Monday Morning Meme Madness

We've got to keep it real - last week was a rough week for those of us who have been around the block a few times, as we said goodbye to several iconic figures from our childhood. That was one week that's good to put behind us, even if it means we have to deal with the Crazy Train that is Monday.
We're still going to get the day rolling right with some of the funniest memes, clips, and jokes we found on Twitter/X. The Hulkster wouldn't have it any other way, Brothers … and Sisters!
Enjoy your vaca- I mean, get well soon 😢 pic.twitter.com/oYCIPzn0da— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 26, 2025
Look, folks, humor is definitely a better coping mechanism than self-inflicted disability leave. 😂
July 21, 2025
LOL. The caption at the top reads: 'Barstow High School Teacher Arrested, Accused of Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student'.
Butt laugh 💀 pic.twitter.com/DJLoC81j5M— 3DrakaiNa 👻 (G.A.N.G) (@3DrakaiNa) July 21, 2025
Yes, we're already rolling with the fart humor. We apologize for nothing.
I’ll never turn pro, I’m in it for the love of the game https://t.co/9ftdFWxhre— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 21, 2025
Those are the words of a true champion. 😂
This is so great I burst out laughing! 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mLJKPbzQaV— TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) July 16, 2025
That's funny right there!
We will apologize for dumping Jimmy Kimmel on you, but he wasn't actually in the skit, it was ten years ago, and Trump hadn't broken him yet.
July 21, 2025
He. He. He. (Nerd laugh).
(Language Warning)
I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/8g1ses6Z58— Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) July 21, 2025
Sorry for the language, but we were cracking up!
July 21, 2025
HAHA!
I Built a Backwards Truck To Confuse Police pic.twitter.com/5YKWSSceHm— westen champlin (@westengw) July 25, 2025
Brilliant! 😂
July 21, 2025
LOLOLOL! Yo mama so fat …
(Language warning … again)
Dude 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/VryuQp1znv— Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) July 26, 2025
And the nominees for this year's Darwin Award are …
Thankfully, that lady was screeching 'Ruuuuuunnnnn!', which was incredibly helpful. 😂😂😂
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/ejV1oN5J2M— Vincent Parry. Scuba Pirate (@VincentParry2) July 21, 2025
Bwahaha!
I know that was the most embarrassing moment in his life pic.twitter.com/XRj4yN8lSq— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) July 26, 2025
We've all been there.
https://t.co/Im2uSnayDx pic.twitter.com/P9FHAKNrxW— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) July 21, 2025
LOL! Don't put anything past the Democrats.
July 26, 2025
Accurate.
July 26, 2025
That pup is way too cute to be an orc!
July 22, 2025
It's Hunted Biden! 😂
Can we bring back comedy like this, please?! pic.twitter.com/9UKeemwdcf— Mickamious (@MickamiousG) July 25, 2025
Well played!
July 22, 2025
Best review ever! 😂
These women must be protected at all costs pic.twitter.com/FRu1eGw9hm— Deb 🇺🇦🟧 (@DontCallMeDebby) July 27, 2025
We love them!
July 26, 2025
LOL! Trash-talking dogs would be something to see.
💍 CONGRATULATIONS 🎉🎉🥳😄 pic.twitter.com/8e4ZmLT3wI— Steady (@DeanoGorton) July 25, 2025
LOLOLOL!
Send the coroner! We are deceased. 💀💀💀
I bloody love the Welsh aye pic.twitter.com/qW1E8hswHg— Lou to my friends.🏴🐶🐴 (@LouiseScot51918) July 26, 2025
Genius! 😂
These cats crack me up. I might have to get one if it's going to be like this. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pcy0ZmxuCj— Johnny B. Good (@Cat5SMASHICANE) July 25, 2025
Cats are crazy, y'all!
Speaking of cats …
July 26, 2025
You're not a cat owner. Your cat is a human owner.
This is how I do it. pic.twitter.com/QAZWZxFPna— MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) July 26, 2025
Is there any other way? 😂
July 27, 2025
Well, it is the best burner.
😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/2avv8P0BjE— David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) July 26, 2025
LOLOLOLOLOLOL! That one caught us off guard! 😂😂😂
July 26, 2025
Ok, show of hands: How many of you have one of these? Be honest now.
"How Did Your husband Die?"😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/j52CMfJoRo— 🔥⭐️Edwin⭐️🔥 (@Nuked4Every1) July 26, 2025
HAHAHA!
When you’re at chilis and someone orders fajitas pic.twitter.com/nvzVu7YroF— CoKane (@KanesCabDriv3r) July 26, 2025
Accurate.
July 27, 2025
'Sure, you're ugly too.'
Ouch! 😂
I'm guilty. pic.twitter.com/y7pq4V85R9— Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) July 25, 2025
This is the correct way to take a phone call.
July 27, 2025
True story.
July 25, 2025
We feel this in our bones … except for all of you, of course. We love you. No ... seriously. Come back! 😂
July 27, 2025
This would have been the storyline if E.T. was Gen Z, but the only way to phone home was with a rotary phone.
For our throwback selection this week, let's revisit Hulk Hogan's first appearance on The Tonight Show.
He rarely left character, was a showman to the end, and always made us smile. Johnny, of course, made it funny in his unique way.
July 21, 2025
We hope you're all feeling refreshed today as well! 😂
We'll meet you back here next week for some more laughs and shenanigans. Now get out there and crush this Monday like you're body slamming Andre the Giant!
Until we meme again …
