and saw this, I would bestow some sort of award to him for saving the flag. Unlike the current Hologram-in-Chief, DJT respects the flag and all it stands for. God bless him. — ee052496 (@ee052496) January 8, 2025

Trump should.

Respect for the flag, even in chaos. This firefighter is a true American hero. 🇺🇸 — Ethan Townsend (@TheEthanCode) January 8, 2025

That flag means more than just a flag.

Hey @POTUS, this is what a respectable & deserving Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient looks like. https://t.co/g2urR8ksXX — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 8, 2025

Isn't Biden still on vacation?

In a place where vast majority fights for the right to burn it https://t.co/aYtAIGSfcF — America First (@KihneSheila) January 8, 2025

The irony is not lost on us.

Sometimes they wear firefighting gear.