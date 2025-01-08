Come at the Queen, You Best Not Miss! George Takei Plays With FIRE Attacking J.K. Rowling on Trans Kids

Oh, Lieutenant Sulu, have you stepped in it now.

George Takei, the reliably Left-wing actor best known for 'Star Trek', has decided to FA and go after J.K. Rowling. Why? Because Rowling, correctly, states there are no trans kids.

Advertisement

Because there aren't. No kid is born in the 'wrong' body, and the solution for kids with 'gender dysphoria' is mental health assistance and guidance through puberty. Not hormones and puberty blockers and 'gender-affirming surgery.'

But go after Rowling he did:

Can't wait for the FO stage to commence. It will not go well for him.

Even without Rowling commenting, X users wasted no time dragging Takei for this:

No child has ever born with a gendered soul or brain in the “wrong body” who must be “cured” with drugs which permanently sterilize (and in the case of boys—castrate) and damage their endocrine systems, in addition to barbaric surgeries which eliminate any possibility for a… — Patsy Mink 🦉🌕 🐈‍⬛ 🌓 🐦‍⬛ 🌒🍄 (@darcwood) January 8, 2025

Those drugs are dangerous and irreversible. Just like the surgery.

And you are a dangerous advocate for child chemical castration and the destruction of women's rights... — Jonny Bell (@Jonnywsbell) January 8, 2025

He sure is.

She is a woman fighting for women’s rights.



Fighting to keep men out of women’s hospitals, bathrooms, changing rooms, care homes and even rape crisis centres.



There is nothing deluded about @jk_rowling — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) January 8, 2025

Takei thinks women's rights are secondary to men who identify as women

And he thinks we shouldn't protect kids from self-harm.

There are only female and male humans, George.



No child is born not being one or the other, and no one can change sex.



Gender is a linguistic distraction that has no bearing on our sexes.



So she's right. That's all there is to it. — gee! dubya :D (@gary_worden) January 8, 2025

Rowling is right.

You’re advocating for conversion therapy, but now it’s not just a mental, emotional assault. Now, it’s done with scalpels and drugs, & it’s irreversible. This is what happens when you’re so tied up in ideology that you can’t see what’s right before your eyes. — Ellyll (@Ellyll8) January 8, 2025

THANK. YOU.

This writer has argued for ages that 'gender-affirming care' is really just an insidious form of conversion therapy. Remember when the Left hated conversion therapy?

You don't see a problem with telling children they can be born in the wrong body? — Ellie Angharad 🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Ellie_Angharad) January 8, 2025

Especially when those children are likely autistic and gay?

Advertisement

He does not.

They'll never really quit X.

How dare she say such obvious, factually correct things? 😡 https://t.co/10ZolB20SJ — Not Dennis (@DennisTrollsYu) January 8, 2025

Truth hurts guys like George.

Telling kids, most of whom are wrestling with the idea that they might be lesbian, gay or bi, that they are ‘sick’ and need to be ‘fixed’ with drugs or surgery is monstrous, abusive and cruel. https://t.co/6FXlR7K4UR — Kate Barker-Mawjee (@KateBMwriting) January 8, 2025

THIS.