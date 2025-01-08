WOMP WOMP: Trans Activist Thought He Found FL Driver License Loophole, Ends Up in Legal Hot Water Instead

This is genuinely one of the most unintentionally funny things this writer has seen on X in a while.

But first, some background: in January of last year, this writer told you that Florida would not be changing ID cards (including driver's licenses) to match someone's 'gender identity'. In that letter, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said they would not acknowledge someone's 'internal sense' of gender but rather 'innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics', in order to accurately identify persons and enforce laws.

It was the correct move, even though some Lefties were really mad about it.

So now that we're caught up, onto the story.

This trans activist -- a man -- thought he'd found a 'loophole' in Florida's law. He apparently reported his license as 'lost' and used his passport, which identifies him as female, to get a new one.

Then he posted about it online.

Watch his video and then read FLHSMV's letter to him:

SCOOP: A trans activist boasted about a loophole which allowed him to change his gender marker on his Florida license.



The FLHSMV responded by sending him a letter thanking him for bringing attention to this error and promise action to address it.



Florida doesn’t allow an… pic.twitter.com/RHVdJ5p0N0 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025

Whoops.

Congratulations sir. You accomplished nothing 🙄 pic.twitter.com/om9U0suGYq — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 7, 2025

The face you make when you realize you might not have any license.

It sure is.

No matter what your passport says

Or drivers license..

Or your friends tell you..



Men are men, and women are women. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 7, 2025

Follow the science.

What a self own.



NGL, The text of that letter is based. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 7, 2025

It really is a self-own.

And yes, the letter is BASED.

"Your public comments will help ensure compliance with Florida law"

"The department will conduct an audit to make sure no one else has gotten away with this"



I am crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 7, 2025

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

FLHSMV cancelled his license and sent him a corrected one that says “male.”



That’s some dedicated service. He should thank them. https://t.co/UzW5Ultx28 pic.twitter.com/3IG9YICIb4 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 7, 2025

So should the rest of the trans activists who will now face scrutiny and corrections thanks to his public comments.

Thanks to the public statements of this individual, an error has been brought to @FLHSMV's attention that has been fixed. Florida operates on truth, and Florida driver's licenses will only reflect an individual's true sex. https://t.co/5j3tt26ky9 — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 7, 2025

He did a public service.

Has this guy posted a follow up video of himself crying in the car yet? https://t.co/8SjZfwhQtP — JustSusan (@sjwillad) January 8, 2025

We hope so.

I anxiously await the tearful breakdown video about how Florida has been so so so mean to him https://t.co/VEnpGQ2u0Z — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 7, 2025

We're gonna need some popcorn.