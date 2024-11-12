Seb Gorka BRILLIANTLY Giving Anti-Trump Loser Drudge the Proverbial Middle Finger Is the Stuff of LEGEND

As Twitchy readers know, somewhere along the line Matt Drudge lost his ever-loving mind. We miss the days of watching him make the Left cry but if this is how he wants to play the game, we are more than happy to watch HIM cry. Especially after he did everything he could to hurt Trump during the election.

He went so far as to highlight Ann Selzer's RIDICULOUSLY bad Iowa poll on his crap site.

Granted, we all know what really happened with that poll (she tried claiming it helped Trump but nobody bought what she was selling), and that Trump decimated Kamala not only in Iowa but basically EVERYWHERE BUT still.

It was a crappy thing to do right before the election.

Seb Gorka has become a master-level troll over the years - this proverbial middle finger was BRILLIANT.

Take a look:

Love. It.

Good morning.

Simple, sweet, friendly even ... but definitely sideways.

I can't believe that insufferable pinhead still has a website. — Military Arms (@MAC_Arms) November 12, 2024

It is truly bizarre, we're still not sure what exactly happened to Drudge.

I gave up on Drudge long ago. Still not sure what happened to him… — Jay Langa (@TheRealJayLanga) November 12, 2024

Did Drudge delete all of his posts? — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) November 12, 2024

Drudge had a tendency to delete things. In fact, in the olden days (as this editor's kids call them), any time we wrote about Drudge we took a screenshot because we knew he'd likely delete it. That hasn't changed ...

But losing his mind these past few years? Yeah, that's new.

@DRUDGE has been horrendous - I’m shocked the sites numbers are still as high as they are.



He’s been on an MSDNC love fest throughout the election & relies on Al Jazeera for Gaza pieces.



He used to be my go to for news but @elonmusk is right, X is a better, more diverse place… — Jay Engelmayer (@jengelmayer) November 12, 2024

X has become the new media.

The rest are slowly but surely fading away ... even Drudge.

