Yeah, You Run With That: Jen Psaki and MSNBC Panel Mock Illegal Immigration Voter Concerns

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on March 06, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

There wasn't a whole lot of excitement about Super Tuesday in 2024. The nominees for both parties are pretty much set. Sure, Nikki Haley will continue to annoy everyone because she's won Vermont and the Republican stronghold of ... Washington, D.C. And someone named Jason Palmer seems to have won the caucus held in American Samoa. OK. 

Advertisement

But face it, America. Election 2024 will be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, for better or for worse (we're betting on worse). 

But setting the actual voting results aside, there are some interesting things to talk about from Super Tuesday, such as voter concerns. Traditionally, the economy has always been the number one concern of voters, at least in presidential races. But in 2024, it looks like illegal immigration might give the economy a run for its money for the top spot. 

It's not hard to figure out why. Officially, more than 7.2 illegals have invaded the border under the Biden administration (not counting the 'got-aways' which are probably several million more over the past three years). And recently, the ties between illegal immigrants and violent crime have begun to be noticed not just in border states, but all over the country.

But don't tell that to Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and the rest of the brain trust at MSNBC though. They seem to think it's a real hoot that Virginia voters might be upset about illegal immigration. Watch: 

Advertisement

And here we thought no television panel could possibly out-stupid The View. Boy, were we wrong. 

'HAHAHAHAHA, those silly Virginia voters. Why do THEY care about illegal immigration and crime?'

The smarmy, smug condescension -- not to mention contempt -- is off the charts. 

Well, ladies. Here are some reasons Virginia voters might be concerned, courtesy of Libs of TikTok: 

Katie Pavlich provided some more reasons Virginians are concerned. 

Advertisement

And then there's the fact that the open border is also accompanied by a huge influx of destructive drugs all across the country.

Maybe someone should tell MSNBC that there is not some magical barrier preventing illegals or their contraband from traveling to other states besides Texas and Arizona. 

Better yet, don't tell them. Let them scoff at the families whose children have been beaten, raped, or murdered by illegals straight into a huge loss in November and the permanent end to their already tanked credibility. 

Amazing that these people can look themselves in the mirror and still tell themselves that they're the 'good guys.'

Advertisement

That is a straight fact. Thanks, Biden. And thanks to his apologists in the corporate media, who keep running cover for his destructive immigration policies.

Then, of course, there is Maddow's mockery of West Virginia, which is par for the course for the party that thinks that the greatest danger in America is 'white rural rage.'

But we expect that level of condescension from the likes of MSNBC hosts. This level of derision for people who are suffering because of the border invasion is a new low.

Sand ALL the buses straight to MSNBC's New York studios. We've even got the address. 

Even though Psaki was a habitual liar as press secretary, we used to give her credit for at LEAST being smarter than this. Maybe there's something in the water at MSNBC that lowers your IQ by 40 or 50 points. 

Advertisement

Oh, we believe them. We CAN'T believe them ... but we believe them.

Let's hope American voters see this and believe who they are too.

***

