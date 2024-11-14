Every Dollar at Biden WH's Disposal Being 'Pushed Out the Door' to Ukraine...
Hilarious, KICK-BUTT Thread CELEBRATES The Guardian Bailing on X By Sharing Their BEST Headlines and LOL

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on November 14, 2024
Twitchy

The Guardian announced yesterday that they will no longer be posting their stories to X.

And there was great rejoicing.

Let's be honest, this isn't exactly a huge loss for Elon Musk's monster platform that continues to break records with traffic and new members. Between this and mouth-breathers lie Don Lemon, Bette Midler, and Joy Reid completely leaving X it's safe to say the Left is not dealing well with their YUGE loss last week.

Musk buying X completely changed the trajectory of social media and ultimately, the politics of this country.

All that being said, user @Basil_TGMD was good enough to go through The Guardian's site and pull some of their more 'interesting' headlines and compiled them in a hilarious thread. Kudos to Basil for having the 'stomach' for this.

Take a look:

Hoo boy.

Less macho.

Right.

Who writes this crap?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ummmm.

That poor toddler.

We have questions, that we don't necessarily need answered.

Alrighty.

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

Oh ffs.

And they wonder why we make fun of them.

Evil, racist cupcakes! 

And The Guardian would know all about being awful.

Please note, there are some headlines in this thread we did not include because well ... beyond the fact we're a PG-13 site, we can only expose our readers to so much stupid and awful. If you'd like to see them all the thread is still on X and it's fairly exceptional.

===========================================================================

