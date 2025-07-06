J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts
Charles Payne: 'The Financial Media Acted As Arsonists This Year'
As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the...
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BO...
Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters'...
VIP
THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY...
What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW...
Father of Little Girl Whose Classmate Tragically Drowned in TX Flood SLAMS Ghoul-Lefty...
SHOCKING Turn of Events! Has-Been Wrestler Kevin Nash CLUELESS About Constitution, Makes D...
Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obse...
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a...

Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Cratered (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 06, 2025
Imgflip

There's cringe, and then there's ... well, whatever the heck this is.

Super cringe?

However you classify it, it can be summed up in one word: yikes.

Advertisement

Why are Democrats losing male voters? Why is their party approval in the 20s?

Total. Mystery.

And has the same gastronomical effect, too: nausea.

We're surprised he didn't.

Pride Month just wrapped up, after all.

Lying is what he does best.

This writer chuckled.

He is not funny, at least not in the way he thinks he is.

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

EL. OH. EL.

'Human thumb.'

And never allowed to work in politics or social media again.

The competition is stiff, but Polis is definitely in the running.

The most normal Democrat this writer can think of is John Fetterman, and that guy had a massive stroke.

Like locusts.

There are many things Polis doesn't understand, including Federalism.

Advertisement

Electing theater kids to political office was a mistake.

And this writer was a theater kid.

That's quite the accomplishment.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COLORADO DEMOCRAT PARTY GUN CONTROL HEALTHCARE JARED POLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide Under Trans Umbrella
Amy Curtis
As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the Texas Flood
Grateful Calvin
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BOY... Here We GO
Sam J.
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement