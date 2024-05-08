Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay

We're gonna pour one out for Rob Reiner whose only wish in life is to see Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit before the election. There are a lot of people rushing around like rats trying to get Trump in prison somehow before November. Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Donald Trump's "hush money" case in New York, has said Trump's next stop is jail if he violates his unconstitutional gag order for an 11th time.

Advertisement

But things keep getting in their way. The Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's claim of presidential immunity in late April, with a decision likely in late June. "Yet another signal that they do not care about the urgency," tweeted MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Judge Aileen Cannon postponed "indefinitely" Trump's classified documents case.

And now the Fanni Willis clown show in Fulton County, Georgia, looks like it won't get underway until after the election.

JUST IN: Georgia appeals corut has agreed to consider Trump's appeal of the ruling rejecting Fani Willis' disqualification from his criminal case.



This is almost certain to significantly delay the potential trial, which was already unsettled. https://t.co/1cdNoK5mXH pic.twitter.com/2N4b7c1qIm — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 8, 2024

Huge.



Trial delayed post election for sure, and Fani Willis will likely be disqualified https://t.co/kX0Om1OT9G — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 8, 2024

Yep … The same Fanni Willis who hired her boyfriend as special prosecutor, paid him in a million in cash, and went on cruises and other vacation trips with him.

Trump just keeps winning. — Much Too Old to Feel this Damn Young (@PalominoOMG) May 8, 2024

The AP reports:

A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday agreed to review a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against former President Donald Trump. The move seems likely to delay the case and is the second time in as many days that the former president has gotten a favorable ruling that could push any future trials beyond the November election, when he is expected to be the Republican nominee for president. A day earlier, the judge in his Florida classified documents case indefinitely postponed that trial date. Trump and some other defendants in Georgia had tried to get Willis and her office removed the case, saying her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee in March found that no conflict of interest existed that should force Willis off the case, but he granted a request from Trump and the other defendants to seek an appeal of his ruling from the Georgia Court of Appeals.

What's the rush? Are we trying to seek justice or put Joe Biden's rival behind bars before the vote?

Rep. Adam Schiff is getting restless.

First, the Supreme Court delays Trump’s Jan 6 prosecution.



Then Trump-appointed Judge Cannon postpones his trial in Florida.



Now this in Georgia.



The courts are deliberately delaying justice — and effectively denying it. https://t.co/Pt6p41Km9k — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 8, 2024

Yes, we all know the courts are on Trump's side. That's why they're deliberately delaying justice by affording the former president his due process rights.

They aren't delaying justice, they are following the process and affording Trump his legal rights.



Just because you want these cases to be concluded before the election for political purposes doesn't matter. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 8, 2024

Adam Schiff doesn’t know what justice means.



Justice would be him spending the rest of his life in prison for his perpetuating the Russia collusion hoax.



Instead, he only got censured for lying.



The court cases against Trump were frauds from the start.



Schiff knows that. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 8, 2024

No, they're preventing Democrats winning an election via lawfare instead of policy that actually helps Americans. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 8, 2024

Upset your political lawfare isn’t being entertained by the courts?



You belong in prison for treason. — Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) May 8, 2024

You sound nervous — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) May 8, 2024

Nah, they just realize they have nothing. Never did. — Awitty Fellow (@JustTrollinLibs) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

You seem angry and frustrated. Excellent. — 🇺🇸 UltraMAGA Hillbilly 🇺🇸 (@TruthingtonPost) May 8, 2024

Oh did your plan fail? 💩 — Snoop Von 💩 (@SnoopVonPoop) May 8, 2024

You're right. They ARE interfering because the judges and attorneys in those cases are corrupt. Looking forward to your turn some day. — LTime1 🇺🇸 (@ltime778) May 8, 2024

It’s almost like Democrats are salty when not every judge in their lawfare game isn’t in the tank for them. Go figure🤷🏼‍♀️. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 8, 2024

Some people require evidence and truth. We know you require neither — Daniel Wymer MAGATS (@d_wymer) May 8, 2024

The right to a speedy trial belongs to the defendant, not the government. — Max McGuire (@MaxMcGuireTX) May 8, 2024

Your panic delights us. — Country Mouse (@Mr_Malph_To_You) May 8, 2024

No Adam, it's called a corrupt justice system and it is being exposed.



Your day is coming, when it does we will all be there to enjoy every second.



You may be to old to go to jail by then but at least you will go down in history as a corrupt senator and a pathological liar. — ISpartacus 🇺🇲 (@Movarias) May 8, 2024

Your tears bring me joy. I cannot wait to see you go to jail. I will celebrate that day for the rest of my life.🖕🤡 — James Chadwick (@JamesCh06098323) May 8, 2024

Wahhhhh, why is he being given due process? — NOBUDEH (@NOBUDEH) May 8, 2024

That's just it. Trump is being given due process. He has every right to appeal, and if that delays the trial until after the election — which Biden is certain to win by a landslide, right? — that's too bad.

Advertisement

***