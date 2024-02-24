Not Even Video Evidence is Enough. Judd Legum's Gotcha Video of Nonbinary Teen...
Axios Figured Now Would Be a Good Time to Remind Everybody the Border Is 'More Fortified Than Ever'

Doug P.  |  9:06 AM on February 24, 2024
There's been another tragedy as a result of the Biden administration's border policies. This is awful:

On top of that horrible story that's a direct result of Biden sending out invitations to "surge to the border," Axios thought it might be a good time to re-pitch this story originally published about four months ago:

"The southern border is more fortified than it's ever been"? 

Axios must be using the Biden definition of "fortified":

That's just a shameless spin from Axios, but Biden will now have a media outlet to quote during his upcoming State of the Union gaslight-a-palooza.

Axios (and the Biden administration) should explain just how "fortified" the border is to the families of people murdered by illegal aliens.

Tragic. And the media running cover for Biden's dereliction of duty at the border makes it even more infuriating.

Just imagine how much of Biden's water the media will be trying to carry when we get even closer to the election.

Every day brings with it new examples of just how "fortified" the border is.

The media spin machine will be working overtime this year to gaslight the public in the hopes they can convince them not to believe their own eyes. 

