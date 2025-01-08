Bulwark Toadie Sam Stein Tries Blaming LA Wildfires on Trump and HOO BOY It Does NOT Go Well for Him

As more stories come out of the Los Angeles wildfires and how horrific they are, we expect the Left to be absolutely ghoulish.

We also expect the Left to go back to their tried and true tactic of blaming Republicans. Specifically Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Bulwark/MSNBC troglodyte Sam Stein is the first to point his finger at Donald Trump, even though Democrats have controlled California with a supermajority for years:

The swift devastation of the #PalisadesFire is horrible. And then it dawns on you that Trump, set to take office in 13 days, has threatened publicly to cut wildfire aid to the state. — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 8, 2025

Donald Trump threatened to withhold funds if California didn't institute proper forestry management policies.

Billions of dollars are sent to the State of California for Forest fires that, with proper Forest Management, would never happen. Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money. It is a disgraceful situation in lives & money! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2019

And here's the thing Sammy won't like: Donald Trump is right.

So the fires are Trump‘s fault.



Got it.



What does it feel like to be politically retarded? — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 8, 2025

It feels like writing for the Bulwark and contributing to MSNBC.

At some point, you're going to have to come to grips with the fact that you willingly burned every ounce of your morality, dignity, and integrity upon the altar of Trump hatred. — Shashi (@shashigalore) January 8, 2025

He'll never realize that.

There isn't any facet of their lives, personal and professional, guys like Sam won't burn in order to 'own' Trump.

Who's running the country and California today, dumbf**k? pic.twitter.com/jfKr9os7dj — Ron Tucker (@FearIsALiar60) January 8, 2025

BUT TRUMP!

Well Trump did cut off the water to fig...OH, WAIT.



LA's already done that. There's no water to fight the fire and save people's homes NOW.



Why are you not S**TTING ON THAT? pic.twitter.com/ul7aw32Ime — tree hugging s*ster 🎃 (@WelbornBeege) January 8, 2025

Because that's (D)ifferent.

California likes to brag they are the fifth largest economy in the world, so they shouldn't need federal government aid for the wildfires. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) January 8, 2025

They are also billions of dollars in debt, so, yeah.

He also implored Newsom years ago to do more. Again, without any evidence that Trump withheld anything from CA, Newsom is again caught flatfooted. This is a recurring problem in CA my entire life. You’d think the Governor and State Legislature, instead of focusing on illegals,… — Stephen Prosser (@Stephen02375629) January 8, 2025

This is all on Newsom.

Just getting absolutely murdered by community votes. https://t.co/IWTnn3vmIg pic.twitter.com/XPxuapC294 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2025

Absolutely murdered.

GOOD.

A lot of people dunking on Sam for this take but let me explain. The first rule of journalism is that whenever something bad happens, you have to blame the bad thing on the Republican in Closest Proximity (RICP). In the event that you're stuck with a Dem mayor and Dem gov and Dem… https://t.co/eykHi2MeaK — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) January 8, 2025

No lies detected.

CZ Because fire management is a state issue. It shouldn't have been funded by residents of the other 49 states, especially when California can't even bother to do the basic work required.



You're an amateur. https://t.co/8ylCv2tHuQ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 8, 2025

Advertisement

This writer just had a conversation about this, too. Why should other taxpayers be on the hook for people who live in areas prone to fire (or flooding) when the states and insurance companies don't provide adequate management and coverage?

The best thing about Trump is that people who should be outraged by the criminal mismanagement of gov't funds under a Democrat will finally be able to criticize that mismanagement b/c they can blame it on Trump https://t.co/KOd3CQLTK7 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) January 8, 2025

Amazing how that happens, no?

Sam Stein looked at the devastation in California, where state resources have been cut due to Newsom's policies, and thought "How can we at The Bulwark make this about Trump." https://t.co/IWTnn3vmIg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 8, 2025

And the Bulwark crew think they're the good guys here.

They are not.