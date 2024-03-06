Chris Hayes Says SCOTUS Date for Trump Immunity Case Means They 'Do Not Care About the Urgency'

The Supreme Court has scheduled a date for oral arguments in the Trump immunity case, and it's about six weeks away:

JUST IN: SCOTUS schedules Trump immunity oral argument for April 25—the last day of hearings this term pic.twitter.com/qVTcqZVz77 — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) March 6, 2024

From the Washington Examiner:

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it will hear oral arguments on April 25 over whether former President Donald Trump enjoys immunity from criminal charges in his federal election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Pretrial proceedings for Smith’s four-count indictment against Trump are currently on pause while the Supreme Court prepares to consider Trump’s claim that former presidents cannot face charges for official acts performed while in office. An additional argument date was created for the week of April 22, a Thursday, to make room for the former president’s dispute.

Dems and media who would like to see things move faster so yet another hope and dream of the TDS crowd can be dashed were hoping SCOTUS would hear the case this week, or as fast as possible.

Among the disappointed lefties is MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who is unhappy with the signal this sends:

Yet another signal that they do not care about the urgency. https://t.co/ZAIgbPdYVb — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 6, 2024

The Left, which insists Trump engages in election interference, isn't happy that the Court isn't playing along with their desired timeline to interfere in the election. The irony is thicker than the bubble MSNBC hosts and panelists live inside.

Jack Smith sat on this for two years before filing charges.



Why is there urgency now?



We'll just wait right here for your answer. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) March 6, 2024

Why is there an “urgency” to fast track Trump’s legal cases?



Oh, do you mean political urgency?



There’s no such thing as political urgency in the judiciary



Otherwise justice would not be blind…



What kind of mental midget are you to say the quiet part out loud!? — Gummi Bear (@gummibear737) March 6, 2024

Progs like Hayes are incapable of realizing exactly how much projection they put out there every day. Getting hammered 9-0 in the latest SCOTUS vote hasn't stopped the Left from being delusional, which is not surprising.

