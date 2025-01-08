Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Donald Trump Takes Gavin Newsom to Task Over Disastrous LA Wildfires

The Left are going to do two things in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires: scream about climate change and blame Republicans (specifically Donald Trump).

Advertisement

Bank on that.

Years ago, Donald Trump warned Newsom that improper forestry management would lead to more wildfires, and threatened to withhold federal funds if California didn't change course on the issue.

Newsom ignored Trump and now LA is in ruins.

Trump took to Truth Social to spank Newsom over his failed leadership, and Elon Musk shared a screenshot of the post:

The Democrats are going to absolutely lose their minds over this. But Trump, although rough around the edges, is right.

Everyone, please calm down. It's all under control.



The first LGBTQABCD fire chief of the Los Angeles fire department will simply scream at the inferno that it is "A bigot!" and "Not inclusive!!" and the flaming blazes will put itself out. pic.twitter.com/XNywR3ynvq — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) January 8, 2025

Ouch.

Trump tried to get Newsom to manage the forests for years ago, the press laughed at Trump and then knew Newsom blamed the wildfires on climate change https://t.co/YIqCXxR7Fz — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 8, 2025

And Trump was right then, too.

It’s amazing how every liberal government is now openly hostile to their own constituents. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 8, 2025

They hate us.

Basic forest management helps a whole heckuva lot too! Clear the brush, take down the old, more flammable trees, create natural fire breaks by clearing some areas of forests. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) January 8, 2025

California won't do that because they think it's not 'environmentally friendly.'

Lives lost, houses destroyed, a city demolished.



But at least the fish are safe! pic.twitter.com/8lPvQcZbky — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 8, 2025

Priorities.

Elon, please buy California — Penny2x (@imPenny2x) January 8, 2025

Heh. If only he could.

Gavin Newscum cares more about this disgrace of a fish than the people that voted for him! https://t.co/xnmlyO332r pic.twitter.com/yfCBIy96kW — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) January 8, 2025

Yep.

He is.

A disaster wherever it's tried.