LEGEND: J.K. Rowling Handles Pro-Trans Troll As Only She Can by Laughing at They/Them With Her Husband

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 26, 2024
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP

The other day, J.K. Rowling celebrated her 23 anniversary with husband Neil. It was a sweet post, and the couple look very happy.

The Left hates happiness almost as much as they hate Rowling, and one such hater caught her attention:

Well, now we have to know what this is.

Spill!

Well, darned.

LOL.

Awwww.

AWWWWWWW.

Laughter is necessary.

A Leftist. That's who.

This made us laugh out loud.

They're not too bright.

An absolute legend.

But she's going to.

Never.

Tags: FUNNY J.K. ROWLING TRANS TRANSGENDER

