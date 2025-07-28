Monday Morning Meme Madness

We've got to keep it real - last week was a rough week for those of us who have been around the block a few times, as we said goodbye to several iconic figures from our childhood. That was one week that's good to put behind us, even if it means we have to deal with the Crazy Train that is Monday.

Advertisement

We're still going to get the day rolling right with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X. The Hulkster wouldn't have it any other way, Brothers … and Sisters!

Enjoy your vaca- I mean, get well soon 😢 pic.twitter.com/oYCIPzn0da — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 26, 2025

Look, folks, humor is definitely a better coping mechanism than self-inflicted disability leave. 😂

LOL. The caption at the top reads: 'Barstow High School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student'.

Yes, we're already rolling with the fart humor. We apologize for nothing.

I’ll never turn pro, I’m in it for the love of the game https://t.co/9ftdFWxhre — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 21, 2025

Those are the words of a true champion. 😂

This is so great I burst out laughing! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mLJKPbzQaV — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) July 16, 2025

That's funny right there!

We will apologize for dumping Jimmy Kimmel on you, but he wasn't actually in the skit, it was ten years ago, and Trump hadn't broken him yet.

He. He. He. (Nerd laugh).

(Language Warning)

I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/8g1ses6Z58 — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) July 21, 2025

Sorry for the language, but we were cracking up!

HAHA!

I Built a Backwards Truck To Confuse Police pic.twitter.com/5YKWSSceHm — westen champlin (@westengw) July 25, 2025

Brilliant! 😂

LOLOLOL! Yo mama so fat …

(Language warning … again)

And the nominees for this year's Darwin Award are …

Thankfully, that lady was screeching 'Ruuuuuunnnnn!', which was incredibly helpful. 😂😂😂

Bwahaha!

I know that was the most embarrassing moment in his life pic.twitter.com/XRj4yN8lSq — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 26, 2025

We've all been there.

LOL! Don't put anything past the Democrats.

Accurate.

That pup is way too cute to be an orc!

It's Hunted Biden! 😂

Can we bring back comedy like this, please?! pic.twitter.com/9UKeemwdcf — Mickamious (@MickamiousG) July 25, 2025

Well played!

Best review ever! 😂

These women must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/FRu1eGw9hm — Deb 🇺🇦🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) July 27, 2025

We love them!

Advertisement

LOL! Trash-talking dogs would be something to see.

LOLOLOL!

Send the coroner! We are deceased. 💀💀💀

I bloody love the Welsh aye pic.twitter.com/qW1E8hswHg — Lou to my friends.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐶🐴 (@LouiseScot51918) July 26, 2025

Genius! 😂

These cats crack me up. I might have to get one if it's going to be like this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pcy0ZmxuCj — Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) July 25, 2025

Cats are crazy, y'all!

Speaking of cats …

You're not a cat owner. Your cat is a human owner.

This is how I do it. pic.twitter.com/QAZWZxFPna — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 26, 2025

Is there any other way? 😂

Well, it is the best burner.

LOLOLOLOLOLOL! That one caught us off guard! 😂😂😂

Ok, show of hands: How many of you have one of these? Be honest now.

HAHAHA!

When you’re at chilis and someone orders fajitas pic.twitter.com/nvzVu7YroF — CoKane (@KanesCabDriv3r) July 26, 2025

Accurate.

'Sure, you're ugly too.'

Advertisement

Ouch! 😂

This is the correct way to take a phone call.

True story.

We feel this in our bones … except for all of you, of course. We love you. No ... seriously. Come back! 😂

This would have been the storyline if E.T. was Gen Z, but the only way to phone home was with a rotary phone.

For our throwback selection this week, let's revisit Hulk Hogan's first appearance on The Tonight Show.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

He rarely left character, was a showman to the end, and always made us smile. Johnny, of course, made it funny in his unique way.

We hope you're all feeling refreshed today as well! 😂

We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs and shenanigans. Now get out there and crush this Monday like you're body slamming Andre the Giant!

Until we meme again …

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!