Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking Point (WATCH)

CNN's Dana Bash did not have a good Sunday at all. Not only did she try to play politics with the catastrophic flooding in TX, where at least 15 children have died, but she got her butt handed to her by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

WATCH:

🚨 LMAO! CNN's Dana Bash's talking point immediately SMACKED DOWN by Scott Bessent. She was not ready for this.



BASH: "The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2%. The lowest earning Americans will see their income drop by 3%..."… pic.twitter.com/58mVcWkaAR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 6, 2025

The entire post reads:

BASH: 'The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2%. The lowest earning Americans will see their income drop by 3% ... ' BESSENT: 'The Yale Budget Lab ... they're all ex-Biden officials, so I think we can discount everything they say. I'd encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff.'

That's how it's done.

Bessent didn’t just push back he body slammed that fake stat in real time. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 6, 2025

He sure did.

When the entire “analysis” comes from a think tank stacked with Biden flunkies, it’s not a study, it’s a script.



Bessent didn’t dodge the question.

He torched the teleprompter. 🔥 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) July 6, 2025

And Dana Bash is a stenographer, not a journalist.

Bessent dropped facts. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) July 6, 2025

Big facts.

I love how calmly Scott was sent delivers the most savage mic drop on CNN — Atypical_isa1 (@IsaMaria47) July 6, 2025

Cool as ice.

Because Biden and his appointees did so well. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — MaisyMama (@ctforreal) July 6, 2025

A real bang-up job.

Dana b is a clown https://t.co/Fi9rvtyL4Q — Rapscallion1911 (@Rapscallion1911) July 6, 2025

And CNN is the circus.

Only MSNBC has been boycotted by Trump appointees so far. Very inadequate and weird. https://t.co/W6NEF6lPIb — 吴一然 WU YIRAN 呉一然 (@WUYIRAN8) July 6, 2025

On one hand, this writer understands boycotting networks. They're biased and partisan.

On the other hand, getting the administration's messages out there requires going on CNN and others. The best way to handle it is just as Bessent did: don't accept the premise of the question.

CNN keeps showing how they don't report. Don't research. Or just steering American People wrong. We aren't surprised https://t.co/1CdnKhrRF9 — GlowBee (@Glowbee656) July 6, 2025

As we said, they're not journalists.

They blindly repeat talking points that help the Democratic Party.

Stenographers, all of them.

The "Skull and Bones Budget Lab".......too funny.... https://t.co/TEONnVfEF2 — Joe Scarafone (@The_BarSinister) July 6, 2025

Heh.

