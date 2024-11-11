Wanna Know How DEVASTATING Kamala's Loss REALLY Was for the Left? Just Check Out What Mark Cuban Did-LOL

We almost feel sorry for Rachel Maddow. Wait, dagummit, we meant Mark Cuban. Our bad. Let's try that again ...

Ahem.

We almost feel sorry for Mark Cuban. He was all over the place for a few months there, pushing Kamala Harris and pretending that being a billionaire somehow made him an expert on what her economic plan would do for this country. All he really did was remind people the American dream is real especially if a mouth-breathing lawn flamingo like him can be that wealthy and successful.

Advertisement

Seriously.

Welp, to make things even more embarrassing for Cuban, it would appear he's deleting all of his Kamala Harris fanboy tweets.

No, really.

🚨 NEW: Mark Cuban is scrubbing his Kamala tweets LMAO 😂 pic.twitter.com/okwSFgxb9X — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 10, 2024

He would be better off just admitting he made a YUGE mistake, apologizing to Elon Musk and Trump for being such a doofus, and moving on. But no, he's trying to delete his pro-dummy quotes quietly.

What a nob.

Mark Cuban has officially deleted all of his X posts about Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/0xIlbMiqdK — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) November 11, 2024

La-hoo-za-her.

BREAKING: Mark Cuban is deleting posts that showed his support for Kamala Harris for President. pic.twitter.com/gND9iQ2BhL — Deplortation LLC (@PartTickles) November 11, 2024

You love to see it.

Mark Cuban is now unburdened by a has been…. https://t.co/xNUx4OetLh — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 11, 2024

Mark Cuban is deleting tweets.



He has to be the biggest loser of this election. pic.twitter.com/rjVOCbVTgr — Chris Perruna (@cperruna) November 6, 2024

Biggest loser of the election.

Ever more so than Kamala.

Ouch.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================