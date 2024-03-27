That Was Fast! Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Legislation to End so Called 'Squatters Rights'

If you've been paying attention you've likely seen a lot of talk about the problems with squatters that have been going on in many major American cities, problems particularly with illegal immigrant squatters. As an example, recently a video went viral of a TikToker explaining to anyone interested in illegally coming to America about how they can use squatters rights laws in many cities and states to basically score a free house to live in when they come... nice work if you can get it. Certainly beats paying a mortgage, right? This story came on the heels of a woman in New York getting arrested for changing the locks on her house to try to keep the squatters who had invaded it out of the place, as well as the horrific murder of a New York woman by squatters who she apparently discovered in her apartment.

Well we've noticed these stories, you've noticed these stories, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has clearly noticed these stories because today he took swift action to make sure that none of these stories would be coming out of Florida by signing legislation that revoked Florida's version of squatters rights laws. First DeSantis released a video addressing the issue and promising to take action...

Commandeering a private residence through “squatting” is a scam that violates private property rights.



While some states are choosing to indulge this behavior, Florida is putting an end to it.



Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/ESBuwgtFZH — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 27, 2024

And then, shortly afterward, he did take action, signing a repeal of the laws into effect.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill eliminating squatters’ rights in the state — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 27, 2024

Talk about efficient!

It's worth stating the obvious: Conservatives identified a legitimate problem—squatters depriving homeowners of their fundamental right to property—and DeSantis immediately solved it. No fanfare, no bloviating, no fundraising emails. Just: "Problem solved. Next up." https://t.co/bsPWEaf7e8 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 27, 2024

There's certainly something refreshing about a politician identifying a problem and moving swiftly to address the problem, certainly that's a way of operating that we've been sorely lacking during the administration of Joe Biden. Or perhaps it would be better to say that the issues the Biden and the Democrats prefer to focus on across the country tend to be to make life easier for criminals rather than trying to help law abiding taxpayers, and it's certainly refreshing to see more of a focus on the ones who aren't the criminals in the situations.

Of course the open question is why 'squatters' have rights to begin with?

There is no such thing as “squatters rights” — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 27, 2024

Why would they have rights to begin with? — C.A. Lord (@CALord1776) March 27, 2024

Squatters Rights?



These are pimps and drug dealers who commandeer vacant homes in neighborhoods w children.



They should be locked up!! — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) March 27, 2024

Which seems like a good question to us. Clearly there are likely some kind of edge cases that these laws can address, issues with landlords wrongfully evicting their tenants or something, but whatever the motivation for the law it's clear that in many cases it's been written far too broadly and needs to be address.

Noted. Ron comes out looking like the beacon of sanity once again. — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) March 27, 2024

common DeSantis W — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) March 27, 2024

Every Republican-governed state needs to pass similar legislation immediately. — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) March 27, 2024

It seems like pretty much a no-brainer, although as Chris Rufo points out up until now DeSantis is the only one who's made a move on this issue.

This is not true. There are many states with Republican supermajorities that don't seem to do anything. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 27, 2024

But now that the door has been opened we can hope that more states take the opportunity to walk through it.

This is arguably the single most important piece of property rights legislation signed anywhere in the United States. https://t.co/WUfC9XjTAD — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 27, 2024

A common sense solution to a pressing problem. https://t.co/l9ec79vT7b — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) March 27, 2024

Hey look, DeSantis used his power to protect property rights. https://t.co/uEQe2MGqAS — Dent In The World 🚁🤸 (@dentintheworld) March 27, 2024

Imagine that!

We won't hold our breath on New York State or City under their current governance making a similar move, their priorities clearly aren't with taking care of their constituents for better or for worse. One of the greatest and the worst things about Democracy is that in a Democracy the people get the government that the majority of the population wants... so Florida gets what it's looking for, as does New York. We wouldn't expect things to be getting better in New York State (or any other majority Blue state) any time soon either, with the so called 'Big Sort' continuing to pick up steam, so if these kind of issues are a concern to you you might start looking into maybe moving to Florida... or one of the other states with a Republican supermajority to which this kind of legislation will doubtless be making its way soon.

It might be better than going down with the ship.

***

