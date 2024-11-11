Wanna Know How DEVASTATING Kamala's Loss REALLY Was for the Left? Just Check Out What Mark Cuban Did-LOL

HE WON THE POPULAR VOTE! Louder for the People in Back! Dan...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on November 11, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

We almost feel sorry for Rachel Maddow. Wait, dagummit, we meant Mark Cuban. Our bad. Let's try that again ...

Ahem.

We almost feel sorry for Mark Cuban. He was all over the place for a few months there, pushing Kamala Harris and pretending that being a billionaire somehow made him an expert on what her economic plan would do for this country. All he really did was remind people the American dream is real especially if a mouth-breathing lawn flamingo like him can be that wealthy and successful.

Seriously.

Welp, to make things even more embarrassing for Cuban, it would appear he's deleting all of his Kamala Harris fanboy tweets.

No, really.

He would be better off just admitting he made a YUGE mistake, apologizing to Elon Musk and Trump for being such a doofus, and moving on. But no, he's trying to delete his pro-dummy quotes quietly.

What a nob.

La-hoo-za-her.

You love to see it.

Biggest loser of the election.

Ever more so than Kamala.

Ouch.

