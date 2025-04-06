HA! Almost As If Tariffs WORK: Guess How Many Countries Have ALREADY Bent the Knee and Want to Negotiate

Ever since our 'day of liberation,' our pals on the Left, in the Democratic Party, in the media, and even some on the Right have been pulling their hair out claiming that Trump is deliberately tanking our economy.

Advertisement

About that ...

BREAKING: U.S. NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR KEVIN HASSETT SAYS MORE THAN 50 COUNTRIES HAVE REACHED OUT TO WHITE HOUSE TO BEGIN TRADE NEGOTIATIONS — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 6, 2025

But THE EXPERTS have told us tariffs are bad, that Trump is bad, and that everything will be bad because REEEEEE.

How could this be? The 'experts' were wrong, again? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Huh. And here we thought the 'experts' were the smartest people in the room. WE ARE SO KIDDING.

As was expected. Everyone that lost their minds about tariffs are the same people who happily destroyed the economy due to covid. Kindly tell them all to f^ck off, professionals are at work this time. — Airborne (@abnheel) April 6, 2025

Either make a deal or get your economy wrecked. — Misha Turtle Island TV: X Society Xperience 🐢🐰𝕏 (@MishaTurtleX) April 6, 2025

In a way, this feels like Trump is calling their bluff.

President Trump has been talking about other countries, "beating the hell out of us," over free trade since the 80's.

No one ever listened to him. Now, he has the power to even the playing field.



Let's go!



Thank you, President Trump!

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Www3dFGLr8 — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) April 6, 2025

One by one we will settle the trade negotiations and all of them will be better for America. — Arlin (@Arlin4US) April 6, 2025

Wouldn't that be amazing?

Exactly as Trump foresaw. Muahahah. pic.twitter.com/QwEr5NY9fo — Ungrateful Peasant (@JamesjmaersonIV) April 6, 2025

Heh.

Wow, it's almost like tariffs work. Imagine that! — George Hayworth 🇺🇸 (@EliteSentinelx) April 6, 2025

Crazy, right?

============================================================

Related:

Julie Kelly Drops NEW Transcript Busting Activist Judge Boasberg for DELIBERATELY Trying to Set Trump Up

So, About Those 'MASSIVE' Lefty Protests Against Trump and Elon? Here's the Sad TRUTH About Them (LOL)

Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at TPUSA Event (Watch)

Sorry AIN'T Cuttin' It! Rahm Emanuel Says Democrats Made Mistakes on COVID but Hey, They're SORRY

Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No, Really - We Laughed Too)

============================================================