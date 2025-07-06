Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Cratered (WATCH)

There's cringe, and then there's ... well, whatever the heck this is.

Super cringe?

However you classify it, it can be summed up in one word: yikes.

What’s going on? Republicans in Congress are kicking people off their health care, raising costs on everyone and ballooning the deficit. pic.twitter.com/7EhQSJqA0N — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) July 5, 2025

Why are Democrats losing male voters? Why is their party approval in the 20s?

Total. Mystery.

Whoever told you to record, clip, and caption this should be immediately fired.



This is more cringe than cheese on raw burgers. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 6, 2025

And has the same gastronomical effect, too: nausea.

This video wouldn’t be cringier if you had done it wearing a tutu. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 6, 2025

We're surprised he didn't.

Pride Month just wrapped up, after all.

Just your prized illegal aliens and able-bodied people too lazy to work. I realize that’s half your voters, but that’s no excuse to lie. — Mark 🥓🇮🇱 (@PitmasterMark69) July 6, 2025

Lying is what he does best.

Blow it outta yer a**, spunkbubble. — Huckleberry Holliday (@ToobEwe45597) July 5, 2025

This writer chuckled.

We have a moron of a governor who thinks he’s funny. https://t.co/uhvh7Vgrk3 — Val L (@SuperOfMyHome) July 5, 2025

He is not funny, at least not in the way he thinks he is.

This is specifically for @ForestMommy and @Amer1can_Barbie:



I thought my governor’s social media team was horrendous but then I saw this human thumb.



I want you both to know something…I’m very sorry for your embarrassment. https://t.co/15Z1FksEiE — Brian Anderson (@banderson5775) July 6, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

'Human thumb.'

The unpaid intern who runs your account should be fired immediately. https://t.co/pIjCmwogip — Frank Kopylov (@Frank_Kopylov1) July 6, 2025

And never allowed to work in politics or social media again.

Top 5 most unserious person on social media. Prove me wrong. #colorado #failure https://t.co/hgSsWTCO7y — It’s only orange (@theishayas) July 5, 2025

The competition is stiff, but Polis is definitely in the running.

Holy crap, @TheDemocrats do you have any normal leaders? Bunch of cringey freaks, I tell ya… https://t.co/61z8hTIYTU — Sean Smart (@sean5smart) July 6, 2025

The most normal Democrat this writer can think of is John Fetterman, and that guy had a massive stroke.

This is what happens when California leftists move to your beautiful state -- and wreck it. https://t.co/vHM3AuYnNr — John Seiler (@writejohnseiler) July 5, 2025

Like locusts.

.@GovofCO @jaredpolis latest string of posts would leave you with the impression that he does not understand the concept of Federalism. https://t.co/YVonI0Uzvv — Watty Strickland (@wattystrick) July 5, 2025

There are many things Polis doesn't understand, including Federalism.

The theater kid dork is acting and gaslighting again. What an embarrassment. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/8t8LYwbFae — Louie (@reallouiehuey) July 5, 2025

Electing theater kids to political office was a mistake.

And this writer was a theater kid.

That's quite the accomplishment.

