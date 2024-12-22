Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer

This writer hadn't heard of the Iron Pig Smokehouse until this post popped up into her timeline, so she did a little digging about it.

Back during COVID, when Michigan's governor Gretchen Whitmer was making it illegal to buy seeds and shutting down businesses, this restaurant said no and remained open. In 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services after an Otsego County judge found the department's epidemic orders were unconstitutional.

Advertisement

Dear @GovWhitmer, @dananessel,



4 years ago you tried to take my livelihood and 20 others. Our crew said 🖕🏻and didn’t follow the crowd. We took your Administrative abuse. Then appealed to the real Judicial Branch (the one that’s beholden to the MI Constitution, not the… pic.twitter.com/MX10hZJjwn — Iron Pig Smokehouse (@ironpigsmoke) December 21, 2024

The entire post reads:

4 years later we are opening a new restaurant in a former restaurant that closed because of your mandates. This was my friend’s place. Some have willfully forgotten what you’ve done. We will not. We will be in the Court of Appeals next month in Grand Rapids and you’ll get another taste of the Freedom Train that’s plowing through your communist agenda. Sorry, not sorry. Till we meet in person for your apologies, Ian Murphy Owner The Iron Pig Smokehouse

The case in question is outlined here.

We need more people to stand up and win.

One of the best ways of striking back against tyranny is to be successful. Congratulations, and keep fighting. Keep sharing your story. Do not let the tyrants white wash the past; do not let people forget what happened. — Librarykat (@librarykat) December 21, 2024

We can never forget what happened.

Thanks @ironpigsmoke , the cool thing about a constitutional republic is when you exercise your rights ya get one. We have a mess but more are learning their rights, the law. — Kraig Snyder💎💎 (@snydersbbq) December 21, 2024

The Left hates that.

She killed so many businesses and livelihoods. I am thankful for people like you who had the stones to tell her to pound sand. I am eager to visit your new location on our next trip to Gaylord. Merry Christmas! — MAGS (@umaggie5) December 21, 2024

And she thinks she's a contender for 2028.

I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to not only run a restaurant, also while fighting commies and expending into a new location. People just don’t know how hard this is. You’re a hero sir. 🫡 — dazed and confused (@aviationgeek33) December 21, 2024

The restaurant business is hard in the best of circumstances. With the government stacked against you, it's even harder.

Ian Murphy defied Queen Whitmer



Then every state authority came after him



That he’s still here to tell the tale says everything about Ian’s strength and character https://t.co/g1Wmhp29yw — James David Dickson (@downi75) December 21, 2024

And nothing good about Whitmer and her goons.

Advertisement

Perhaps no other Michigan business has done more for protecting our freedoms and Michigan business.



We are so grateful! https://t.co/Lm9Pt4hfrz — Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) December 21, 2024

All it takes is one person.

Don’t EVER let yourself forget what they did to us, what they took from so many! https://t.co/AhJVhZLziI — meshawn maddock (@MeshawnMaddock) December 21, 2024

They ruined so many people's businesses and lives.

I’ll be 100 hundred years old and still f**kin pissed off about the Whitmer enforced hard lockdowns of 2020. https://t.co/WWqeTGfvxz — Jay Z the Brade Runner (@jmscotsman31) December 21, 2024

We all should be.