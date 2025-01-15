CBS News Says Insurance Rates Are Skyrocketing Because of Climate Change

CBS News seems a little slow on the uptake, but that's to be expected from the legacy media. People on social media, in particular X, have already demonstrated that the wildfires that have devasted Los Angeles weren't caused by "climate change," unless by climate change they mean an illegal immigrant running around with a blowtorch setting fires.

As we reported earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom thinks the big problem isn't empty reservoirs or uncleared brush, but disinformation, to the point where his office has already set up a website allegedly to fight misinformation about the fires. Newsom knows his incompetence and malfeasance are hurting his 2028 presidential aspirations.

But back to climate change. CBS News missed the memo that no one's buying that these wildfires, or other natural disasters, are the result of climate change. If all we had were the major broadcast and cable news networks, that's all we'd be hearing, and we'd be expected to buy it.

As disasters linked to climate change become more frequent, homeowners across the U.S. are paying the price through skyrocketing insurance costs — and not only in states like Florida and California that are considered most vulnerable to global warming. https://t.co/cPuIJRhny8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2025

Yes that climate change sucked the water right out of those fire hydrants. — Bryan Grayson (@bryan_grayson) January 15, 2025

These fires were caused by a combo of arson and mismanagement of water supply and terrain. — Ellesse (@Ellesse212) January 15, 2025

Guess what's hurting California?



It's not climate change.



It's climate change policies. — zoochum (@zoochum) January 15, 2025

It's prioritizing smelt over human lives.

"disasters linked to climate change"

That's weasely language for "we can't make any connections to climate change for any single disaster, but we really want to virtue signal our connection to those who are making the unsubstantiated claims of connections." — Preachy (@JoshuaMargeris1) January 15, 2025

Let's hear what CBS News has to say:

Research shows that climate change is heightening the conditions that lead to fire-conducive weather, including drying out vegetation and constraining water supplies. Such conditions are in turn prolonging wildfire season as well magnifying the size and intensity of blazes. … "We're seeing it now for five years in a row — the increases in insurance costs — and they are correlated with increased severity of climate events," Jeremy Porter, head of climate implications research at First Street, a non-profit research firm that models climate risks, told CBS MoneyWatch. "One thing that is surprising is that Kansas and Nebraska and theses places in the middle of the country are also seeing these huge increases in insurance."

What research? By the head of climate implications research at a research firm that models climate risks?

It was arson, and everyone knows this, jackasses. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 15, 2025

Arson and government negligence is not climate change.



Delete your account. — Louie (@reallouiehuey) January 15, 2025

This was due to gross mismanagement at the state and local level and you know it. Stop with the propaganda garbage. — Joe Ziskey (@JZiskey) January 15, 2025

What evidence do you have that the climate is changing frequently and that change is linked to insurance premiums? — Joe Gallagher (@JoeGall1423) January 15, 2025

Nope. You've cried wolf for half a century about this with nothing but circumstantial evidence. Even those of us who were willing to listen in the past will know dismiss anything you claim is related to "climate change".

You're liars, and no one should believe anything you say. — MrGalt (@watchmanshruggd) January 15, 2025

When your network collapses and you need to start mass layoffs, start with whoever wrote this cult-brainwashed bullshit — Mike (@m_anto04) January 15, 2025

There has never been a disaster linked to "climate change". — Second Hand Vegan (@SecondHandVegan) January 15, 2025

CNN's Jake Tapper just asked a seismologist a couple of weeks back if climate change was making earthquakes stronger.

Name one with verifiable sources and evidence. — ForCryingOutLoud (@AdamInBako) January 15, 2025

You're just supposed to accept the premise. "As disasters linked to climate change become more frequent …." We checked the entire article for an example of a disaster related to climate change but didn't see one, aside from the wildfires started by arsonists.

