Axios: Trump Would Win in a Landslide If America Were Old, White Christians Without College Degrees

Let's talk about Axios for a minute. After Laken Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant, Axios explained the "myth" of the open border and reminded us all that the border is "more fortified than ever." They also have a piece out Monday in which one of their reporters did an interview with Hunter Biden … about his sobriety. Pretty hard-hitting stuff.

Axios is now assuring us that Donald Trump's base isn't enough to win the 2024 election. He'd be fine if everyone in America were an old, white, election-denying Christian who didn't go to college.

If America were dominated by old, white, election-denying Christians who didn't go to college, former President Trump would win the general election in as big of a landslide as his sweep of the first four GOP contests.



It's not. https://t.co/QOnkbAnUCD — Axios (@axios) February 25, 2024

Thank goodness. The polls had us worried that Joe Biden was in trouble. Let Axios assure that Biden is fine.

Mike Allen writes about his primary victory over Nikki Haley in the state she used to govern:

By the numbers: Trump dominates with older white voters without college diplomas who believe the last election was rigged, according to network exit polls and AP VoteCast, which interviewed 2,440 South Carolina primary voters over five days. … Those who went to the polls reflected Trump's strengths: This was the oldest South Carolina GOP electorate this century. (Chuck Todd) 60% of primary voters were white evangelical or born-again Christians. (CNN) Reality check: That group isn't remotely big enough to win a presidential election. He would need to attract voters who are more diverse, more educated and believe his first loss was legit. South Carolina exit polls show he didn't do that.

Well, we guess the election's over, then. Now that Bidenomics has brought down prices and the president has announced his second-ever trip to the border, there's no way he can lose.

P.S. Fewer Americans went to college than those who did, so Biden's election year "student loan forgiveness" handout isn't going to be enough.

Considering his best age demo in the exit polls were young Republicans, your hate-filled tweet isn't even factually accurate. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) February 25, 2024

@mikeallen is such a bigoted whore — Trump For World Peace (@MaxCUA) February 25, 2024

What kind of bizarre political commentary is this?



If America were dominated by Woke, DEI-spouting, child-grooming, LGBTQIA+ activists, then the Democrats would win in a landslide.



It's not.



You're done, Axios. You've become everything you said you'd be against in journalism. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 25, 2024

After seeing what Harvard is producing, the lack of college seems to be a plus! 😂 — 521BB1N5🗽 (@jarvimom) February 25, 2024

Uh oh, looks like you want to follow Vice News off the cliff, huh? — Rob James (@RobHasSpoken) February 25, 2024

Tell me college is the problem without saying it’s the problem — SketchDanger (@SketchDanger) February 25, 2024

Can't wait for you guys to get hit by the layoffs. — The Chudinator (@mis4tune_teller) February 25, 2024

Racism and ageism noted. — NPC#29367 (@MRA_ResourceHub) February 25, 2024

Young, black atheists don't buy groceries or gas.

What Trump needs is enough people who think that Biden sucks. There are.

DEI in action at Axios, ladies and gentlemen. — TopJimmy (@jp23mc) February 26, 2024

Speaking of election-denying Christians, is it time to bring out the video again? Yeah, it's time:

Here’s something Joe Biden DOES NOT want you to see.



WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 2, 2022

