Conservative's Message for Democrat Lawfare Goons Quaking in Their $1500 Shoes About Trump's DOJ is FIRE

The a-holes that have spent years now f**king around and persecuting Donald J. Trump to keep him out of the White House are about to find out what the whole 'find out' means, and it's not going to be pretty.

For them.

For the rest of us? It will be highly entertaining.

Twitchy fave Cynical Publius actually summed it all up perfectly.

Take a look:

So I have an important message for all of you Democrat #lawfare goons who are quaking in your $1,500 wingtips over the possibility of the Trump DOJ coming after you in the exact same manner you came after him and his close advisors.



When this happens, it will not be about… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 11, 2024

His post continues:

When this happens, it will not be about revenge. It will not be about retribution.It will not be about vengeance. It will be about protecting and preserving the United States of America. You see, what you did in persecuting your political opponents under the color of law was Hitlerian. It was Stalinistic. It was absolutely unprecedented in US history. Your #lawfare was the stuff of genocidal dictators, and it can never be allowed to happen in the USA again. What Trump is going to do is teach you such a scorched earth lesson that it will make Sherman’s March Through Georgia look like a Joe Biden ice cream party. He is going to make sure that you and everyone like you never, ever, ever inflicts such incredible damage on the USA and its system of justice ever again. He is teaching you a lesson you will never forget, and that way he will preserve our Republic.The storm is coming. Deal with it, because you earned it.

They earned it.

That's the key.

18 U.S. Code § 242 - Deprivation of rights under color of law — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 11, 2024

They tried to impeach him.

They tried to indict him.

Someone even tried to kill him.

And this will be what we call a reckoning, sorry, not even sorry.

