UK Woman Arrested for Holding a 'Here to Talk, If You Want' Sign...
Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory

HA! Almost As If Tariffs WORK: Guess How Many Countries Have ALREADY Bent the Knee and Want to Negotiate

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Ever since our 'day of liberation,' our pals on the Left, in the Democratic Party, in the media, and even some on the Right have been pulling their hair out claiming that Trump is deliberately tanking our economy.

About that ... 

But THE EXPERTS have told us tariffs are bad, that Trump is bad, and that everything will be bad because REEEEEE.

How could this be? The 'experts' were wrong, again? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Huh. And here we thought the 'experts' were the smartest people in the room. WE ARE SO KIDDING.

In a way, this feels like Trump is calling their bluff. 

Wouldn't that be amazing?

Heh.

Crazy, right?

