Nightmare: NYC Squatters Arrested After Beating Death of Woman

We've seen a lot of news about squatters recently, including stuff we've written about here for Twitchy.

Recently, Nadia Vitel, a 52-year-old woman from Spain, traveled to NYC to clean out her late mother's apartment. She found squatters in her mother's home and they beat Vitel to death.

Advertisement

Now two suspects have been arrested.

Two squatters suspected of being involved in the beating murder of a woman who owned the Manhattan property were arrested in Pennsylvania after allegedly taking off in the woman's vehicle. Read: https://t.co/4pawwKhJcH — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 24, 2024

More from Andy Ngo:

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the tragic death of Nadia Vitel, a 52-year-old woman who discovered them squatting in her deceased mother's apartment in New York City. Vitel, who had traveled from Spain to clean out her late mother's apartment, found the teenage squatters living in the apartment. After Vital walked in on them, an altercation ensued, and Vitel was allegedly thrown by the teens into a sheetrock wall. "We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home… and walked in on the squatters that were there," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

This should never happen.

Those darn "teens* again. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) March 24, 2024

If they're 18 or 19, they're adults. And one is 16, which begs the question: where are the parents?

Why do liberal cities let squatters take over people’s homes? It's unbelievable! Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 24, 2024

Because they care more about criminals than they do about law-abiding, tax paying citizens.

Biden's America — Mookie (@MookieB02198460) March 24, 2024

And we have TikTok users telling people how to squat in homes, so expect this to get worse.

It's almost like goverment are against protecting hard working Americans that pay into their homes. — Suzanne Perich (@Perich_Suzanne) March 25, 2024

As well as foreign nationals who come here expecting to empty an apartment, and instead get beaten to death.

I watched a docuseries on Netflix on nightmare squatters… It’s unbelievable what the legal tenants or owners have to go through to get rid of them. In one state, just receiving a piece of mail makes you a legal resident at that address. 😳 — Lydia 🏂❄️☃️ (@parodysplit) March 24, 2024

The laws need to change, ASAP.

They won't, alas.

Have they been released yet? — julezy (@JulezySays) March 24, 2024

Would not surprise us if they were.

Democrats love their squatters as much as illegals https://t.co/R5P9uhYv6e — Ely Hudson (@ElliotKHudson) March 25, 2024

Yes they do.

You have to go to independent media to get photos of the perps. Mainstream media wont show it https://t.co/G3R2x2FPRW — Mason (@Mason96285613) March 24, 2024

Can't imagine why they won't.

Advertisement

Very evil.

Letita and her minions going to give them the per functionary no cash bail? https://t.co/Haawuz4Zjp — Tim Simpson Sr (@TimSimpsonSr1) March 24, 2024

She's too busy going after Trump to care about actual crime, so yes.

We really need to bring back, and or enforce the death penalty. https://t.co/rUAZ3EWU4e — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) March 25, 2024

We'd settle for just enforcing laws regarding trespassing. But there need to be consequences for these actions.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!