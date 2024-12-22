Oilfield Rando LAUGHING at Derpy Netflix Movie Because IT LOOKS BAD Triggers a...
Risk It for the Brisket: Michigan BBQ Joint Continues Racking Up the Wins Against Tyrannical Whitmer

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 22, 2024

This writer hadn't heard of the Iron Pig Smokehouse until this post popped up into her timeline, so she did a little digging about it.

Back during COVID, when Michigan's governor Gretchen Whitmer was making it illegal to buy seeds and shutting down businesses, this restaurant said no and remained open. In 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court denied an appeal from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services after an Otsego County judge found the department's epidemic orders were unconstitutional.

The entire post reads:

4 years later we are opening a new restaurant in a former restaurant that closed because of your mandates. This was my friend’s place.

Some have willfully forgotten what you’ve done. We will not. We will be in the Court of Appeals next month in Grand Rapids and you’ll get another taste of the Freedom Train that’s plowing through your communist agenda. Sorry, not sorry.

Till we meet in person for your apologies,

Ian Murphy

Owner

The Iron Pig Smokehouse

The case in question is outlined here.

We need more people to stand up and win.

We can never forget what happened.

The Left hates that.

And she thinks she's a contender for 2028.

The restaurant business is hard in the best of circumstances. With the government stacked against you, it's even harder.

And nothing good about Whitmer and her goons.

All it takes is one person.

They ruined so many people's businesses and lives.

We all should be.

Tags: CONSTITUTION MICHIGAN PANDEMIC RIGHTS COVID19 GRETCHEN WHITMER

