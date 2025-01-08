Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Off...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim...
Well, Water You Think of That? Trump Wants to Rename Gulf of Mexico...
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley...
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada...
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Harry Sisson: MAGA Said Trump Was 'Anti-War' but Now He's Going to 'Invade'...
VIP
Grandkid Gatekeeping: New Grandparents Beg for Snuggles, But New Parents Are Too Hip...
International Fact-Checking Union Convenes Emergency Meeting
Daniel Penny Files to Dismiss Jordan Neely’s Father’s Lawsuit
Laken Riley Act Passes House Despite 159 Democrats Who Favor Illegal Aliens Over...
Brian Stelter Says Meta’s ‘MAGA Makeover’ Will Lead to More Lies and Confusion
AP Explains How Global Warming Could Be Causing More Cold Blasts

No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:45 AM on January 08, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings had to remind panel guests on CNN Tuesday night to stop being so small-minded about America. Trump certainly sees America as a superpower and wants to keep her that way by strategically expanding to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.

Advertisement

Jennings makes Trump’s case here. (WATCH)

Many posters really wish Trump’s detractors would make up their minds about who they think he is. They explain here.

Trump voters are tired of America always kowtowing to the world. Trump’s vision is an unapologetic America that is a force in the world, not a farce.

Recommended

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
Advertisement

It’s frustrating seeing ignorant ‘journalists’ repeatedly asking Trump to telegraph his plans and strategies to our enemies and competitors.

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats certainly want an apologetic and weak America like we just endured under Biden and his handlers. We’re glad to disappoint them. The Biden beta presidency is over, the ultra-MAGA presidency is just getting started.

Tags: AMERICA CANADA CHINA CNN DONALD TRUMP MILITARY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK
Warren Squire
BBC Newsnight Covers the 'Absolute Horror' of Elon Musk's 'Incendiary Language'
Brett T.
Harrowing Video Shows Men and Dog Trapped Inside Home Surrounded by California Wildfires
Warren Squire
Kamala Harris to Enjoy Taxpayer-Funded ‘Biden Accomplishments’ Vacation Before Leaving Office
Warren Squire
CNN’s Dana Bash Misleads Viewers Trump’s Planning Military Invasions of Greenland, Canada and Panama
Warren Squire
Americans Over Illegal Aliens: Fetterman Pleads with Senate Democrats to Pass Laken Riley Act
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Mehdi Hasan Go After Elon Musk for Exposing Muslim Rape-Gangs in the UK Warren Squire
Advertisement