DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her

We've been covering Dana Loesch for a long time mainly because she's one of the most fearless, outspoken, kick-butt conservatives around. She was 'owning the libs' back before it became a joke because we eventually owned them all.

She's conservative royalty.

Sorry, she just is.

And we'd encourage anyone and everyone to pay attention.

The entire back and forth at the heart of this piece is over 24 hours so we'll let Dana herself explain what the 'debate' was all about:

For those not in the know: A nepo baby campaign is trying to buy a congressional seat and they’ve enlisted a bunch of Big Con grifters from NY to attack locals for expressing dissent, thus my timeline. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 1, 2024

You're caught up. The back and forth up to this point was pretty vicious, but it got outright savage today.

Take a gander:

Imagine being handed a fat L for backing a DeTarded Meatball and have the nerve to threaten to hold back your vote unless you get what you want.



You’ve been beaten.



Your Meatball has been beaten.



Get in line or get out. https://t.co/g9OFLzH0ig — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) February 2, 2024

Wait, there's more.

I already do this but something different is required for the arrogant and insubordinate.



I have a pimp hand for types like the Loeschs and Politibunny (and Jebba too for that matter). — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) February 2, 2024

Arrogant and insubordinate.

Really.

Enter Dana with the takedown:

Seriously, try this shit with me in person. I’ll lay out your fat drug-dealing ass on the floor. All this because I embarrassed you. What a beta.

I know a male who couldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight when I see one. https://t.co/l6vXF5y9Yl — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2024

He responded:

You ain’t doing nothing.



You let BLM and DEI in your smol town.



Cry more. https://t.co/ewUBZpxZGc — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) February 2, 2024

Yeah. Dude.

No.

You aren’t even from my town, New Yorker. Make good and bring your “pimp hand” to me. You know where to find me. Saturday noon in town square. Come try it and see what happens. I’ll be there. Time to put up Bish. https://t.co/Yn2QCreJzL — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2024

*popcorn*

The same town square where @JohnRHuffman and yourself attended a BLM “racial justice” rally in 2020?



You want me to bring my “pimp hand”?



Aren’t you married?



Very weird energy here for someone pissed off at a George Santos Cameo lmao https://t.co/mA1g05tNlP — VISH BURRA 🏴‍☠️ (@VishBurra) February 2, 2024

Walk away.

I was there, you weren’t. You know nothing about what my town endured. You threatened to bring your “pimp hand” to me so bring it. Stop talking and do. Maybe your nepo baby’s daddy PAC can loan you the cash for the flight. Noon Saturday. https://t.co/iA0ZRoGn6Y — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2024

*more popcorn*

Dana did reach out to Santos about the conversation and threat:

Can @MrSantosNY make another cameo to buy his drug dealing “pimp hand” @VishBurra a flight to Dallas to hit me with his “pimp hand” as promised? Maybe a bonus cameo so Bish can buy a suit that fits? Please RT! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2024

He did respond:

Im in Dallas right now… but not even remotely in the loop here Dana… I’m gonna assume it’s early and you haven’t had your coffee? Can you make sense of this shit you posted me on. — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 2, 2024

Then this ...

TL;DR- Vish has been beefing w dana non-stop ever since she asked who paid for the Huffman cameo. He recently said he had a "pimp hand" ready for ppl like her, after he got embarrassed cuz it was exposed that he knows nothing abt district Huffman is running for. — Lorraine Yuriar (@thekytikat) February 2, 2024

Summed up.

Ahhhh… I don’t even know who ordered the Cameo. — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 2, 2024

Alrighty then.

Sure! Here https://t.co/edM4w7drbg

Also, who bought the cameo you did for TX26? https://t.co/Hlxhd3DGQ2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2024

Hooboy.

No clue it was anonymous.

And please don’t drag me for simply recording a video on cameo… I don’t even know who the candidates are in the race…



I also don’t speak for vish and clearly did say I’d hit you… I don’t even know you. But hey I’m in Dallas for the next 48hrs… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) February 2, 2024

Not dragging you, simply asking why. You certainly have right of refusal with biz. An odd move to jump into a primary of an important election when you say you’re unfamiliar with the candidates. Grab a car to Southlake, you’d love our town and we could do drinks. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2024

Winning.

