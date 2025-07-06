'If So, He Is Badly Mistaken': John Bolton Holds That 'Trump Crossed a Rubicon'

"Trump crossed a Rubicon by ordering direct US military action against nuclear-weapons-related targets in Iran," tweets John Bolton. "He may think the strikes were simply a "one and done" affair, but, if so, he is badly mistaken."

Advertisement

Trump crossed a Rubicon by ordering direct US military action against nuclear-weapons-related targets in Iran. He may think the strikes were simply a “one and done” affair, but, if so, he is badly mistaken.https://t.co/JBvauFmuGH — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) July 6, 2025

There is a lot in the tweet by Bolton. First, he suggests that thinking that the strikes were a "one and done affair" is "badly mistaken." Second, he specifies "direct US military action against nuclear-weapons-related targets." Third, he states a belief that the president "crossed a Rubicon" by this order.

Presidential decisions are not shielded from retrospective analysis and commentary, from criticism, and, of course, from oversight and accountability. That is part of the necessary balance that our system brings. Time will tell about this one. The wind is likely to blow in a direction convenient for the blowers. If it goes one way, they will say he had no business taking the bull by the horns and going into that type of military action. If it goes another way, they may not say anything at all. Whatever the result, it is water under the bridge at this point. Some kinds of foreign policy scenarios test diplomatic negotiators and require patience.