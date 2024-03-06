Even Peter Daou Thinks That President Biden 'Is Not Well'
Slay, King: 'Sassy' Thomas Massie UNLOADS on Congressional Spending in a Series of...
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is...
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His G...
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in...
Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys...
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to...
It's Officially a Trump vs Biden Showdown
Joe Scarborough Insists We're Witnessing the 'Best Biden Ever' Intellectually and Analytic...
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well...
MSNBC’s Joy Reid: Republicans Prefer Trump Because They’re Racist
Insult to Injury: DC Carjack Victims Charged INSANE Impound Fee
2021 Email Partly Explains Why Biden/Harris Never Wanted to Meet With Border Patrol...
Yikes: FBI Hunting for Iranian Assassin in US, Targeting Trump-Era Officials

Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not Care About the Urgency'

Doug P.  |  5:12 PM on March 06, 2024
Screenshot of meme

The Supreme Court has scheduled a date for oral arguments in the Trump immunity case, and it's about six weeks away: 

Advertisement

From the Washington Examiner:

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments on April 25 over whether former President Donald Trump enjoys immunity from criminal charges in his federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. 

Pretrial proceedings for Smith’s four-count indictment against Trump are currently on pause while the Supreme Court prepares to consider Trump’s claim that former presidents cannot face charges for official acts performed while in office. An additional argument date was created for the week of April 22, a Thursday, to make room for the former president’s dispute.

Dems and media who would like to see things move faster so yet another hope and dream of the TDS crowd can be dashed were hoping SCOTUS would hear the case this week, or as fast as possible.

 Among the disappointed lefties is MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who is unhappy with the signal this sends: 

The Left, which insists Trump engages in election interference, isn't happy that the Court isn't playing along with their desired timeline to interfere in the election. The irony is thicker than the bubble MSNBC hosts and panelists live inside.

Recommended

Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Progs like Hayes are incapable of realizing exactly how much projection they put out there every day. Getting hammered 9-0 in the latest SCOTUS vote hasn't stopped the Left from being delusional, which is not surprising.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him
Amy Curtis
President Joe Biden Says All His Progress Is at Risk If Trump Is Re-Elected and We Return to Chaos
Brett T.
Priorities: Biden Announces 'Strike Force' to Punish Greedy Corporations for Ruining His Great Economy
Amy Curtis
'Our Society Is Sick': Check Out the Book Kansas City Officials Chose to Share for 'National Reading Day'
Amy Curtis
Mayor Adams' Brag About Crime 'DOWN' Ages Poorly FAST As Gov. Hochul Deploys Nat'l Guard to NYC
Doug P.
Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden's Done More in Three Years Than Other Presidents in Two Terms
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cringe: Biden's Tweet About State of the Union Prep Does NOT Go Well for Him Amy Curtis
Advertisement