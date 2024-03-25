Nightmare: NYC Squatters Arrested After Beating Death of Woman

Vice President Kamala Harris Says She’s ‘Studied the Maps’ of IDF Offensive
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on March 25, 2024
AngieArtist

We've seen a lot of news about squatters recently, including stuff we've written about here for Twitchy

Recently, Nadia Vitel, a 52-year-old woman from Spain, traveled to NYC to clean out her late mother's apartment. She found squatters in her mother's home and they beat Vitel to death.

Advertisement

Now two suspects have been arrested.

More from Andy Ngo:

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the tragic death of Nadia Vitel, a 52-year-old woman who discovered them squatting in her deceased mother's apartment in New York City.

Vitel, who had traveled from Spain to clean out her late mother's apartment, found the teenage squatters living in the apartment. After Vital walked in on them, an altercation ensued, and Vitel was allegedly thrown by the teens into a sheetrock wall.

"We believe that some squatters took the apartment over and this woman came home… and walked in on the squatters that were there," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.

This should never happen.

If they're 18 or 19, they're adults. And one is 16, which begs the question: where are the parents?

Advertisement

Because they care more about criminals than they do about law-abiding, tax paying citizens.

And we have TikTok users telling people how to squat in homes, so expect this to get worse.

As well as foreign nationals who come here expecting to empty an apartment, and instead get beaten to death.

The laws need to change, ASAP.

They won't, alas.

Would not surprise us if they were.

Yes they do.

Can't imagine why they won't.

Advertisement

Very evil.

She's too busy going after Trump to care about actual crime, so yes.

We'd settle for just enforcing laws regarding trespassing. But there need to be consequences for these actions.

