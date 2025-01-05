Hello, 911? J.K. Rowling Absolutely BURIES Foul-Mouthed Troll

Seriously? NJ Governor Phil Murphy Goes to the Mattresses to Keep Inappropriate Books...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on January 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

If you're going to come for J.K. Rowling, you better be prepared. Because odds are the beloved children's author who has written thousands of pages of best-selling novels knows her way around words, and odds are things aren't going to go well for those who would attack her.

It's been over five years since Rowling first dove into the transgender debate and since then she's been a tireless advocate for women's rights in the face of trans activist insanity and Leftist hatred.

As usual, she handles her critics with a biting wit and grace that only she can manage:

EL. OH. EL.

We're dying laughing.

Poor Ken.

He didn't stand a chance.

We sure do love it.

And bites hard.

Yes, she is.

This writer watched this very interesting video on Rowling, and recommends it. She's still winning and beloved.

Or several.

Narrator: she was never arrested.

And never will be.

It sure is.

Heh.

Sure has been.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Definitely.

Absolutely savage.

Tags: FUNNY J.K. ROWLING TRANSGENDER TROLL

