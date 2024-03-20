'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible...
Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
Box Office Bomb in the Making: LGBTQ Activist at Helm of 'Star Wars'...
Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Buckle Up: Drew Holden Looks Back on Lockdown Insanity As '15 Days to...
Creeptastic: Mike Sington, Who Said Barron Trump Was Fair Game, Has Been Fixated...
Hoyagate: Many Recent 'Lawfare' Efforts Can Be Traced Back To Faculty at Georgetown...
Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Had NO Spin at the Ready When CNN Hit...
'Stupidest Thing I've Read Today': Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Ratio'd Into OBLIVION for...
We've Got Some New 'Microaggressions' to Report
Rep. Shontel Brown Lays Out the FACTS About Trump During Biden Hearing
Kavanaugh Hoax Resurfaces, Hunter Biden Hearing Derailed
Liberal College Professor Goes BALLISTIC After NYPD Officer Gives Her Kid a Couple...

TikToker Tells Illegal Immigrants How They Can 'Invade' Vacant Homes and Take Them Over

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on March 20, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

There was a disturbing story Tuesday about a woman who had changed the locks to kick squatters out of a home that she'd inherited. The disturbing story isn't that squatters took over her house … the disturbing part is that she was arrested for unlawful eviction of a tenant by changing the locks.

Advertisement

"NYPD police arrested Adele Andaloro for unlawful eviction of a tenant."

The homeowner was arrested.

BREAKING: A woman gets arrested for removing squatters out of her $1,000,000 house in Queens, NY.

Adel Andaloro inherited her family's home in Flushing, Queens after her parents passed away and was in the process of selling it when she noticed that someone illegally moved in. 

After she changed the lock the squatters came back and the police arrested her according to the NY landlord-tenant law. 

In New York, it's against the law to turn off the utilities, change the locks, and remove the belongings of someone who claims to be a tenant.

Source: ABC7

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
Brett T.
Advertisement

Word is out that squatters have more rights than property owners in New York. This TikToker claims his African friends have already taken about seven homes and encourages illegal immigrants to do more.

NEW: TikToker is going viral by telling illegal immigrants how to "invade" homes in America thanks to progressive squatting laws

Remarkable.

"We can invade a house in the USA, what do you think about this new law?" a video from one TikTok user read.

The man said he has African friends who have successfully taken over 7 homes thanks to squatting laws.

"My African friends have told me that they have already taken about 7 homes."

Advertisement

Remember during the COVID-19 pandemic when President Biden told landlords they couldn't evict tenants?

Advertisement

The state legislature actually passed a law allowing this to happen.

We still can't believe the police arrested the homeowner. Was that what you signed up for when you joined the police force?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: NEW YORK TIKTOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony
Brett T.
'Hell Yes': A Thousand Hollywood Creatives Sign Letter to Jonathan Glazer After Horrible Oscars Speech
Amy Curtis
Creeptastic: Mike Sington, Who Said Barron Trump Was Fair Game, Has Been Fixated on Him for a Looong Time
Aaron Walker
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Assures Witness He'll Know When She Eventually Asks a Question
Brett T.
Box Office Bomb in the Making: LGBTQ Activist at Helm of 'Star Wars' Wants to Make Franchise 'Inclusive'
Amy Curtis
Tony Bobulinski Deferred Opening Statement to Empty Chair Reserved for Hunter Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jonathan Turley Sets Rep. Stephen Lynch Straight About Impeachment Testimony Brett T.
Advertisement