Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed Marxism

Ah, the Guardian, proof that British media are just as insane and Leftist as their American counterparts.

Here's a flashback to a selection of some of their best (worst?) headlines, in case you missed it and need a reminder just how bat-guano nuts that outlet really is.

We can also add this one to the collection:

When your only tools are a hammer and sickle... pic.twitter.com/9Zp8v2808x — Phil Magness (@PhilWMagness) July 5, 2025

Excellent post, by the way, Phil.

And because this writer will go above and beyond for you, dear readers, she waded into that stupidity to bring you a sample of what passes for deep thinking across the pond:

Preceding social systems might have been more oppressive or exploitative than capitalism. However, only under capitalism have humans been so fully alienated from our products and environment, so divorced from our labour, so robbed of even a modicum of control over what we think and do. Capitalism, especially after it shifted into its technofeudal phase, turned us all into some version of Caliban or Shylock – monads in an archipelago of isolated selves whose quality of life is inversely related to the abundance of gizmos our newfangled machinery produces. This week, alongside a host of other politicians, writers and thinkers, I will be speaking at the Marxism 2025 festival in London, and one of the questions that occupies me is the way in which young people today clearly feel this alienation Marx identified. But the backlash against immigrants and identity politics – not to mention the algorithmic distortion of their voices – paralyses them. Here Marx can re-enter with advice on how to overcome this paralysis – good advice that lies buried under the sands of time.

What a bunch of communist garbage.

Karl Marx was a lazy, perpetually unemployed grifter who got by on the charity of others.

He's not a deep thinker, nor is he a hero. His ideology has created nothing but bloody strife throughout all of human history.

So... populism is a bad thing?



Also think some economies are doing rather well... — Blad (@tlindblad) July 6, 2025

Populism is bad depending on who does it.

I once had a dinner conversation with some Greek economists who explained to me that the "old guard" at Greek econ faculties would always - no matter the specificities or evidence - arrive at the conclusion "We need to install communism!" — Andreas Backhaus (@AndreasShrugged) July 5, 2025

This writer was recently in Greece, and its economy isn't doing well, almost 20 years after its major collapse. Communism will not fix it.

Some of us remember when he initially denied being a Marxist a decade ago.



Legacy media is always keen to ignore the fact that when facing voters Marxists deny their convictions - always. — Luis H Ball (@ball1_ball) July 5, 2025

They have to lie, because they'll lose if they're honest.

Marxism is that last thing we need, right now. (I suspect Varoufakis hasn't read Kolakowski.) pic.twitter.com/9HoMVo4zHo — Colin Hussey (@cehussey) July 5, 2025

He has not.

Seeing as it worked out so well when we did it last time. The Guardian is an echo chamber of mid-wits. — Zhoozhie Boozhie (@Zhoozhie) July 5, 2025

You're being kind.

The "We" here are the so-called elites in government. Do as you are told and all will be well with you. https://t.co/7i7idkQ8fs — Jerry Dwyer (@gpdwyer) July 6, 2025

'We know best how to run your life.'

What was the definition of insanity again? https://t.co/gPkccjDBk7 — ObjectivistIndividualUK 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@ObjectivistIUK) July 5, 2025

It's 'real communism hasn't been tried.'

In Argentina, Javier Milei is rolling back the state & Argentina's economy is consequently doing very well. Inflation has been reduced & the country has achieved fiscal surplus.



The truth is, free-market capitalism always works & Marxism always leads to a disaster. https://t.co/llA0y8BTIz — Kath1990 (@KathVille1990) July 5, 2025

Free market capitalism has improved the quality of life for millions of people and raised millions out of poverty.

Which is why the Guardian hates it.

Varoufakis closed the Greek stock market and exacerbated his country's financial crisis when he was the Finance Minister



Malaka xD https://t.co/0mIBbpoZdG — Ze House 🇱🇧📟🐍 (@Ze_Chart) July 5, 2025

So he's to blame for Greece's financial woes.

Let's not listen to him.

