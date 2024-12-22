Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER Property

Back in April, we told you about Ron DeSantis signing anti-squatter legislation. The Left got their undies in a twist over it, calling it a cover for the 'housing crisis' instead of what it really is: a protection of property rights.

Advertisement

As Twitchy has told you, states have some messed up squatters rights laws, including New York requiring homeowners pay utilities for their squatters. In a lot of states, if you stay in a property for a certain amount of time -- here in Wisconsin it's two consecutive weeks, in New York it's 30 days -- you are considered a tenant. Even if you never pay rent or sign a lease or otherwise have authorization to be in the property.

The full weight of the government is often on your side.

Which is how a homeowner got arrested:

A homeowner is jailed and told to check her privilege for calling the police on a squatter residing in her house: pic.twitter.com/YbD31WedrG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

Just maddening.

This writer believes strict squatter reform needs to happen.

Go to the pound and pick up a couple friendly pit bulls. Build a fence and keep them in dog houses in yard. Now yuze can’t leaves. Snakes down the fireplace. Havana effect them. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 22, 2024

Others have suggested hiring people who will go into the locations and be obnoxious roommates with the squatters to get them to voluntarily leave.

this is directly related to property rights......as our property rights are degraded under progressive democrats, so every other right is weakened......property rights are basic rights in a free society that are concerned with individual rights... — Downgraded (@BayStateBanter) December 22, 2024

Exactly.

In 2024, cops are harder on home owners than they are on looters. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) December 22, 2024

Of course they are.

That's it: punish the homeowner, not the person squatting in HER home. — Xring LLC firearms ™ (@Tactical_review) December 22, 2024

Justice.

Or something.

This is all caused by incompetent Liberal Governors.



Florida's DeSantis ended it, why won' the Blue State Govs? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) December 22, 2024

We all know why.

Squatters should have no rights to a person's property. Zero.



This is insanity. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) December 22, 2024

Absolutely insanity.

Homeowner should call in brothers, cousins, anyone she trusts, sign agreements to rent rooms to them in the house. They go in, make noise at all hours, nasty smells, stand outside squatter's room, etc. Judge couldn't do anything - they'd also have a legal right to be there. — Hired Mind (@thehiredmind) December 22, 2024

As we said.

This is in Georgia, folks. Red, southern, Republican Georgia. https://t.co/UN1LyeTveM — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) December 22, 2024

Brian Kemp should be made aware, and change this. Like DeSantis did.

Squatter’s Rights = government sanctioned theft. https://t.co/50vTiGVczN — Charles Beauchamp (@DrBeauchamp) December 22, 2024

Pretty much.