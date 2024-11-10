Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion Fear-Monger (Watch)

Katie Porter went on a news show to talk about how scared her daughter is now that Trump is president because if she gets raped she can't get an abortion. No, really. She said that. Why the Hell would a 12-year-old have such a thought not to mention her own gross mom going on television to use her this way.

Advertisement

Democrats are just evil and sick.

Watch:

.@katieporteroc says after Trump won, her 12 year old daughter was in tears.



"She said, 'Trump is going to win. What if I get raped and need to have an abortion?'"



Porter says "its a reminder how scary this time is for people and how important it is for Democrats to have… pic.twitter.com/o6eYRgDWh2 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 9, 2024

The post continues:

Porter says "it's a reminder how scary this time is for people and how important it is for Democrats to have strategies both at the state level and federal level to make sure we can continue to protect people's rights."

Someone close to Porter who knows her daughter should tell her that her mom is nuts. Also, pretty sure her daughter will be a whole lost safer once the border is truly secured.

Just spitballin'.

Christine Pushaw with the TKO:

It's sad that her 12 year old is even worrying about such a horrible scenario; this is most likely a reflection on her parenting and it's not good. California Democrats should be tougher on crime & especially sex offenders; do not ever let r4pists out of prison to re-offend! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 9, 2024

... most likely a reflection of her parenting and and it's not good.

Bingo.

Deporting the illegals who are raping 12 year olds might help — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) November 9, 2024

Buh-buh-bih bingo.

Katie Porter is an idiot, she lives in CA, abortion is legal in California, and if her daughter is raped it’s probably an illegal immigrant that Katie supports bringing here. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 9, 2024

She's not an idiot, she knows this. She's just hoping the idiots watching her don't know that and are as TERRIFIED as she wants them to be so maybe they'll vote for Democrats next time. Abortion is at the state level, it's legal in every state ... she knows this.

This is not about informing anyone, though.

This is about exploiting her pre-teen daughter to push for abortion.

Mom of the year right there. Yup.

===========================================================================

Related:

Lefty's MASSIVE Freak-Out Over Trump Ending Federal Agencies Using TAX DOLLARS to Promote Trans is DELISH

SNL's Post-Election Opening Shows Us Just How Much Trump's Win BROKE THEM Again and It's Glorious (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION

HOO BOY! Chris Hayes' 2023 Anti-Trump Post Comes Back to Bite Him on the Arse and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sack UP, Bro! Jimmy Kimmel Crying AGAIN Because Elon Musk Hurt His Feelers EPITOME of Loser Left (Watch)



===========================================================================