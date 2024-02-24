Axios Figured Now Would Be a Good Time to Remind Everybody the Border Is 'More Fortified Than Ever'

There's been another tragedy as a result of the Biden administration's border policies. This is awful:

Nursing student Laken Riley did not know suspected killer Jose Ibarra, who is not a US citizen: police https://t.co/MhCEkvBOxn pic.twitter.com/l6KyGs80jT — New York Post (@nypost) February 24, 2024

Advertisement

Biden opened the border and allowed this illegal invasion on his first day in office. Millions of illegal foreign enemy invaders have been welcomed. And he still refuses to stop it. Her blood is on his hands. https://t.co/o0284Awnhe — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 24, 2024

On top of that horrible story that's a direct result of Biden sending out invitations to "surge to the border," Axios thought it might be a good time to re-pitch this story originally published about four months ago:

By using the term "open border," conservatives are falsely suggesting that anyone can get into the U.S. without much hassle.



But the southern border is more fortified than it's ever been.



Axios Explains: The myth of a U.S.-Mexico "open border" https://t.co/QIFN0ZhCIp — Axios (@axios) February 24, 2024

"The southern border is more fortified than it's ever been"?

Axios must be using the Biden definition of "fortified":

“open border” is the appropriate term considering CBP numbers



Migrant encounters on the southern border:

Biden: 7,200,000+

Trump: 2,373,203

Obama (2nd term): 2,148,347

Source: CBP — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 24, 2024

That's just a shameless spin from Axios, but Biden will now have a media outlet to quote during his upcoming State of the Union gaslight-a-palooza.

Blood is the open borders crowds’ hands. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 24, 2024

Axios (and the Biden administration) should explain just how "fortified" the border is to the families of people murdered by illegal aliens.

The illegal immigrant who killed that nursing student in Georgia got into the country without a hassle. https://t.co/hYrgw5wn0T — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) February 24, 2024

Tragic. And the media running cover for Biden's dereliction of duty at the border makes it even more infuriating.

Is this satire? — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 24, 2024

I hope Trump really does throw you all in prison. pic.twitter.com/GU45aDmvyW — Jacques (@glasskann0n) February 24, 2024

Just imagine how much of Biden's water the media will be trying to carry when we get even closer to the election.

This pathetic article was written in October 2023 and @axios is almost certainly tweeting it out today just to get hate clicks. https://t.co/CPeNJwLsJQ — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) February 24, 2024

Posted hours after we learned a 22-year-old UGA student was murdered by a Venezuelan illegal alien who was released into the interior in 2022.



Also, this is a piece reposted from October 2023.



Imagine if the media covered the border crisis truthfully. https://t.co/c6JldxVKzE — John Cooper (@thejcoop) February 24, 2024

Advertisement

Every day brings with it new examples of just how "fortified" the border is.

Biden crackdown in full force... https://t.co/J3yAV2NtL2 — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 24, 2024

This was literally today in California. The border is wide open. pic.twitter.com/ghucmCqDQW — Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill (@OreoExpress) February 24, 2024

The media spin machine will be working overtime this year to gaslight the public in the hopes they can convince them not to believe their own eyes.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!