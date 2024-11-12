The 'Adults' in Charge: Biden DOD Posts Instagram Picture of Chinese Ripoff Jet...
NBC News: Donald Trump Threatens to Violate Five Decades of Norms by Targeting...
The Unbreakable Bond of Motherhood: Choosing Family Over Political Divisions

And Here We GOOO! Tom Homan's LATEST Announcement About Removing Illegals Will Make Lefty Heads EXPLODE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

When Trump promised Americans he would deport millions of illegals from our country and secure the border he meant it. Obviously. Otherwise he would never have appointed Tom Homan as his Border Czar.

Sounds like Homan is already getting started.

Damn, son!

From The Hill:

Incoming “border czar” Tom Homan said Monday that President-elect Trump’s administration will crank up workplace raids as part of its broader immigration crackdown.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” the former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said workplace raids would address labor and sex trafficking.

“Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites,” Homan told Steve Doocy.

He's right you know. 

So of course, our pals on the Left are losing their damn minds:

“He’s conflating the traffickers with the people being trafficked,” said Heidi Altman, director of federal advocacy at the National Immigration Law Center. “Tom Homan is skilled at using public safety rhetoric to justify vicious tactics that tear families apart.”

Not at all, Homan has said he's fine deporting entire families if need be. 

Funny how that works, eh?

Come here legally, America loves her legal immigrants. Break our laws coming here though, and you have to go home.

That's not cruel.

That's not racist.

That's not xenophobic.

That's the law.

And it's about damn time we enforced it.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

