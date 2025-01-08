No More Apologies! Scott Jennings Explains Trump’s Vision of an Expansive Superpower America

Republican Scott Jennings had to remind panel guests on CNN Tuesday night to stop being so small-minded about America. Trump certainly sees America as a superpower and wants to keep her that way by strategically expanding to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world.

Jennings makes Trump’s case here. (WATCH)

🔥NEW: Scott Jennings drops truth nuke on CNN panel fretting over Trump's “expansionist” rhetoric:



“What Donald Trump is saying to the world is we are not a shrinking violet anymore."



"We are the United States of America. We're the preeminent superpower. And reporters keep… pic.twitter.com/8rVsJf6pCF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

Many posters really wish Trump’s detractors would make up their minds about who they think he is. They explain here.

Globalism is fully supported by the left but the advancement of American interests is seen as "expansionist." 🤔 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 8, 2025

“He’s an isolationist!"



“He’s an expansionist!"



Hard to keep up. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

There is one more.

"He's a nationalist." 😂

They claim Trump is an isolationist AND an expansionist at the same time. You can't make this stuff up. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) January 8, 2025

Trump voters are tired of America always kowtowing to the world. Trump’s vision is an unapologetic America that is a force in the world, not a farce.

The urgency for the U.S. is to be a superpower not a country that apologizes for existing. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) January 8, 2025

Alpha energy is back! — Garbage AF (@mcbasedface) January 8, 2025

AMERICAN DOMINANCE 🔥🇺🇸 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

The days of global apology tours are finished. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

It’s frustrating seeing ignorant ‘journalists’ repeatedly asking Trump to telegraph his plans and strategies to our enemies and competitors.

Makes a really good point that I’ve been thinking about all day: why are reporters trying to force his hand in tipping his hat to what exactly it is that he plans to do? I understand the profession, but the man is very clearly engaging in the art of the deal here. Let him cook. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) January 8, 2025

They certainly have their nickers in a twist, good to see CNN panicking again. — Ben Holley (@parrottrees) January 8, 2025

Fake News is not coping very well with losing their influence. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) January 8, 2025

The entire show is a collective freak out — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

The level of panic on this panel is otherworldly — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 8, 2025

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats certainly want an apologetic and weak America like we just endured under Biden and his handlers. We’re glad to disappoint them. The Biden beta presidency is over, the ultra-MAGA presidency is just getting started.