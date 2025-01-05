Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll

If you're going to come for J.K. Rowling, you better be prepared. Because odds are the beloved children's author who has written thousands of pages of best-selling novels knows her way around words, and odds are things aren't going to go well for those who would attack her.

Advertisement

It's been over five years since Rowling first dove into the transgender debate and since then she's been a tireless advocate for women's rights in the face of trans activist insanity and Leftist hatred.

As usual, she handles her critics with a biting wit and grace that only she can manage:

I'm hearing pain here, Ken, not anger. I know it hasn't been easy since she left, what with living in your mum's garage and losing your PornHub Premium subscription, but on the bright side, your kids are bound to want to see you again one day, if only out of morbid curiosity. pic.twitter.com/wvOYr8gAwo — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 5, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

We're dying laughing.

Poor Ken.

He didn't stand a chance.

The era of FA without without FO is over.



Gotta love it. — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) January 5, 2025

We sure do love it.

Do not poke the lioness

She bites — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 5, 2025

And bites hard.

You're still beloved ❤️ — Libs of ßIμesky (@Libsofbluesky) January 5, 2025

Yes, she is.

This writer watched this very interesting video on Rowling, and recommends it. She's still winning and beloved.

This JK Rowling lady is damn good with words. She should think about writing a book — PenitentThief (@ThiefPenitent) January 5, 2025

Or several.

I stand with JK Rowling pic.twitter.com/wWaPyfFkUH — Anti Woke Memes (@AntiWokeMemes) January 5, 2025

Narrator: she was never arrested.

And never will be.

One of the few highlights in a miserable start to the 2020s is J.K. Rowling running out of f**ks to give. — Jack David (@FFS_WhatNow) January 5, 2025

It sure is.

This lady right here is such a badass. Just deboned and fileted poor little Kenny. "Who killed Kenny?". JK Rowling, that's who. https://t.co/wFXbwIqUXR pic.twitter.com/besuXzKJZG — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) January 5, 2025

Heh.

Hello 911? There's been a murder. https://t.co/BBMt3Pwup6 — Nick Hlavacek (@NickInNC) January 5, 2025

Sure has been.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

I will never cross this woman. Not only does she write outstanding thrillers, but she also writes "killer" tweets. https://t.co/XsRkH8EVeD — Bruce Sharp (@FlyingBSRanch) January 5, 2025

Definitely.

“… if only out of morbid curiosity.” https://t.co/A29YjOsOsr — Mark Llewellyn (@archiebombora09) January 5, 2025

Absolutely savage.