'NOT Controversial!' Scott Jennings SCHOOLS CNN Panel on Simple FACTS About Deporting Illegals (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on November 12, 2024
Twitchy

Scott Jennings ... we have certainly enjoyed covering him these past few months but ESPECIALLY the last couple of weeks leading up to and including the election. And of course, the aftermath of Trump's win which Jennings is clearly enjoying as much as we are, if not more.

We're not sure how he keeps it together when he's on CNN with a panel of people he knows disagree with him; we'd giggle like an idiot if we knew we were making someone who disliked us that much THAT mad.

But then again, we're immature like that.

Take for example how Jennings explained how deporting illegals is not controversial even a little bit and actually very popular. Heck, Obama himself deported three million ...

Watch:

The post continues:

"Barack Obama deported 3 million people. This is not controversial, actually. And on top of that, one more issue, there's 1.3 to 1.6 million people who've already received deportation orders from a court. They've already gotten due process. That's a good place to start. Not controversial."

Enforcing federal immigration law should not be controversial.

BINGO.

Duh.

Now now, it's only racist and bad when Republicans enforce the law.

Silly.

