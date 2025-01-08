They Have NO SOUL: Retired Missouri Prof Cheers the Wildfire Destruction of James...
Los Angeles Mayor Evacuates to Africa as Flames Ravage California

Bulwark Toadie Sam Stein Tries Blaming LA Wildfires on Trump and HOO BOY It Does NOT Go Well for Him

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on January 08, 2025
meme

As more stories come out of the Los Angeles wildfires and how horrific they are, we expect the Left to be absolutely ghoulish.

We also expect the Left to go back to their tried and true tactic of blaming Republicans. Specifically Donald Trump.

Bulwark/MSNBC troglodyte Sam Stein is the first to point his finger at Donald Trump, even though Democrats have controlled California with a supermajority for years:

Donald Trump threatened to withhold funds if California didn't institute proper forestry management policies.

And here's the thing Sammy won't like: Donald Trump is right.

It feels like writing for the Bulwark and contributing to MSNBC.

He'll never realize that.

There isn't any facet of their lives, personal and professional, guys like Sam won't burn in order to 'own' Trump.

BUT TRUMP!

Because that's (D)ifferent.

They are also billions of dollars in debt, so, yeah.

This is all on Newsom.

Absolutely murdered.

GOOD.

No lies detected.

This writer just had a conversation about this, too. Why should other taxpayers be on the hook for people who live in areas prone to fire (or flooding) when the states and insurance companies don't provide adequate management and coverage?

Amazing how that happens, no?

And the Bulwark crew think they're the good guys here.

They are not.

