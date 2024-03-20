TikToker Tells Illegal Immigrants How They Can 'Invade' Vacant Homes and Take Them Over

There was a disturbing story Tuesday about a woman who had changed the locks to kick squatters out of a home that she'd inherited. The disturbing story isn't that squatters took over her house … the disturbing part is that she was arrested for unlawful eviction of a tenant by changing the locks.
BREAKING: A woman gets arrested for removing squatters out of her $1,000,000 house in Queens, NY.
Adel Andaloro inherited her family's home in Flushing, Queens after her parents passed away and was in the process of selling it when she noticed that someone illegally moved in.
After she changed the lock the squatters came back and the police arrested her according to the NY landlord-tenant law.
In New York, it's against the law to turn off the utilities, change the locks, and remove the belongings of someone who claims to be a tenant.
Word is out that squatters have more rights than property owners in New York. This TikToker claims his African friends have already taken about seven homes and encourages illegal immigrants to do more.
NEW: TikToker is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to "invade" homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws
Remarkable.
"We can invade a house in the USA, what do you think about this new law?" a video from one TikTok user read.
The man said he has African friends who have successfully taken over 7 homes thanks to squatting laws.
"My African friends have told me that they have already taken about 7 homes."
Not only can you walk over the border, get tons of benefits and cash assistance, but now you can get ‘free’ houses too!— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2024
It's starting to feel like illegal immigrants have more rights than actual citizens— TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) March 20, 2024
Same rights, no responsibilities.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 20, 2024
There is no such thing as homeownership in New York if someone can squat in your home and never be removed.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 20, 2024
The Marxist destruction of private property rights invites this chaos. Societal destabilization.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2024
This is promoting terrórism.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 20, 2024
Where’s the @FBI and @DHSgov to track down this guy and arrest him?
Why do we even have laws in this country that allow illegals to come in and seize homes they don’t own?
Our country is getting taken over.
And our government is letting it happen.
Our laws are written in a way that this could happen.— Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) March 20, 2024
You have to come to the conclusion that they were written to cause this intentionally, and this is all part of a plan.
It’s being carried out exactly as intended.
How could it be otherwise?
Remember during the COVID-19 pandemic when President Biden told landlords they couldn't evict tenants?
Who passed these laws to enable crime, to delete property rights? Democrats.— Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) March 20, 2024
Why is it half the country is ok with this?🤔— Jeff G. USA Patriot (@jlgusa) March 20, 2024
The governments of the red states need to start removing these protections for squatters, there are ZERO reasons for these laws to exist. This isn't the wild, unclaimed west.— Spartan Guidance (@thespartanguide) March 20, 2024
This has been going on for years. Until the laws are changed it will continue to be an issue.— Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) March 20, 2024
The state legislature actually passed a law allowing this to happen.
The entire country needs to see this.— Harper_Flynn (@Harper__Flynn) March 20, 2024
We still can't believe the police arrested the homeowner. Was that what you signed up for when you joined the police force?
