Yet ANOTHER HOAX: Racist Pro-Trump Messages Found on Tennessee College Campus Were Fabricated by Student

Over Thanksgiving break, there was a story out of Tennessee and Rhodes College. You may have missed it, 'cause we certainly did, but here's how it was reported at the time:

A racist message was strewn across the National Panhellenic Council Plaza at Rhodes College, which is the only space on campus to pay tribute to the historically Black sororities and fraternities. Here's how the school is responding: https://t.co/poUfHw0Lmr pic.twitter.com/9OdtOrGIvF — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) December 10, 2024

Here's what Action News 5 reported at the time:

An open meeting on campus culture is being held Wednesday night at Rhodes College. The meeting was called after racist messaging targeting Black students was found on campus. The vandalism was strewn across the National Panhellenic Council Plaza, which is the only space on campus to pay tribute to the historically Black sororities and fraternities. In a statement, Rhodes officials say they are, “working diligently to identify the person responsible for leaving a message of hateful rhetoric on our campus over the Thanksgiving break.” “We are a community that is firmly committed to diversity, inclusion, belonging, civility, and respect, and we do not tolerate racial bias or hate speech,” the statement also reads.

After an investigation, it turns out -- like Jussie Smollett -- the 'hateful rhetoric' was staged as a way to smear Trump supporters.

Another FAKE race hoax



A message stating, “F*ck N****rs, Trump Rules” was found on @RhodesCollege campus. The individual who reported the message just admitted the whole thing was fabricated.



Every. Single. Time. pic.twitter.com/DjT2u5HD6x — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024

Once again, the Democrats prove to be the racist ones.



And absolutely nobody is surprised. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 19, 2024

The left is thirsty for race riots.



They want a repeat of 2020. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 19, 2024

Was it Jussie Smollett. He is free now 😂 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 19, 2024

Speaking of Jussie:

As long as this keeps happening, it won’t end. pic.twitter.com/Db5RymlYHF — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 19, 2024

This is a clear violation of @RhodesCollege honor code. Let’s see what happens. They didn’t support ACB , an alumna, as SCOTUS. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) December 19, 2024

Welcome to America, where the racism problem is so bad, they have to fake it to keep it in the media. — Nate K (@kangas87132) December 20, 2024

And even this story didn't get on our radar when it happened, so that tactic is failing.

Every single one of these “hate crimes” for the past like 20 years has been fake. Just an incredible streak of bulls**t. You’d think just by blind chance you’d at least have one or two real ones sprinkled in. https://t.co/R2njErqRgZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 19, 2024

These are almost always fake and done by attention-seeking liars, the exact people who are claiming they are the victims https://t.co/aC7uziUbm7 — Just Me (@Fitness_Lady) December 20, 2024

Or to gin up racial discord and civil unrest.

I've been following higher education news for @LegInsurrection for years and let me tell you, these situations almost always turn out to be hoaxes. https://t.co/pIQJzNcUKZ — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) December 20, 2024

Every single time !!!!!!



The " Trump rules" was a dead giveaway it was fake !! https://t.co/lQ4QsB5axa — GruntxxGilman777 (@GruntxxGIlman42) December 20, 2024

Just like saying attackers screamed 'This is MAGA country!' in Chicago.