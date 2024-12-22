Yet ANOTHER HOAX: Racist Pro-Trump Messages Found on Tennessee College Campus Were Fabricated by Student

LET'S GO! Rand Paul Says He Supports Vast Majority of Trump Cabinet Nominees,...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 22, 2024
ImgFlip

Over Thanksgiving break, there was a story out of Tennessee and Rhodes College. You may have missed it, 'cause we certainly did, but here's how it was reported at the time:

Here's what Action News 5 reported at the time:

An open meeting on campus culture is being held Wednesday night at Rhodes College.

The meeting was called after racist messaging targeting Black students was found on campus.

The vandalism was strewn across the National Panhellenic Council Plaza, which is the only space on campus to pay tribute to the historically Black sororities and fraternities.

In a statement, Rhodes officials say they are, “working diligently to identify the person responsible for leaving a message of hateful rhetoric on our campus over the Thanksgiving break.”

“We are a community that is firmly committed to diversity, inclusion, belonging, civility, and respect, and we do not tolerate racial bias or hate speech,” the statement also reads.

After an investigation, it turns out -- like Jussie Smollett -- the 'hateful rhetoric' was staged as a way to smear Trump supporters.

WATCH:

Every. Single. Time.

Not a single person.

They sure do.

Gonna need some info on his whereabouts.

Speaking of Jussie:

Exactly.

There need to be consequences.

Nothing will happen to the offender.

And even this story didn't get on our radar when it happened, so that tactic is failing.

They're batting a thousand.

Or to gin up racial discord and civil unrest.

Always hoaxes.

Just like saying attackers screamed 'This is MAGA country!' in Chicago.

