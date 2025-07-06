J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide Under Trans Umbrella

This story out of Pennsylvania is disturbing on many levels.

A 'trans identified' man who coached sports at a Gettysburg-area school admitted to sending graphic images to a school board member to fulfill his fetish.

Advertisement

He tried to portray himself as a victim of transphobia, too.

A trans-identified male who coached high school sports in PA has admitted to sending porn to a gender critical school board member to fulfill his fetish.



Sasha Yates was once portrayed as a victim of “transphobia” after she had raised concerns about him.https://t.co/Z3wPziDMXS — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) July 5, 2025

He is not the victim here. He's the abuser.

More from Reduxx:

School board member Michelle Smyers spoke publicly about Yates’ disturbing behavior in 2023, stating that Yates had been asking the teen girls about their menstrual cycles and underwear. Smyers, who had access to the three reports about Yates’ misconduct, said at the time, 'I was too busy picking my jaw up off the floor when I read it,' Smyers said. 'Because the second incident outlined where he’d gone into the same locker room and was discussing with the girls in there — talking to them about their menstrual cycles and what type of panties they like to wear.' ... However, Yates would later quietly resign after a homemade pornography showing him smoking methamphetamine was sent to school board member Smyers. The email, sent from an individual claiming to be a woman named “Rachel,” was written in such a way that it appeared to be a concerned third-party attempting to make the school aware of Yates’ conduct. However, Reduxx has now become aware that it was in fact Yates himself who sent the video to Smyers, in a shocking admission he made on a “sissy” fetish forum where he has been an active member. Reduxx was tipped off to the posts made by Yates through another member of the forum who felt disturbed by Yates’ conduct. ... On May 20, Yates posted a warning to the forum, where men had been discussing their “exposure fetish,” more commonly referred to as exhibitionism. Individuals with this fetish derive sexual pleasure from exposing themselves in public or semi-public settings, often to others who are caught as a captive audience.

So Yates admitted this was all a fetish, and the school tolerated his behavior for far too long.

And the Left thinks Yates is the victim here, and that he's got a right to do this stuff to women and girls.

Gross.

A man with rape and "poz" fetishes was allowed to change in a girls' locker room because he put on a wig and started calling himself Sasha. pic.twitter.com/gKk2VrVZCU — Genevieve Gluck (@WomenReadWomen) July 5, 2025

So gross.

“he stripped down to “a bra and panties” in the girls’ locker room where the high school’s soccer team was changing.”



Coaches don’t change in front of students.



This dude needs to be in prison. — Greg Scott (@GScottSays) July 6, 2025

This was all part of his fetish.

And the Left demands we tolerate this.

No. Way.

Read the details if you have a strong stomach, and be amazed at the idiot school board members that refused to do anything, and originally defended this creep https://t.co/siQZY5mjrf — WRTA Weekend (@WRTA_Doug) July 6, 2025

It's breathtaking.

so to summarize



school hires 🏳️‍⚧️ to coach sports



🏳️‍⚧️ keeps exposing himself to the girls



lady on school board says "I think the 🏳️‍⚧️ has a fetish for exposing himself to girls"



school says “stfu stop being a bigot"



🏳️‍⚧️ later admits to having a fetish for exposing himself to girls https://t.co/6Y3twSieYF pic.twitter.com/reydhTxW1e — pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) July 5, 2025

Nailed it.

J.K. Rowling -- who has been talking about this very thing for years -- also chimed in:

Advertisement

Useful idiots who screech 'you're evil for saying that any perverts or predators are hiding under the trans umbrella!' are the whole reason some perverts and predators have rushed to hide under the trans umbrella.https://t.co/4wfBjCxa3j — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 6, 2025

Bingo.

What are we teaching girls?



A man:

- “stripped down to ‘a bra and panties’ in the girls’ locker room where the high school’s soccer team was changing”

- “had been asking the teen girls about their menstrual cycles and underwear”

- followed a 16yr old girl into the bathroom (the… — boysvswomen.com (@boysvswomen) July 6, 2025

All of this.

We're teaching girls to ignore their gut instinct and make themselves possible victims.

It’s obviously untrue that all people claiming to be trans are perverts and predators.



It’s obviously true that some people claiming to be trans are perverts and predators.



And it's obviously unreasonable for us to ask women to take a risk by allowing males into their spaces. — Pudge (@pudgenet) July 6, 2025

Correct.

The evidence that perverts and predators are hiding under the trans umbrella is overwhelming. — Chris1966. (@Chris1966) July 6, 2025

And the Left is enabling and celebrating them.

Is it naivety or willing blindness that people think girls and women are safe? https://t.co/UR9TYyAiU3 — EikostMark (@EikostMark) July 6, 2025

It's neither of those: it's callous disregard for their safety in the name of intersectional politics.

Advertisement

she's not wrong. Weaponizing "just be kind" isn't kind. https://t.co/uX5cR3Sx0B — Randall Winston (@randall_wins) July 6, 2025

It's not about kindness, because Yates wasn't kind to those girls.

Well, I don’t agree with JK Rowling on a lot of issues, I really admire her bravery or continuing to stand up for this issue. https://t.co/oxVdWONtOa — Gene Church (@GeneChurch_) July 6, 2025

She's a welcome voice of sanity.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.