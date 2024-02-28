Twitter Serves Paul Waldman a Piping Hot Plate of Ratio for His New Book 'White Rural Rage'

'How Is This Legal?' VP Harris Says Federal Gov't Will Be Paying College...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  1:00 PM on February 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

The government and the media can't seem to get over their obsession with white people -- specifically with hating white people and blaming them for ... well, pretty much everything. Earlier this week, the FBI made fools of themselves by showing a picture of two wealthy young white women next to an article about organized retail theft. Meanwhile, Google's Gemini AI can't seem to find a way to draw a picture of white men and Axios thinks the only people who would ever vote for Donald Trump are uneducated, old, white Christians (oh, they also hate Christianity).

Well, let it never be said that The American Prospect's and The Washington Post's Paul Waldman doesn't know how to cash in on a narrative (or try to, anyway). 

Yesterday, Waldman took to Twitter to gleefully announce the publication of his new book written with political science professor (yes, we are rolling our eyes at that) Tom Schaller. 

The book's title? 'White Rural Rage.' LOL.

Oh, it's as absolutely cringeworthy as you think. Here is a portion of the book's description

A searing portrait and damning takedown of America’s proudest citizens—who are also the least likely to defend its core principles

'This is an important book that ought to be read by anyone who wants to understand politics in the perilous Age of Trump.'—David Corn, New York Times bestselling author of American Psychosis

In White Rural Rage, Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman explore why rural Whites have failed to reap the benefits from their outsize political power and why, as a result, they are the most likely group to abandon democratic norms and traditions. Their rage—stoked daily by Republican politicians and the conservative media—now poses an existential threat to the United States.

Sorry, we just can't stop laughing. The endorsement from David Corn is just 'chef's kiss' perfection. 

But judging from the reaction on Twitter, we're guessing most Americans will not consider this an 'important book' by any stretch of the imagination. Most people are focusing on laughing at it as it inevitably wends its way into the bargain bin within a week of publication. When all is said and done, Hunter Biden's book likely will have sold more copies than Waldman and Schaller's hateful screed against middle America. 

Waldman should be embarrassed, but we know that leftists do not possess a sense of shame. 

Now THAT book would sell. 

Are you sensing a theme yet about what Twitter thinks of 'White Rural Rage'? 

We're guessing that the inside pages will get a 1/10 for creativity too. Just a boring rehashing of debunked leftist narratives. 

But it is nice that the left likes to keep telling everyone how much they hate America and Americans.  

Yeah, but he's not 'rural.' You know, one of the people who grows and raises the food that feeds him? So, it's (D)ifferent for Waldman, get it? 

HAHAHA ... that's good advice, but we're afraid that challenge may be insurmountable. 

But at least one early review came in from the late, great Norm MacDonald (Warning: NSFW language). 

Sigh ... we miss you, Norm.

Fear is the only card the left has to play. Without that, they've got nothing. 

Now THERE'S an idea. Zelenskyy has recently said that Ukraine is accepting foreign fighters (because of all the 'winning' that Ukraine is doing, we imagine).

They really do believe that they're the 'good guys' and doing noble work. It's scary, but also endlessly hilarious. 

Rage in blue cities? Disrespect for America in blue cities? You don't say ...

Whenever leftists talk about 'threats to our democracy,' remember that the Soviet Union said the same thing as Stalin was killing millions of his own citizens and sending others to gulags.

That Bender GIF never gets old. 

And that's really all it is. Propaganda. We need Auron MacIntrye's 'No Matter How Much You Hate The Media ...' tweet for Waldman and his book. 

We could keep going. At last count, Waldman had about 4,000 replies and quote tweets mocking 'White Rural Rage'. With more still coming in. But we think you get the point.  

No one outside of your bubble is going to buy your book, Paul Waldman and Tom Schaller. Let alone read it or believe any of the claptrap contained therein. 

But it would make for a nice birdcage liner, so you've got that going for you. Which is nice. 

***

