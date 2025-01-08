Come at the Queen, You Best Not Miss! George Takei Plays With FIRE...
Cue the Lefty Meltdowns! Donald Trump Takes Gavin Newsom to Task Over Disastrous LA Wildfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on January 08, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Left are going to do two things in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires: scream about climate change and blame Republicans (specifically Donald Trump).

Bank on that.

Years ago, Donald Trump warned Newsom that improper forestry management would lead to more wildfires, and threatened to withhold federal funds if California didn't change course on the issue.

Newsom ignored Trump and now LA is in ruins.

Trump took to Truth Social to spank Newsom over his failed leadership, and Elon Musk shared a screenshot of the post:

The Democrats are going to absolutely lose their minds over this. But Trump, although rough around the edges, is right.

Ouch.

And Trump was right then, too.

They hate us.

California won't do that because they think it's not 'environmentally friendly.'

Priorities.

Heh. If only he could.

Yep.

He is.

A disaster wherever it's tried.

