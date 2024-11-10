Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)

Bill Maher BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats, Tells the 'Losers to LOOK IN THE...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on November 10, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

Seb Gorka shared what happened when he left his favorite coffee shop in McLean, VA and honestly we can't stop laughing. That and it shows you exactly what sort of unhinged crazy Virginians have to put up with in Northern Virginia.

Folks, without NoVA, Virginia would most definitely be a red state SO those of us who are in the state and are sane absolutely are pulling for Trump to decentralize DC and move agencies around the country. 

That would well and truly drain the swamp and HOPEFULLY get rid of swamp creatures like this one.

Watch:

What a lunatic.

Seb is VICIOUS.

And we love him for it.

Fat, drunk, hate-filled, and crazy is no way to go through life, Marcia.

Drain.

The.

Swamp.

