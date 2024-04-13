Miami Herald Reports That Florida's Anti-Squatter Law Is Just a GOP Buzzword

As Twitchy reported, a woman in New York who had inherited a house threw out the squatters living there and changed the locks. The NYPD showed up and arrested her for unlawful eviction. In New York, if you occupy a dwelling for 30 days, you're considered a tenant and enjoy more rights than the homeowner. "In New York, it's against the law to turn off the utilities, change the locks, and remove the belongings of someone who claims to be a tenant," local news reported. That's right; New York law forces you to pay the utility bills of the squatters living in your home.

Advertisement

NYC owner of $1.1M house torched by squatters says they keep coming back and ‘have more rights’ than landlords https://t.co/4p9lIPdyCk pic.twitter.com/GaderBFJ5K — New York Post (@nypost) April 8, 2024

NYC has a brand though — Dr. Look Fat (@medemj) April 8, 2024





The NYPD has arrested two squatters who beat to death a 52-year-old woman who found them in her deceased mother's apartment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acted quickly after this debacle and signed into law a bill ending "squatters' rights." There's nothing that DeSantis can do that wouldn't immediately be opposed by the Miami Herald, which said that squatters was just a GOP buzzword distracting from the real problem.

Florida’s anti-squatter law: Is the new GOP buzzword a distraction from housing crisis? | Opinion https://t.co/eNcmxGsrtT — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) April 11, 2024

No, it's not.

It’s a “buzzword” because @GovRonDeSantis ended the squatter scam problem in Florida.



The commies at the Herald are mad about it. https://t.co/yiJYMGHGps — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) April 12, 2024

Stop illegal immigration, keep building new housing at the rate Miami already is, and housing crisis solved. It’s really that simple. You waste so many words to avoid admitting the truth. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 11, 2024

Being shameless is a choice — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 11, 2024

A housing crisis is having someone invade and seize your private property and it being illegal to use buckshot to get them out. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) April 11, 2024

I keep noticing none of you commies are housing any of these “unhoused” people in your own homes yet.



Funny how that works. — Psuedononymous’s 2024 Revenge (@Joe71c10) April 11, 2024

Let them stay in YOUR house. You don't solve a housing crisis by letting people invade homes, trash them, and take their property. How in the freaking H did you ever grow up thinking like you do? Your parents are ashamed of you. — Tom in FL (@thomasa56) April 12, 2024

Everyone hates you. — Augustina 🇻🇦 (@AugustinaJJD) April 12, 2024

How do you guys drag yourselves out of bed everyday and just cover yourselves in shameless embarrassment?



Honest question. I would be miserable. — SomeFNguy (@SomeFNGuy1) April 11, 2024

Why do you support criminals stealing the homes of working people? — Thuglas MacArthur (@ThuglasMac) April 11, 2024

Because DeSantis opposes it … it's that simple.

Squatters are a real problem for people who still believe in property rights, which the Miami Herald apparently doesn't.

***