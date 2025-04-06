Fueled By HATE --> SNL Still Sucks, Hits New Low Celebrating Violence Against Elon Musk (Watch)

Oh, look. Saturday Night Live still isn't funny.

What's really disappointing is Mike Meyers used to be funny, now he just looks like an aging lesbian with a really bad hair dye job. See? That's funnier than this crap.

Watch:

NEW: SNL’s parody version of Elon Musk debuts the Tesla Model V, “the first electric car in history to be fully self-vandalizing.”



Features include:



• Self-smashing headlights

• Self-slashing tires

• AI-powered graffiti



And when it comes to graffiti:



“You can choose from… pic.twitter.com/gipeqO6WOw — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 6, 2025

“You can choose from penises or swastikas, or my favorite, swastikas made out of penises,” Musk said. This is a new low in comedy.

The bar is pretty low already but fair point.

SNL hasn’t been funny in a long time.



They are their own parody. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2025

Except parodies are traditionally funny.

It's amazing how SNL never changes. They never learn. It's truly remarkable how nakedly they condescend to & derogate the Right. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) April 6, 2025

Honestly, what's really amazing is the fact that they're still on the air.

For now.

This is in such exceedingly bad taste. Wow. Not even funny, just mean. Born from hate, not from humor. — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) April 6, 2025

This is completely and utterly disgusting.



They celebrate violence.



Vile. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) April 6, 2025

And seriously unfunny.

How far they've fallen.

