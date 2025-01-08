WOMP WOMP: Trans Activist Thought He Found FL Driver License Loophole, Ends Up in Legal Hot Water Instead

This is genuinely one of the most unintentionally funny things this writer has seen on X in a while.
But first, some background: in January of last year, this writer told you that Florida would not be changing ID cards (including driver's licenses) to match someone's 'gender identity'. In that letter, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said they would not acknowledge someone's 'internal sense' of gender but rather 'innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics', in order to accurately identify persons and enforce laws.
It was the correct move, even though some Lefties were really mad about it.
So now that we're caught up, onto the story.
This trans activist -- a man -- thought he'd found a 'loophole' in Florida's law. He apparently reported his license as 'lost' and used his passport, which identifies him as female, to get a new one.
Then he posted about it online.
Watch his video and then read FLHSMV's letter to him:
SCOOP: A trans activist boasted about a loophole which allowed him to change his gender marker on his Florida license.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 7, 2025
The FLHSMV responded by sending him a letter thanking him for bringing attention to this error and promise action to address it.
Florida doesn’t allow an… pic.twitter.com/RHVdJ5p0N0
Whoops.
Congratulations sir. You accomplished nothing 🙄 pic.twitter.com/om9U0suGYq— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 7, 2025
The face you make when you realize you might not have any license.
This is the same clown👇👆 pic.twitter.com/ssEcym0mjP— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) January 7, 2025
It sure is.
No matter what your passport says— Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) January 7, 2025
Or drivers license..
Or your friends tell you..
Men are men, and women are women.
Follow the science.
What a self own.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 7, 2025
NGL, The text of that letter is based.
It really is a self-own.
And yes, the letter is BASED.
"Your public comments will help ensure compliance with Florida law"— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) January 7, 2025
"The department will conduct an audit to make sure no one else has gotten away with this"
I am crying 🤣🤣🤣🤣
It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?
FLHSMV cancelled his license and sent him a corrected one that says “male.”— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 7, 2025
That’s some dedicated service. He should thank them. https://t.co/UzW5Ultx28 pic.twitter.com/3IG9YICIb4
So should the rest of the trans activists who will now face scrutiny and corrections thanks to his public comments.
Thanks to the public statements of this individual, an error has been brought to @FLHSMV's attention that has been fixed. Florida operates on truth, and Florida driver's licenses will only reflect an individual's true sex. https://t.co/5j3tt26ky9— Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) January 7, 2025
He did a public service.
Has this guy posted a follow up video of himself crying in the car yet? https://t.co/8SjZfwhQtP— JustSusan (@sjwillad) January 8, 2025
We hope so.
I anxiously await the tearful breakdown video about how Florida has been so so so mean to him https://t.co/VEnpGQ2u0Z— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) January 7, 2025
We're gonna need some popcorn.
