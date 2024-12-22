Yes, Next Question: Jacobin Mag Asks If CEOs Create More Value Than Workers,...
Cenk Uygur ... Good Guy or Still a Bad Guy? I Have Questions
They've Learned NOTHING: Democrats' Man Problem Won't Be Fixed With Young 'Bro Whisperer'
John Fetterman: Democrat Friends Voted for Trump and MAGA Supporters Not ‘Fascists’

Check Your Privilege? Georgia Homeowner ARRESTED for Calling Police on Squatters on HER Property

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on December 22, 2024
Twitchy

Back in April, we told you about Ron DeSantis signing anti-squatter legislation. The Left got their undies in a twist over it, calling it a cover for the 'housing crisis' instead of what it really is: a protection of property rights.

As Twitchy has told you, states have some messed up squatters rights laws, including New York requiring homeowners pay utilities for their squatters. In a lot of states, if you stay in a property for a certain amount of time -- here in Wisconsin it's two consecutive weeks, in New York it's 30 days -- you are considered a tenant. Even if you never pay rent or sign a lease or otherwise have authorization to be in the property.

The full weight of the government is often on your side.

Which is how a homeowner got arrested:

Just maddening.

This writer believes strict squatter reform needs to happen.

Others have suggested hiring people who will go into the locations and be obnoxious roommates with the squatters to get them to voluntarily leave.

Exactly.

Yes, Next Question: Jacobin Mag Asks If CEOs Create More Value Than Workers, Get Answers They Do Not Like
Amy Curtis
Of course they are.

Justice.

Or something.

We all know why.

Absolutely insanity.

As we said.

Brian Kemp should be made aware, and change this. Like DeSantis did.

Pretty much.

