BOMBSHELL: Just GUESS Who the Judge Who Ruled Against Elon Musk in Delaware Has Serious Connections With

Once again we are seeing our justice system being weaponized because of politics and even more evidence of it being two-tiered. It's odd to us how anyone could say otherwise when you see something like this ...

Gosh, why ever would a judge connected to Joe Biden rule against Elon Musk?

We just can't figure it out.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick rescinded Elon Musk's $55 billion Tesla compensation package, overturning the company's board and 80% of its shareholders.



McCormick also ruled against @elonmusk during his Twitter acquisition.



From the rest of his post:

Before becoming the head of the Delaware Chancery Court, McCormick worked at a Delaware law firm called Young Conaway. This firm and its employees have been major donors to President Joe Biden for decades. In 2016, Hunter Biden hosted a gubernatorial campaign event for Congressman John Carney, with then-Vice President Joe Biden as the guest speaker. This event took place at the Law Offices of Young Conaway in Wilmington, Delaware. Carney, a close friend of Joe Biden for the last four decades, later became governor and nominated Kathaleen McCormick, a partner at Young Conaway, to her position on the Delaware Chancery Court. In a March 2018 email, Hunter Biden claimed to personally know every judge on the Delaware Chancery Court while threatening legal action against his Chinese business partners."I will bring the suit in the Chancery court in Delaware - which as you know is my home state and I am privileged to have worked with and know every judge on the chancery court."After Elon Musk purchased Twitter with the stated goal of restoring free-speech, President Biden called for a federal investigation into Musk on the podium at the White House. Following this, the Biden Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Federal Trade Commission initiated legal actions and investigations against Tesla, SpaceX, and X. This recent decision by Judge McCormick, who worked with Biden's top donors and was nominated by Biden's close friend, to override Tesla's board and the majority of its shareholders is another clear example of the Biden administration and its allies weaponizing the American legal system against their political opponents.

She worked with Biden's top donors and was nominated by Biden's close friend.

You can't even make this crap up anymore.

But wait, there's more:

We feel like we say this a lot these days but wow. Just wow.

Sadly, this is Biden's America.

And it looks it.

