J.K. Rowling Blames 'Useful Idiots' for Making It Possible for Abusers to Hide Under Trans Umbrella

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 06, 2025
AP Photo/Joel Ryan

This story out of Pennsylvania is disturbing on many levels. 

A 'trans identified' man who coached sports at a Gettysburg-area school admitted to sending graphic images to a school board member to fulfill his fetish.

He tried to portray himself as a victim of transphobia, too.

He is not the victim here. He's the abuser.

More from Reduxx:

School board member Michelle Smyers spoke publicly about Yates’ disturbing behavior in 2023, stating that Yates had been asking the teen girls about their menstrual cycles and underwear. Smyers, who had access to the three reports about Yates’ misconduct, said at the time, 'I was too busy picking my jaw up off the floor when I read it,' Smyers said. 'Because the second incident outlined where he’d gone into the same locker room and was discussing with the girls in there — talking to them about their menstrual cycles and what type of panties they like to wear.'

...

However, Yates would later quietly resign after a homemade pornography showing him smoking methamphetamine was sent to school board member Smyers. The email, sent from an individual claiming to be a woman named “Rachel,” was written in such a way that it appeared to be a concerned third-party attempting to make the school aware of Yates’ conduct.

However, Reduxx has now become aware that it was in fact Yates himself who sent the video to Smyers, in a shocking admission he made on a “sissy” fetish forum where he has been an active member. Reduxx was tipped off to the posts made by Yates through another member of the forum who felt disturbed by Yates’ conduct.

...

On May 20, Yates posted a warning to the forum, where men had been discussing their “exposure fetish,” more commonly referred to as exhibitionism. Individuals with this fetish derive sexual pleasure from exposing themselves in public or semi-public settings, often to others who are caught as a captive audience.

So Yates admitted this was all a fetish, and the school tolerated his behavior for far too long.

And the Left thinks Yates is the victim here, and that he's got a right to do this stuff to women and girls.

Gross.

So gross.

This was all part of his fetish.

And the Left demands we tolerate this.

No. Way.

It's breathtaking.

Nailed it.

J.K. Rowling -- who has been talking about this very thing for years -- also chimed in:

Bingo.

All of this.

We're teaching girls to ignore their gut instinct and make themselves possible victims.

Correct.

And the Left is enabling and celebrating them.

It's neither of those: it's callous disregard for their safety in the name of intersectional politics.

It's not about kindness, because Yates wasn't kind to those girls.

She's a welcome voice of sanity.

