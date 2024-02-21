Guy Who the TDS Crowd Said Trump 'Shoved' Makes Their Takes Age Horribly...
Google AI Image Generator Is Big on Diversity, Not So Much on White Men

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 21, 2024
Twitter

Google has a new AI application out called Gemini. A lot of people have been playing with the Gemini image generator and finding that it's really hard to get an image of a white man. This editor was skeptical, so he asked Gemini to generate an image of a Caucasian male. Instead of an image, he got this message:

While I am able to generate images, I am currently not generating images of people. This is because I am still under development, and I am not able to ensure that the images I generate will be respectful and inclusive of all people. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

That's odd, because a lot of people are posting images of people generated by Gemini, and they're particularly diverse. End Wokeness asked for a portrait of a founding father of America, an image of a Viking, and an image of a pope and got this:

Still skeptical, this editor entered the same prompt: Create a portrait of an American founding father. This was the result:

OK.

"Sure, here are images featuring various depictions of British ancestors."


Gemini says it's against its policy to create content that depicts people based on their race or ethnicity — at least that's what it said when asked to generate a white male scientist. But a black male scientist? No problem.

David Burge asked for an Alabama aristocrat with his antebellum mansion and got a black woman and an Asian man.

Stephen Miller was informed Gemini could not produce an image of Tiananmen Square for historical reasons.

Again, this editor is skeptical but gets the same results when entering the same prompts. What's up, Google?

Generate a happy black man, sure. But Gemini can't generate an image of a happy white man.

According to Google's Gemini, the Vikings were black.

Give it a try yourself at gemini.google.com.

And it's not just the image generator:

We're not allowed to engage in real discussions.

***

Tags: GOOGLE RACISM

