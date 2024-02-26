Axios: Trump Would Win in a Landslide If America Were Old, White Christians Without College Degrees

Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
Brett T.  |  7:15 PM on February 26, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Let's talk about Axios for a minute. After Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant, Axios explained the "myth" of the open border and reminded us all that the border is "more fortified than ever." They also have a piece out Monday in which one of their reporters did an interview with Hunter Biden … about his sobriety. Pretty hard-hitting stuff.

Axios is now assuring us that Donald Trump's base isn't enough to win the 2024 election. He'd be fine if everyone in America were an old, white, election-denying Christian who didn't go to college.

Thank goodness. The polls had us worried that Joe Biden was in trouble. Let Axios assure that Biden is fine.

Mike Allen writes about his primary victory over Nikki Haley in the state she used to govern:

By the numbers: Trump dominates with older white voters without college diplomas who believe the last election was rigged, according to network exit polls and AP VoteCast, which interviewed 2,440 South Carolina primary voters over five days.

Those who went to the polls reflected Trump's strengths:

This was the oldest South Carolina GOP electorate this century. (Chuck Todd)

60% of primary voters were white evangelical or born-again Christians. (CNN)

Reality check: That group isn't remotely big enough to win a presidential election. He would need to attract voters who are more diverse, more educated and believe his first loss was legit. South Carolina exit polls show he didn't do that.

Well, we guess the election's over, then. Now that Bidenomics has brought down prices and the president has announced his second-ever trip to the border, there's no way he can lose.

P.S. Fewer Americans went to college than those who did, so Biden's election year "student loan forgiveness" handout isn't going to be enough.

Young, black atheists don't buy groceries or gas.

What Trump needs is enough people who think that Biden sucks. There are.

Speaking of election-denying Christians, is it time to bring out the video again? Yeah, it's time:

***

