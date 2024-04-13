Miami Herald Reports That Florida's Anti-Squatter Law Is Just a GOP Buzzword

University of Texas Sends 66 DEI Administrators Packing Under New Law
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on April 13, 2024
AP Photo/Bryon Houlgrave

As Twitchy reported, a woman in New York who had inherited a house threw out the squatters living there and changed the locks. The NYPD showed up and arrested her for unlawful eviction. In New York, if you occupy a dwelling for 30 days, you're considered a tenant and enjoy more rights than the homeowner. "In New York, it's against the law to turn off the utilities, change the locks, and remove the belongings of someone who claims to be a tenant," local news reported. That's right; New York law forces you to pay the utility bills of the squatters living in your home.

The NYPD has arrested two squatters who beat to death a 52-year-old woman who found them in her deceased mother's apartment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis acted quickly after this debacle and signed into law a bill ending "squatters' rights." There's nothing that DeSantis can do that wouldn't immediately be opposed by the Miami Herald, which said that squatters was just a GOP buzzword distracting from the real problem.

No, it's not.

Because DeSantis opposes it … it's that simple.

Squatters are a real problem for people who still believe in property rights, which the Miami Herald apparently doesn't.

