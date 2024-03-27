That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called 'Squatters Rights'

The Atlantic ‘Targets’ Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden
Coucy
Coucy  |  10:00 PM on March 27, 2024
AP Photo/Sean Rayford

If you've been paying attention you've likely seen a lot of talk about the problems with squatters that have been going on in many major American cities, problems particularly with illegal immigrant squatters. As an example, recently a video went viral of a TikToker explaining to anyone interested in illegally coming to America about how they can use squatters rights laws in many cities and states to basically score a free house to live in when they come... nice work if you can get it. Certainly beats paying a mortgage, right? This story came on the heels of a woman in New York getting arrested for changing the locks on her house to try to keep the squatters who had invaded it out of the place, as well as the horrific murder of a New York woman by squatters who she apparently discovered in her apartment

Well we've noticed these stories, you've noticed these stories, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has clearly noticed these stories because today he took swift action to make sure that none of these stories would be coming out of Florida by signing legislation that revoked Florida's version of squatters rights laws. First DeSantis released a video addressing the issue and promising to take action...

And then, shortly afterward, he did take action, signing a repeal of the laws into effect.

Talk about efficient! 

There's certainly something refreshing about a politician identifying a problem and moving swiftly to address the problem, certainly that's a way of operating that we've been sorely lacking during the administration of Joe Biden. Or perhaps it would be better to say that the issues the Biden and the Democrats prefer to focus on across the country tend to be to make life easier for criminals rather than trying to help law abiding taxpayers, and it's certainly refreshing to see more of a focus on the ones who aren't the criminals in the situations.

The Atlantic 'Targets' Student Who Says the Military Should Execute Joe Biden
Brett T.
Of course the open question is why 'squatters' have rights to begin with?

Which seems like a good question to us. Clearly there are likely some kind of edge cases that these laws can address, issues with landlords wrongfully evicting their tenants or something, but whatever the motivation for the law it's clear that in many cases it's been written far too broadly and needs to be address. 

It seems like pretty much a no-brainer, although as Chris Rufo points out up until now DeSantis is the only one who's made a move on this issue.

But now that the door has been opened we can hope that more states take the opportunity to walk through it.

Imagine that!

We won't hold our breath on New York State or City under their current governance making a similar move, their priorities clearly aren't with taking care of their constituents for better or for worse. One of the greatest and the worst things about Democracy is that in a Democracy the people get the government that the majority of the population wants... so Florida gets what it's looking for, as does New York. We wouldn't expect things to be getting better in New York State (or any other majority Blue state) any time soon either, with the so called 'Big Sort' continuing to pick up steam, so if these kind of issues are a concern to you you might start looking into maybe moving to Florida... or one of the other states with a Republican supermajority to which this kind of legislation will doubtless be making its way soon. 

It might be better than going down with the ship.

***

Tags: CRIME FLORIDA LEGISLATION NEW YORK RON DESANTIS

