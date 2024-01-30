Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy

Anna Eskamani, a member of the Florida House, has a problem with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. She's mad because the computer systems are no longer updating gender, but instead are requiring licenses and IDs to reflect the owner's actual gender.

This letter from Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles was shared w/me last night — I have contacted the department to confirm its authenticity but based on what I am hearing, computer systems locally are no longer allowing gender to be updated. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Uly8fIA9tq — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 30, 2024

If you read the letter, it makes the logic very clear: a state-issued ID or license serves a 'critical role' in identifying a person. Now, we know the Left isn't a fan of IDs for anything, but the point stands.

This is another gross example of how every state agency has been weaponizes to attack trans people. Instead of addressing the property insurance crisis, this is what our state is doing. Shameful. 2/2 — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) January 30, 2024

Oh, now Democrats are concerned about the weaponization of state agencies.

A drivers license needs to contain accurate information. Not a bunch of wishful thinking. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) January 30, 2024

Exactly.

Fantastic news! Real progress. Thanks for sharing. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 30, 2024

If she hadn't complained, we probably never would have known about this at all.

Anna, for medical and security reasons, first responders need to be sure of the sex of the person they're dealing with in an emergency situation.



Therefore, commonsense must be applied to the ID conversation. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) January 30, 2024

We've lost the ability to have common sense conversations about anything these days.

Actually the gender on the Drivers License is used by insurance companies as a rating factor. Statistically speaking women are a lower risk than men. So being able to change gender impacts rates and causes the already high rates in Fl to go up. — Phil Andrews (@PhilAndrews_MD) January 30, 2024

This is also a good point.

You not getting everything you want =\= being attacked. Calm down, and maybe go touch grass. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 30, 2024

This. A thousand times this.

No one is attacking you. You’re just not getting what you want. That’s just weakness. https://t.co/Jc11F4LofT — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 30, 2024

Not getting what you want is not an attack on you.

When you try to register your Trans at the Florida DMV https://t.co/4gxZMg5G0d pic.twitter.com/s45SvCnChj — Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024

We chuckled.

Trans women on the way to the FL DMV to complain: https://t.co/E0SKdOOLzK pic.twitter.com/LrUYTpxNNu — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 30, 2024

Ah, what a slice of fried gold.

We could have made America Florida. But boots. https://t.co/MpvwhVtG63 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 30, 2024

Sigh.

I regret to inform you that Florida requires your state ID to show your actual gender and not your made-up gender. https://t.co/BBxUuDoTiu — Sunny (@sunnyright) January 30, 2024

The monsters.

It really is amazing.

The vital statistic category on the license is “Sex.”



That is inalterable. https://t.co/yFdHhWoXDc — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) January 30, 2024

Yes, it is.

Perhaps the most based letter written by a government agency in 50 years.#MakeAmericaFlorida https://t.co/0UutqVePls — Cardinal Jack Booted Thug (@Gimblin) January 30, 2024

It really is based.

Florida won’t let trans people change the gender on their drivers license. Literal genocide. Shaking rn. https://t.co/Q9lLhA2H4J — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 30, 2024

Literal genocide. Or something.

Florida Democrats are mad because the DMV doesn’t play the gender games and goes by your biological sex https://t.co/Qmof83MupJ — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 30, 2024

They're so mad.

Why’s she against this it seems utterly reasonable. https://t.co/IuFMAUqlHX — Dr. Rupert, Archbigot (@RupertVonRipp) January 30, 2024

We all know why.

It's not about being reasonable.

It's about politics.

Reality hurts. A Government Issued Identification Card must reflect reality, not the fantasies of the cardholder.

Boo hoo. Go have a cry. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/qkizRBIzPL — Mike J. Shea (@Shea1Mike) January 30, 2024

The sympathy was limited. Very limited.

Yes, and this is exactly what we want. https://t.co/hdOIpU50rK — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) January 30, 2024

Yes, it is.

***

