Rep. Adam Schiff Has a Meltdown as Another Donald Trump Trial Faces a Delay

Brett T.  |  4:40 PM on May 08, 2024

We're gonna pour one out for Rob Reiner whose only wish in life is to see Donald Trump in an orange jumpsuit before the election. There are a lot of people rushing around like rats trying to get Trump in prison somehow before November. Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Donald Trump's "hush money" case in New York, has said Trump's next stop is jail if he violates his unconstitutional gag order for an 11th time. 

But things keep getting in their way. The Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump's claim of presidential immunity in late April, with a decision likely in late June. "Yet another signal that they do not care about the urgency," tweeted MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

As Twitchy reported yesterday, Judge Aileen Cannon postponed "indefinitely" Trump's classified documents case.

And now the Fanni Willis clown show in Fulton County, Georgia, looks like it won't get underway until after the election.

Yep … The same Fanni Willis who hired her boyfriend as special prosecutor, paid him in a million in cash, and went on cruises and other vacation trips with him.

The AP reports:

A Georgia appeals court on Wednesday agreed to review a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to continue to prosecute the election interference case she brought against former President Donald Trump.

The move seems likely to delay the case and is the second time in as many days that the former president has gotten a favorable ruling that could push any future trials beyond the November election, when he is expected to be the Republican nominee for president. A day earlier, the judge in his Florida classified documents case indefinitely postponed that trial date.

Trump and some other defendants in Georgia had tried to get Willis and her office removed the case, saying her romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee in March found that no conflict of interest existed that should force Willis off the case, but he granted a request from Trump and the other defendants to seek an appeal of his ruling from the Georgia Court of Appeals.

What's the rush? Are we trying to seek justice or put Joe Biden's rival behind bars before the vote?

Rep. Adam Schiff is getting restless.

Yes, we all know the courts are on Trump's side. That's why they're deliberately delaying justice by affording the former president his due process rights.

That's just it. Trump is being given due process. He has every right to appeal, and if that delays the trial until after the election — which Biden is certain to win by a landslide, right? — that's too bad.

***

