Yeah, You Run With That: Jen Psaki and MSNBC Panel Mock Illegal Immigration Voter Concerns

There wasn't a whole lot of excitement about Super Tuesday in 2024. The nominees for both parties are pretty much set. Sure, Nikki Haley will continue to annoy everyone because she's won Vermont and the Republican stronghold of ... Washington, D.C. And someone named Jason Palmer seems to have won the caucus held in American Samoa. OK.

But face it, America. Election 2024 will be a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, for better or for worse (we're betting on worse).

But setting the actual voting results aside, there are some interesting things to talk about from Super Tuesday, such as voter concerns. Traditionally, the economy has always been the number one concern of voters, at least in presidential races. But in 2024, it looks like illegal immigration might give the economy a run for its money for the top spot.

It's not hard to figure out why. Officially, more than 7.2 illegals have invaded the border under the Biden administration (not counting the 'got-aways' which are probably several million more over the past three years). And recently, the ties between illegal immigrants and violent crime have begun to be noticed not just in border states, but all over the country.

But don't tell that to Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, and the rest of the brain trust at MSNBC though. They seem to think it's a real hoot that Virginia voters might be upset about illegal immigration. Watch:

MSDNC panel mocks the fact immigration is a top issue for voters across the country@jrpsaki: “I live in Virginia. Immigration was the number one issue…you’re thinking like what?!”@JoyAnnReid: *laughs*@maddow: “Well, Virginia does have a border with West Virginia!” pic.twitter.com/CpzBUxWNFG — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) March 6, 2024

And here we thought no television panel could possibly out-stupid The View. Boy, were we wrong.

'HAHAHAHAHA, those silly Virginia voters. Why do THEY care about illegal immigration and crime?'

The smarmy, smug condescension -- not to mention contempt -- is off the charts.

Well, ladies. Here are some reasons Virginia voters might be concerned, courtesy of Libs of TikTok:

Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow are confused about why Virginia voters are worried about our nonexistent border if they’re not even a border state.



Maybe they should talk to this teen girl who was r*ped in Virginia by an illegal. pic.twitter.com/eGozrfptTF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

Jen Psaki and Rachel Maddow mock Virginia residents for being worried about immigration and our open border.



These people are completely out of touch with Americans. pic.twitter.com/d69B7N2z9D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 6, 2024

Katie Pavlich provided some more reasons Virginians are concerned.

Why do Virginians care about illegal immigration? Because of things like this:



“Gang members restrained, attacked, and killed E.E.E.M. stabbing &chopping him more than 100 times w/ knives, a machete, and a pickaxe Afterwards, the gang broke one of E.E.E.M!'s legs so his body… https://t.co/0f6CJujBeC pic.twitter.com/4QYBIFJw9c — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 6, 2024

And then there's the fact that the open border is also accompanied by a huge influx of destructive drugs all across the country.

Last year there was an average of 5 fentanyl deaths *a day* in Virginia. https://t.co/khckEfQmNU — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 6, 2024

Maybe someone should tell MSNBC that there is not some magical barrier preventing illegals or their contraband from traveling to other states besides Texas and Arizona.

Better yet, don't tell them. Let them scoff at the families whose children have been beaten, raped, or murdered by illegals straight into a huge loss in November and the permanent end to their already tanked credibility.

We Virginians are not worried about immigration. We are scared of ILLEGAL INVASION. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) March 6, 2024

Cruelty level: Communist. https://t.co/p1w8viJTfC — James Lindsay, number one Gay Studies author (@ConceptualJames) March 6, 2024

Amazing that these people can look themselves in the mirror and still tell themselves that they're the 'good guys.'

Democrats have consistent contempt for child victims of rape. Loudoun's cover-ups were not an anomaly, they were standard Democrat policy. https://t.co/37mqFU8fqc — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) March 6, 2024

Every state is a border state now. https://t.co/NMFnVc8wO1 — @Charla14378566 (@A_PNWbreedapart) March 6, 2024

That is a straight fact. Thanks, Biden. And thanks to his apologists in the corporate media, who keep running cover for his destructive immigration policies.

Then, of course, there is Maddow's mockery of West Virginia, which is par for the course for the party that thinks that the greatest danger in America is 'white rural rage.'

Being bigoted towards people who live in states like West Virginia is how you got Trump the first time, @maddow.



Nobody outside your bubble ever accused you folks of being very bright though. https://t.co/V4N4K1q3u3 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 6, 2024

But we expect that level of condescension from the likes of MSNBC hosts. This level of derision for people who are suffering because of the border invasion is a new low.

Hey @GregAbbott_TX, I have a place for your next bus load. https://t.co/NeuYE0GGP2 — Boo (@IzaBooboo) March 6, 2024

Sand ALL the buses straight to MSNBC's New York studios. We've even got the address.

This is just solid electoral politics, right here. Laugh at the people’s concerns until they agree with you! https://t.co/aV3aofz3Ke — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 6, 2024

Even though Psaki was a habitual liar as press secretary, we used to give her credit for at LEAST being smarter than this. Maybe there's something in the water at MSNBC that lowers your IQ by 40 or 50 points.

When they show you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/BkZ8991uu5 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 6, 2024

Oh, we believe them. We CAN'T believe them ... but we believe them.

Let's hope American voters see this and believe who they are too.

