Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 6:00 AM on July 28, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

We've got to keep it real - last week was a rough week for those of us who have been around the block a few times, as we said goodbye to several iconic figures from our childhood. That was one week that's good to put behind us, even if it means we have to deal with the Crazy Train that is Monday.

We're still going to get the day rolling right with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X. The Hulkster wouldn't have it any other way, Brothers … and Sisters!

Look, folks, humor is definitely a better coping mechanism than self-inflicted disability leave. 😂

LOL. The caption at the top reads: 'Barstow High School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student'.

Yes, we're already rolling with the fart humor. We apologize for nothing.

Those are the words of a true champion. 😂

That's funny right there!

We will apologize for dumping Jimmy Kimmel on you, but he wasn't actually in the skit, it was ten years ago, and Trump hadn't broken him yet.

He. He. He. (Nerd laugh).

(Language Warning)

Sorry for the language, but we were cracking up!

HAHA!

Brilliant! 😂

LOLOLOL! Yo mama so fat …

(Language warning … again)

And the nominees for this year's Darwin Award are …

Thankfully, that lady was screeching 'Ruuuuuunnnnn!', which was incredibly helpful. 😂😂😂

Bwahaha!

We've all been there.

LOL! Don't put anything past the Democrats.

Accurate.

That pup is way too cute to be an orc!

It's Hunted Biden! 😂

Well played!

Best review ever! 😂

We love them!

LOL! Trash-talking dogs would be something to see.

LOLOLOL!

Send the coroner! We are deceased. 💀💀💀

Genius! 😂

Cats are crazy, y'all!

Speaking of cats …

You're not a cat owner. Your cat is a human owner.

Is there any other way? 😂

Well, it is the best burner.

LOLOLOLOLOLOL! That one caught us off guard! 😂😂😂

Ok, show of hands: How many of you have one of these? Be honest now.

HAHAHA!

Accurate.

'Sure, you're ugly too.'

Ouch! 😂

This is the correct way to take a phone call.

True story.

We feel this in our bones … except for all of you, of course. We love you. No ... seriously. Come back! 😂

This would have been the storyline if E.T. was Gen Z, but the only way to phone home was with a rotary phone.

For our throwback selection this week, let's revisit Hulk Hogan's first appearance on The Tonight Show.

He rarely left character, was a showman to the end, and always made us smile. Johnny, of course, made it funny in his unique way.

We hope you're all feeling refreshed today as well! 😂

We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs and shenanigans. Now get out there and crush this Monday like you're body slamming Andre the Giant!

Until we meme again …

