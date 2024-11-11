Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Ac...
Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigrati...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on...
VIP
Turns Out I AM Just a Big Mean Misogynist and I'm Totally GOOD...
Elon Zapped Votes From Space! REEE! Thread of Lefty Conspiracy Theories About How...
THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on...
'He's DEAD Serious': Scott Jennings GLEEFULLY Explaining to CNN WHY Trump Chose Tom...
VIP
Tom Homan Sends Message to Sanctuary City Mayors (Attn. Kamala: THIS Is How...
LOOK on 60 Minutes Host's FACE As DEM Turned Trump Voter Goes OFF...
BRAVO! Justine Bateman's Continued Critiques of Lefties MELTING DOWN Over Trump's Win Just...
'No Shame!' Buck Sexton Spots MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Making Quite a Pivot on...
Trump Won the POPULAR VOTE! Dan Bongino Explains How the Left EFF'D Around...
Wanna Know How DEVASTATING Kamala's Loss REALLY Was for the Left? Just Check...

Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump's DOJ is FIRE

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on November 11, 2024
Twitchy

The a-holes that have spent years now f**king around and persecuting Donald J. Trump to keep him out of the White House are about to find out what the whole 'find out' means, and it's not going to be pretty.

Advertisement

For them.

For the rest of us? It will be highly entertaining.

Twitchy fave Cynical Publius actually summed it all up perfectly.

Take a look:

His post continues:

When this happens, it will not be about revenge.

It will not be about retribution.It will not be about vengeance.

It will be about protecting and preserving the United States of America.

You see, what you did in persecuting your political opponents under the color of law was Hitlerian.  It was Stalinistic.  It was absolutely unprecedented in US history. Your #lawfare was the stuff of genocidal dictators, and it can never be allowed to happen in the USA again.

What Trump is going to do is teach you such a scorched earth lesson that it will make Sherman’s March Through Georgia look like a Joe Biden ice cream party.  He is going to make sure that you and everyone like you never, ever, ever inflicts such incredible damage on the USA and its system of justice ever again.

He is teaching you a lesson you will never forget, and that way he will preserve our Republic.The storm is coming.  

Deal with it, because you earned it.

Recommended

Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They earned it.

That's the key.

They tried to impeach him.

They tried to indict him.

Someone even tried to kill him.

And this will be what we call a reckoning, sorry, not even sorry.

===========================================================================

Related:

Turns Out I AM Just a Big Mean Misogynist and I'm Totally GOOD With That

Elon Zapped Votes From Space! REEE! Thread of Lefty Conspiracy Theories About How Trump Won Is HILARIOUS

THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on X Cutting Family off for Voting Trump

BRAVO! Justine Bateman's Continued Critiques of Lefties MELTING DOWN Over Trump's Win Just Get FUNNIER

'If I Offend Anyone, I Don't Give a S**T': Our New Border Czar is Tom Homan and LET'S Effing GOOO (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid)
Sam J.
Obama Bro Jon Favreau SNAPPING at Mehdi Hasan for Blaming Kamala's Loss on Racism Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Accountability
Amy Curtis
Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
justmindy
THE SUCK --> We Present THIS Thread of the Absolute WORST People on X Cutting Family off for Voting Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gonna BLOW! CNN Analyst Maria Cardona Has All Encompassing MELTDOWN Over Trump's Immigration Policy (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement