CBS News Says Insurance Rates Are Skyrocketing Because of Climate Change

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on January 15, 2025
ImgFlip

CBS News seems a little slow on the uptake, but that's to be expected from the legacy media. People on social media, in particular X, have already demonstrated that the wildfires that have devasted Los Angeles weren't caused by "climate change," unless by climate change they mean an illegal immigrant running around with a blowtorch setting fires.

As we reported earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks the big problem isn't empty reservoirs or uncleared brush, but disinformation, to the point where his office has already set up a website allegedly to fight misinformation about the fires. Newsom knows his incompetence and malfeasance are hurting his 2028 presidential aspirations.

But back to climate change. CBS News missed the memo that no one's buying that these wildfires, or other natural disasters, are the result of climate change. If all we had were the major broadcast and cable news networks, that's all we'd be hearing, and we'd be expected to buy it.

It's prioritizing smelt over human lives.

Let's hear what CBS News has to say:

Research shows that climate change is heightening the conditions that lead to fire-conducive weather, including drying out vegetation and constraining water supplies. Such conditions are in turn prolonging wildfire season as well magnifying the size and intensity of blazes.

"We're seeing it now for five years in a row — the increases in insurance costs — and they are correlated with increased severity of climate events," Jeremy Porter, head of climate implications research at First Street, a non-profit research firm that models climate risks, told CBS MoneyWatch. "One thing that is surprising is that Kansas and Nebraska and theses places in the middle of the country are also seeing these huge increases in insurance."

What research? By the head of climate implications research at a research firm that models climate risks?

CNN's Jake Tapper just asked a seismologist a couple of weeks back if climate change was making earthquakes stronger.

You're just supposed to accept the premise. "As disasters linked to climate change become more frequent …." We checked the entire article for an example of a disaster related to climate change but didn't see one, aside from the wildfires started by arsonists.

***

