Seb Gorka Thanks Unhinged, Crazy Woman Outside His Fave Coffee Shop for Re-electing Trump and LOL (Watch)

Seb Gorka shared what happened when he left his favorite coffee shop in McLean, VA and honestly we can't stop laughing. That and it shows you exactly what sort of unhinged crazy Virginians have to put up with in Northern Virginia.

Folks, without NoVA, Virginia would most definitely be a red state SO those of us who are in the state and are sane absolutely are pulling for Trump to decentralize DC and move agencies around the country.

That would well and truly drain the swamp and HOPEFULLY get rid of swamp creatures like this one.

Watch:

They’re insane.



Do you recognize this woman?



Her name is Marcia.



She’s was sitting outside my favorite coffee shop in McLean, VA today.



When she saw my red MAGA hat, she lost it.



Thank you Marcia for getting my former Boss re-elected. #RememberJocelynNungaray pic.twitter.com/EJAMFpuc9t — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 9, 2024

What a lunatic.

That face you make when you’re about to be famous. pic.twitter.com/2VQ39juKp2 — NukeTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) November 9, 2024

Thank you for exposing these people. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 10, 2024

Seb is VICIOUS.

And we love him for it.

Lol "Marcia" needs to calm down and get a grip on reality!



Meanwhile, her overreaction just guaranteed 4 more years for our beloved President!



Keep on triggering, Marcia! — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 9, 2024

Fat, drunk, hate-filled, and crazy is no way to go through life, Marcia.

McLean is an elitist liberal bastion. They fail to understand it’s existence goes back to when the British were burning the WH and Dolly and James Madison had to escape DC and that’s where they initially fled, Dolly clutching precious artifacts. Now, people like this would have… — Dewey Finn (@therightreader) November 9, 2024

Drain.

The.

Swamp.

