USA Today Tries to Prop Up Biden's Final 'Legacy' With the SOFTEST of...
Worst Case Scenario: High Winds and Lack of Water Hamper Firefighters in California
Rep. Kevin Kiley Has Maddening Examples of How Taxpayers Are Being Fleeced by...
'Stupidest Tweet Ever Written'! Eric Swalwell Wants to Know Trump's Plan to Bring...

WOMP WOMP: Trans Activist Thought He Found FL Driver License Loophole, Ends Up in Legal Hot Water Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 08, 2025
imgflip

This is genuinely one of the most unintentionally funny things this writer has seen on X in a while.

But first, some background: in January of last year, this writer told you that Florida would not be changing ID cards (including driver's licenses) to match someone's 'gender identity'. In that letter, Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said they would not acknowledge someone's 'internal sense' of gender but rather  'innate and immutable biological and genetic characteristics', in order to accurately identify persons and enforce laws.

It was the correct move, even though some Lefties were really mad about it.

So now that we're caught up, onto the story.

This trans activist -- a man -- thought he'd found a 'loophole' in Florida's law. He apparently reported his license as 'lost' and used his passport, which identifies him as female, to get a new one.

Then he posted about it online.

Watch his video and then read FLHSMV's letter to him:

Whoops.

The face you make when you realize you might not have any license.

It sure is.

Follow the science.

It really is a self-own.

And yes, the letter is BASED.

It really is a *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

So should the rest of the trans activists who will now face scrutiny and corrections thanks to his public comments.

He did a public service.

We hope so.

We're gonna need some popcorn.

Tags: FLORIDA GENDER IDENTITY LAW TRANSGENDER RON DESANTIS

