Google has a new AI application out called Gemini. A lot of people have been playing with the Gemini image generator and finding that it's really hard to get an image of a white man. This editor was skeptical, so he asked Gemini to generate an image of a Caucasian male. Instead of an image, he got this message:

While I am able to generate images, I am currently not generating images of people. This is because I am still under development, and I am not able to ensure that the images I generate will be respectful and inclusive of all people. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

That's odd, because a lot of people are posting images of people generated by Gemini, and they're particularly diverse. End Wokeness asked for a portrait of a founding father of America, an image of a Viking, and an image of a pope and got this:

America's Founding Fathers, Vikings, and the Pope according to Google AI: pic.twitter.com/lw4aIKLwkp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 21, 2024

The left controls the algorithmic means of information production.



This has far more damaging consequences than their monopoly on search engine results.



A thread 🧵 1/7 pic.twitter.com/114T2uw4qx — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) February 21, 2024

Still skeptical, this editor entered the same prompt: Create a portrait of an American founding father. This was the result:

OK.

New game: Try to get Google Gemini to make an image of a Caucasian male. I have not been successful so far. pic.twitter.com/1LAzZM2pXF — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 21, 2024

I’ve asked the google AI for british people twice and it keeps giving me pakistani men pic.twitter.com/oe8DD9O0kU — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) February 20, 2024

"Sure, here are images featuring various depictions of British ancestors."





Gemini says it's against its policy to create content that depicts people based on their race or ethnicity — at least that's what it said when asked to generate a white male scientist. But a black male scientist? No problem.

Testing same for male and female scientist responses.



I shall let the results speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/a6oPOpRORQ — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 21, 2024

David Burge asked for an Alabama aristocrat with his antebellum mansion and got a black woman and an Asian man.

Stephen Miller was informed Gemini could not produce an image of Tiananmen Square for historical reasons.

Again, this editor is skeptical but gets the same results when entering the same prompts. What's up, Google?

For some reason people think I’m lying when I post these type of results even though I’m not the only one getting them. LOL pic.twitter.com/4HCSLrmy0g — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) February 21, 2024

I have good news! pic.twitter.com/8fNnHTw0ZJ — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 21, 2024

AI built by the woke left in California. What a shocker — Bullabear (@0xBullabear) February 21, 2024

AI is being written by leftists so society is in danger by that part of our future.



Grok has perhaps the least bias but all AI does lean left.



Big Tech is saturated with Democrats so our AI future is already slanted.



Also, Biden put Kamala in charge of Artificial Intelligence. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 21, 2024

Google AI is woke and therefore, BROKE. — Anthony Hughes (@CallMeAntwan) February 21, 2024

Generate a happy black man, sure. But Gemini can't generate an image of a happy white man.

I was told this kind of thing is called cultural erasure.



Am I doing that right? — Simon VanDyk (@VandykSimon) February 21, 2024

Google AI lives in its own woke fantasy world. Who would trust it for any valid response to any query? — Michael Brasher (@2ndMississippi) February 21, 2024

This is why I prefer ChatGPT. Here are the results for Founding Fathers and Vikings. pic.twitter.com/rXqoFCOEsp — K T Cat (@ktcat) February 21, 2024

According to Google's Gemini, the Vikings were black.

Give it a try yourself at gemini.google.com.

And it's not just the image generator:

Given the recent Roland Fryer interview with @bariweiss on @TheFP, I decided to ask @GoogleAI about crime statistics in Houston broken down by race. It refused to give me the information, and instead directed me to "context" that supports a systemic racism narrative. pic.twitter.com/I0xImGcQSv — Town Moron (@townmoron) February 21, 2024

This is absurd. Hiding data isn’t going to lead to better conclusions. A search tool that filters results to ensure specific takeaways and narratives is completely useless in real discussions. https://t.co/ErmJlzVCkW — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 21, 2024

We're not allowed to engage in real discussions.

***

