DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:10 PM on February 02, 2024
We've been covering Dana Loesch for a long time mainly because she's one of the most fearless, outspoken, kick-butt conservatives around. She was 'owning the libs' back before it became a joke because we eventually owned them all.

She's conservative royalty.

Sorry, she just is.

And we'd encourage anyone and everyone to pay attention.

The entire back and forth at the heart of this piece is over 24 hours so we'll let Dana herself explain what the 'debate' was all about:

You're caught up. The back and forth up to this point was pretty vicious, but it got outright savage today. 

Take a gander:

Wait, there's more.

Arrogant and insubordinate.

Really.

Enter Dana with the takedown:

He responded:

Yeah. Dude.

No.

*popcorn*

Walk away.

*more popcorn*

Dana did reach out to Santos about the conversation and threat:

He did respond:

Then this ... 

Summed up.

Alrighty then.

Hooboy.

Winning.

