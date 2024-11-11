BRAVO! Justine Bateman's Continued Critiques of Lefties MELTING DOWN Over Trump's Win Just Get FUNNIER

As Twitchy readers know, Justine Bateman who has herself directed movies, has gone out of her way to critique the various crazy videos unhinged, insane, mouth-breathing, chest thumping Lefties have been posting on TikTok.

Hey, she can only help make them better, right?

So what if her critiques are freaking hilarious?

Watch this:

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- The director is going for a "lost in the jungle" piece, but misses for various reasons.

- The location is wrong. This should be taking place in a jungle setting, and not in a car.

- The make-up misses with the face tattoos. Smudging has already… https://t.co/UltLcjvUmK — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 10, 2024

Her post continues:

- The make-up misses with the face tattoos. Smudging has already occurred and should have been touched up prior to this take. The designs are also vague and should be made specific. - The actor's commitment is clear, but he seems to lose focus at the 00:13 mark, where he resorts to lip trembling and a repetitive noice. While the director should allow for experimentation, consistency is necessary to keep the audience engaged. - The dialogue is tight, with the actor vocalizing the language of his jungle tribe, i.e. "Ee-chee-tah!" and "I-wah-frah!" - The music choice strikes a bittersweet tone. - Finally, the wardrobe is a nice touch, as the character is wearing the type of discarded t-shirt that is sent in bulk to third-world countries. Fin.

HAAAAAAA

We love her.

And HOLY COW, that's a he? Dude, get thee to a therapist, post haste.

But wait, there's more!

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- The actor is perfectly cast and uses his tentative vocalization to great effect.

- The camera moves include dynamic movement, creating an immersive experience for the audience.

- The director brings a number of audio accents into this piece, like the… https://t.co/KEnWKZCFaq — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 11, 2024

Her post continues:

- The director brings a number of audio accents into this piece, like the crowing rooster, furthering the immersive feel. We are there. - There is a jump cut at 00:34 that continues the dialogue, but puts us later in the day. An elegant decision by the editor. - Good inclusion of the pride flag insert shot. - Nice comedic button at the end with "I'm scared. Eek! Run!" - The piece ends with the camera retreating, while the actors runs towards us. The audience is left with the character's exhilaration. Fin.

Who are these people?

There are several on her timeline but this one ... this one may be this editor's favorite:

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

- The vibrating camera technique evokes tone of nervous excitement. It’s as if there is a earthquake, shaking what’s known and giving way to the unknown.

- The setting is unfortunately lacking. The director doesn’t take the opportunity to counter, nor… https://t.co/snEkntamhZ — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 11, 2024

Her post continues:

... The director doesn’t take the opportunity to counter, nor align the piece with the “earthquake uncertainty” being established. - The dialogue tells of a vigorous encounter in a market parking lot and yet we don’t see it. Intercutting with the event would work well here. - The camera is suddenly still at the end for the “I hope you guys are doing ok,” separating it from the rest of the piece — A coda, really. It leaves the viewer unsettled, and yet reassured. Fin.

Not great cinema, nope.

