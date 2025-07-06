Take the L, Dana! Scott Bessent SMACKS DOWN Bash's Yale Budget Labs Talking...
THIS Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things! Republican James Lankford Claims Biden's...
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in Texas Flood Goes REALLY REALLY...
What HACK Dana Bash Just Blamed Texas Flooding On Proves There's NO LOW...

Never Change, Guardian! British Paper Says the Solution to Populism Is Revisiting Failed Marxism

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 06, 2025
Twitchy

Ah, the Guardian, proof that British media are just as insane and Leftist as their American counterparts.

Here's a flashback to a selection of some of their best (worst?) headlines, in case you missed it and need a reminder just how bat-guano nuts that outlet really is.

We can also add this one to the collection:

Excellent post, by the way, Phil.

And because this writer will go above and beyond for you, dear readers, she waded into that stupidity to bring you a sample of what passes for deep thinking across the pond:

Preceding social systems might have been more oppressive or exploitative than capitalism. However, only under capitalism have humans been so fully alienated from our products and environment, so divorced from our labour, so robbed of even a modicum of control over what we think and do. Capitalism, especially after it shifted into its technofeudal phase, turned us all into some version of Caliban or Shylock – monads in an archipelago of isolated selves whose quality of life is inversely related to the abundance of gizmos our newfangled machinery produces.

This week, alongside a host of other politicians, writers and thinkers, I will be speaking at the Marxism 2025 festival in London, and one of the questions that occupies me is the way in which young people today clearly feel this alienation Marx identified. But the backlash against immigrants and identity politics – not to mention the algorithmic distortion of their voices – paralyses them. Here Marx can re-enter with advice on how to overcome this paralysis – good advice that lies buried under the sands of time.

What a bunch of communist garbage.

Karl Marx was a lazy, perpetually unemployed grifter who got by on the charity of others.

He's not a deep thinker, nor is he a hero. His ideology has created nothing but bloody strife throughout all of human history.

Populism is bad depending on who does it.

This writer was recently in Greece, and its economy isn't doing well, almost 20 years after its major collapse. Communism will not fix it.

They have to lie, because they'll lose if they're honest.

He has not.

You're being kind.

'We know best how to run your life.'

It's 'real communism hasn't been tried.'

Free market capitalism has improved the quality of life for millions of people and raised millions out of poverty.

Which is why the Guardian hates it.

So he's to blame for Greece's financial woes.

Let's not listen to him.

