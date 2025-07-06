Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed...
HHS.gov: 'Slashing Stifling Regulations Can Improve Healthcare in America'
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a...
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide...
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Crater...
'Remotely Like This': Lawrence Summers Sounds the Alarm About Deficits and Debts
Charles Payne: 'The Financial Media Acted As Arsonists This Year'
As Democrats Show Their Ugliness, Kristi Noem Highlights a Genuine Hero of the...
DataRepublican Exposes Vile, Hate-Filled Lefty 'Mrs. Butters' Dancing on Graves and HOO BO...
Of All the Ugly, Frothy-Mouthed, Hate-Filled Posts on TX Floods, This Lefty 'Butters'...
VIP
THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY...
What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW...

Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking Point (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 06, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN's Dana Bash did not have a good Sunday at all. Not only did she try to play politics with the catastrophic flooding in TX, where at least 15 children have died, but she got her butt handed to her by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Advertisement

WATCH:

The entire post reads:

BASH: 'The Yale Budget Lab says the richest Americans will see their income rise by nearly 2%. The lowest earning Americans will see their income drop by 3% ... '

BESSENT: 'The Yale Budget Lab ... they're all ex-Biden officials, so I think we can discount everything they say. I'd encourage all your viewers to look at the composition of both the board and the staff.'

That's how it's done.

He sure did.

And Dana Bash is a stenographer, not a journalist.

Big facts.

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Advertisement

Cool as ice.

A real bang-up job.

And CNN is the circus.

On one hand, this writer understands boycotting networks. They're biased and partisan.

On the other hand, getting the administration's messages out there requires going on CNN and others. The best way to handle it is just as Bessent did: don't accept the premise of the question.

As we said, they're not journalists.

They blindly repeat talking points that help the Democratic Party.

Stenographers, all of them.

Heh.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JOE BIDEN SCOTT BESSENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed Marxism
Amy Curtis
J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide Under Trans Umbrella
Amy Curtis
Jared Polis Creates CRINGE Anti-GOP Video That Explains Why Democrats' Approval Has Cratered (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dolly Parton's Anti-MAGA, Resister Sister Learns the Hard Way There IS Such a Thing As a Stupid Question
Sam J.
'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a Rubicon'
Jacob B.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong Sam J.
Advertisement