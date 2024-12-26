LEGEND: J.K. Rowling Handles Pro-Trans Troll As Only She Can by Laughing at They/Them With Her Husband

The other day, J.K. Rowling celebrated her 23 anniversary with husband Neil. It was a sweet post, and the couple look very happy.

The Left hates happiness almost as much as they hate Rowling, and one such hater caught her attention:

Advertisement

I just read this to Neil and he said something that made me laugh so hard I nearly coughed up a kidney 🤣😆🤣😆 pic.twitter.com/Emmueo78gU — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 26, 2024

Well, now we have to know what this is.

Let’s hear it ! 😂😂😂😂😂 — LAZYJIBBA (@lazyjibba81) December 26, 2024

Spill!

I’m not about to get my husband cancelled. One in the family’s enough! — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 26, 2024

Well, darned.

LOL.

He married up. — Two-Pump Chump! (@montypythonfun) December 26, 2024

Awwww.

Trust me, as everyone who's met him knows, I'm the lucky one. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 26, 2024

AWWWWWWW.

Laughter is a big part of what makes life worth living. Congratulations and continued happiness to you both! — Season's Greetings LuckyEat-Anter 🕯️🎄 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 (@LuckyEatAnter) December 26, 2024

Laughter is necessary.

People are so stupid. Who would post that to someone celebrating their anniversary 🙄 — Jane (@OrthoA) December 26, 2024

A Leftist. That's who.

As a straight man, I can reasonably predict Neil's response was something along the line of... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/OX4lw2gasX — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) December 26, 2024

This made us laugh out loud.

I don’t know why they try and take you on 😂 — 🌱Siantheurbanfarmer (@siantinkerbell) December 26, 2024

They're not too bright.

Bro the people who don’t like JK Rowling are psychopaths. She’s a legend. https://t.co/dRgx3CIkLh — - (@TheOG_Kakarot) December 26, 2024

An absolute legend.

OK, you have to share… You can’t just leave us hanging like this https://t.co/ztoJ2uXL4H — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 26, 2024

But she's going to.

Never ever leaving this platform. https://t.co/XtABFOHRks — Gillian Flavell (@FlavellG) December 26, 2024

Never.