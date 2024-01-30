Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on January 30, 2024
Twitchy

Anna Eskamani, a member of the Florida House, has a problem with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. She's mad because the computer systems are no longer updating gender, but instead are requiring licenses and IDs to reflect the owner's actual gender.

If you read the letter, it makes the logic very clear: a state-issued ID or license serves a 'critical role' in identifying a person. Now, we know the Left isn't a fan of IDs for anything, but the point stands.

Oh, now Democrats are concerned about the weaponization of state agencies.

Exactly.

If she hadn't complained, we probably never would have known about this at all.

We've lost the ability to have common sense conversations about anything these days.

This is also a good point.

This. A thousand times this.

Not getting what you want is not an attack on you.

We chuckled.

Ah, what a slice of fried gold.

Sigh.

The monsters.

It really is amazing.

Yes, it is.

It really is based.

Literal genocide. Or something.

They're so mad.

We all know why.

It's not about being reasonable.

It's about politics.

The sympathy was limited. Very limited.

Yes, it is.

***

