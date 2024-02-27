NBC News: Russia's 2024 Election Interference Has Already Begun
Author Outraged That MSNBC Offers Suicide Prevention Resource During Coverage of a Story...
Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in...
What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City...
Well, THAT'S a Relief: UK Board Raises Rating for Mary Poppins Due to...
Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Da...
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Gag! The New York Post Attempts to Convince American Women to Embrace 'Babygirl'...
'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their...
The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is...
Bill Kristol Has a Special Reminder for the Supreme Court
Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
If District Attorney Fani Willis Were White, None of This Would Matter
Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders H...

THAT'S The Picture You're Going With? FBI Beclowns Itself Talking About Organized Retail Theft

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on February 27, 2024
Twitter

It's no secret that, under President Joe Biden, organized retail theft (ORT) has exploded across America, concentrated mostly in major American urban centers. It's also no secret who runs most of those cities and has been running them for decades. 

Advertisement

But the problem has gotten worse in the past few years as leftist Attorneys General in blue states and District Attorneys in blue cities have simply refused to prosecute shoplifting crimes. Often, the perpetrators don't even get arrested. And if they are detained, they are usually just as simply released. 

Exacerbating the problem is the influx of millions of illegal aliens since Biden took office. At latest count, more than 7.2 million illegals have invaded the country ... and those are just the ones we know about. Contrary to what the media will say, many of these illegals are not 'poor families seeking asylum and a new life.' No, many are young, single men of unknown origin and who only have crime on the agenda for their 'American dream.'

Facing these inconvenient facts, yesterday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation took to social media to try to tell Americans what they were doing to fight against ORT. Only there was a little problem with their tweet. See if you can spot it: 

WHOA. Look at those hardened criminals. Those are some scary people, alright. 

Also ... are you KIDDING, FBI? THOSE are your poster children for ORT? 

Recommended

'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their Argument Has a Big Problem
Coucy
Advertisement

No, somehow we don't think Brittany and her friend Kaitlin pocketing a purse while looking around suspiciously are the real reason that Walmart is closing or has closed 17 of its stores in blue cities across nine states. Or the reason CVS is moving forward with closing SIX HUNDRED locations.

The propagandizing is off the charts. And it's not just in the tweet. Inside the linked article, the FBI shows a similarly well-dressed white man pocketing a box in his jacket. 

You think? 

I mean it's not like there are countless examples of ACTUAL theft the FBI could have chosen for its tweet. 

Advertisement

Notice how actual ORT perpetrators aren't really concerned about hiding from cameras, or looking around to make sure no one sees them. No, they do it brazenly, violently, and right out in the open. Because they know the real truth: the FBI isn't doing ANYTHING to combat retail theft. 

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are the true criminals ... or something. Everyone knows that. 

HA. Someone finally figured out a way to have Google Gemini AI actually show a picture of white people

She DOES look like she's glowing, doesn't she? 

Advertisement

The ratio is truly impressive. Almost as impressive as the FBI's gaslighting. 

When we said that AWFLs would be the downfall of Western civilization, this isn't exactly what we meant. 

Even The Bee, with their impressive record of satire articles that have come true, probably didn't predict this one. 

Some stores now are not even allowing customers to shop by themselves. They have to be escorted by an employee through the store. And no, these girls are not the reason why. 

Advertisement

They can't stop. They are ideologically captured. While it's probable that the FBI's social media managers knew what they were doing here, we're willing to bet if we polled the agency's top administrators, they would not be able to find a problem with this photo. 

We're beginning to think so. Unintentionally perhaps, but yes. 

But we're here to help. So, let's give the FBI a tip on solving ORT. 

Here is CNN's (yes, CNN) Chief Law Enforcement Analyst LESS THAN ONE MONTH AGO explaining exactly who is committing organized retail theft, how they are doing it, where they are doing it, and why. 

Advertisement

Notice how speechless the CNN anchors are at what Miller tells them. We're guessing the FBI would be just as speechless. 

But go ahead and give Miller a ring on the phone, FBI. He can clue you in so you don't embarrass yourself on social media like this anymore. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FBI RACISM THEFT WHITE SUPREMACY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their Argument Has a Big Problem
Coucy
What Happened!? NYC Mayor Eric Adams Does a 'Stunning Turnaround' From Sanctuary City Awesomeness
Doug P.
Lefties Launch into Civil War About Important Question: Can You Say 'Rest in Power' About White People?
Coucy
The Cut: Can We Keep Our Sons From Turning Conservative?
Brett T.
Virginia State Senator Playing Pretend STORMS Out After Winsome Sears Accurately Genders Him
justmindy
Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Days Ago
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Young Atheist' Tries to Virtue Signal About How Great Atheists are, But Their Argument Has a Big Problem Coucy
Advertisement