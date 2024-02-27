THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft

It's no secret that, under President Joe Biden, organized retail theft (ORT) has exploded across America, concentrated mostly in major American urban centers. It's also no secret who runs most of those cities and has been running them for decades.

But the problem has gotten worse in the past few years as leftist Attorneys General in blue states and District Attorneys in blue cities have simply refused to prosecute shoplifting crimes. Often, the perpetrators don't even get arrested. And if they are detained, they are usually just as simply released.

Exacerbating the problem is the influx of millions of illegal aliens since Biden took office. At latest count, more than 7.2 million illegals have invaded the country ... and those are just the ones we know about. Contrary to what the media will say, many of these illegals are not 'poor families seeking asylum and a new life.' No, many are young, single men of unknown origin and who only have crime on the agenda for their 'American dream.'

Facing these inconvenient facts, yesterday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation took to social media to try to tell Americans what they were doing to fight against ORT. Only there was a little problem with their tweet. See if you can spot it:

Higher prices, dangerous products, and closing businesses. These are just some of the impacts Organized Retail Theft has on everyday Americans. Learn what the #FBI does to combat these crimes on the federal level to protect shoppers across the country: https://t.co/f0I2gcN9gu pic.twitter.com/d4fMwRuxry — FBI (@FBI) February 26, 2024

WHOA. Look at those hardened criminals. Those are some scary people, alright.

Also ... are you KIDDING, FBI? THOSE are your poster children for ORT?

This picture is so conspicuously inaccurate you have to just marvel at our federal government humiliating itself just to avoid offending Democrats https://t.co/ifDxmRMW2R — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 26, 2024

No, somehow we don't think Brittany and her friend Kaitlin pocketing a purse while looking around suspiciously are the real reason that Walmart is closing or has closed 17 of its stores in blue cities across nine states. Or the reason CVS is moving forward with closing SIX HUNDRED locations.

Well-dressed White women are definitely the ones committing organized retail theft https://t.co/2xjZRmNji4 — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) February 26, 2024

The propagandizing is off the charts. And it's not just in the tweet. Inside the linked article, the FBI shows a similarly well-dressed white man pocketing a box in his jacket.

I have doubts on the accuracy of this photo from the article. pic.twitter.com/lwLoLXro22 — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL King Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) February 26, 2024

You think?

I mean it's not like there are countless examples of ACTUAL theft the FBI could have chosen for its tweet.

I can see why you didn't go with a picture from the thousands of CCTV videos of the mass-lootings. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) February 26, 2024

Why did you choose this pic?



This is nore likely what it looks like pic.twitter.com/y8gu8ja2p3 — Nick 🇺🇲 (@realduskknight) February 26, 2024

This is a more accurate depiction of what you are describing. https://t.co/X8C2ABDPrC pic.twitter.com/I2zYnpIzQ3 — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 27, 2024

FBI spreading more white lies.

FACT CHECK👇🏿pic.twitter.com/V5ouoQKnMn — Ellen Streiff (@EllenStreiff) February 26, 2024

Notice how actual ORT perpetrators aren't really concerned about hiding from cameras, or looking around to make sure no one sees them. No, they do it brazenly, violently, and right out in the open. Because they know the real truth: the FBI isn't doing ANYTHING to combat retail theft.

You absolutely do nothing to combat this, you clowns.



Also, did you find this picture from the set of Clueless? — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) February 27, 2024

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are the true criminals ... or something. Everyone knows that.

Looks like Gemini got ahold of the FBI when they asked “Show me the smash and grab suspects” https://t.co/KOj80lQNcw — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 26, 2024

HA. Someone finally figured out a way to have Google Gemini AI actually show a picture of white people.

Google AI finally created an image of white people 🤡 https://t.co/V8H35tKvW3 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 27, 2024

It's consistent at least. Frame it as white extremism.



Bang up job, guys.



Tell me this, is the blonde actually a Fed? https://t.co/nqZ2j79MBS — Dave “Resting in Power” Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) February 26, 2024

She DOES look like she's glowing, doesn't she?

Yeah, something tells me that the one's doing the shoplifting don't look like they're out of a 90s afterschool special.



Nice ratio, btw. https://t.co/APEto940bm — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 26, 2024

The ratio is truly impressive. Almost as impressive as the FBI's gaslighting.

Yes folks, our FBI would like you to know that there is an epidemic of rich, young, attractive white women ransacking our retail outlets…



How are they getting away with this lawlessness! This MUST be stopped!

😂🤦‍♂️😡🤮 https://t.co/AH5p3tQpht — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 26, 2024

When we said that AWFLs would be the downfall of Western civilization, this isn't exactly what we meant.

I thought it was Babylon Bee.

Apparently, it's not. https://t.co/Ti8282pPYI — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 26, 2024

Even The Bee, with their impressive record of satire articles that have come true, probably didn't predict this one.

These girls are the reason the frozen pizzas are locked up at my local Walgreens https://t.co/RqQt1ldsFr — Danny Polishchuk (@Dannyjokes) February 26, 2024

Some stores now are not even allowing customers to shop by themselves. They have to be escorted by an employee through the store. And no, these girls are not the reason why.

Yes, when I see videos of flash mob thieves they always look like these people. Maybe put MAGA hats on ‘em too. https://t.co/WaznICmPBV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 26, 2024

No fecking wonder crime is out of control. This is who the FBI thinks is behind all of the organized looting gangs and smash and grabs. My how the mighty have fallen. Amazing they could find an image of two happy white women. I know they didn't find it on google. https://t.co/cvBcjquEI4 — sarainitaly 🐰🌷🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) February 26, 2024

Are you honestly trying to say white women are looting Louis Vuitton..



Stop gaslighting America. https://t.co/gQIJ6rawJJ pic.twitter.com/8UChkKJYtj — Doodles 🇺🇸 🐕 (@DoodlesTrks) February 26, 2024

They can't stop. They are ideologically captured. While it's probable that the FBI's social media managers knew what they were doing here, we're willing to bet if we polled the agency's top administrators, they would not be able to find a problem with this photo.

Perfect image of Organized Retail Theft rings



no notes https://t.co/1QQKIEGYHm — Chris Brunet (@realChrisBrunet) February 26, 2024

The only thing missing is them wearing Trump t-shirts while shoplifting.



The FBI wants you to think these people are the "Organized Retail Theft" problem plaguing our cities. https://t.co/D3ShTx1UTL — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 27, 2024

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/mpL6pB7E24 — janice (@chestnuthell) February 27, 2024

We're beginning to think so. Unintentionally perhaps, but yes.

But we're here to help. So, let's give the FBI a tip on solving ORT.

Here is CNN's (yes, CNN) Chief Law Enforcement Analyst LESS THAN ONE MONTH AGO explaining exactly who is committing organized retail theft, how they are doing it, where they are doing it, and why.

🚨This is a VERY important clip. Listen closely as John Miller, CNN's Chief Law Enforcement Analyst, explains why illegals steal in New York, sell the goods in Florida, but never steal in Florida:



"So what the detectives are telling me is, they have crews here that operate in… pic.twitter.com/7xf1JtnTzQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 2, 2024

Notice how speechless the CNN anchors are at what Miller tells them. We're guessing the FBI would be just as speechless.

But go ahead and give Miller a ring on the phone, FBI. He can clue you in so you don't embarrass yourself on social media like this anymore.

***

