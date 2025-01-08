Come at the Queen, You Best Not Miss! George Takei Plays With FIRE Attacking J.K. Rowling on Trans Kids

WATCH: Firefighter Saves American Flag From Los Angeles Inferno
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 08, 2025
ImgFlip

Oh, Lieutenant Sulu, have you stepped in it now.

George Takei, the reliably Left-wing actor best known for 'Star Trek', has decided to FA and go after J.K. Rowling. Why? Because Rowling, correctly, states there are no trans kids.

Because there aren't. No kid is born in the 'wrong' body, and the solution for kids with 'gender dysphoria' is mental health assistance and guidance through puberty. Not hormones and puberty blockers and 'gender-affirming surgery.'

But go after Rowling he did:

Can't wait for the FO stage to commence. It will not go well for him.

Even without Rowling commenting, X users wasted no time dragging Takei for this:

Those drugs are dangerous and irreversible. Just like the surgery.

He sure is.

Takei thinks women's rights are secondary to men who identify as women

And he thinks we shouldn't protect kids from self-harm.

Rowling is right.

THANK. YOU.

This writer has argued for ages that 'gender-affirming care' is really just an insidious form of conversion therapy. Remember when the Left hated conversion therapy?

Especially when those children are likely autistic and gay?

He does not.

They'll never really quit X.

Truth hurts guys like George.

THIS.

