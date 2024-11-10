'Fainting Party': Scott Jennings Advising the Democrats About Why They Suck Is HILARIOUSLY...
Mom of the Year Katie Porter TORCHED for Exploiting 12-Year-Old Daughter to Abortion Fear-Monger (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on November 10, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Katie Porter went on a news show to talk about how scared her daughter is now that Trump is president because if she gets raped she can't get an abortion. No, really. She said that. Why the Hell would a 12-year-old have such a thought not to mention her own gross mom going on television to use her this way.

Democrats are just evil and sick.

Watch:

The post continues:

Porter says "it's a reminder how scary this time is for people and how important it is for Democrats to have strategies both at the state level and federal level to make sure we can continue to protect people's rights."

Someone close to Porter who knows her daughter should tell her that her mom is nuts. Also, pretty sure her daughter will be a whole lost safer once the border is truly secured.

Just spitballin'.

Christine Pushaw with the TKO:

... most likely a reflection of her parenting and and it's not good.

Bingo.

Buh-buh-bih bingo.

She's not an idiot, she knows this. She's just hoping the idiots watching her don't know that and are as TERRIFIED as she wants them to be so maybe they'll vote for Democrats next time. Abortion is at the state level, it's legal in every state ... she knows this.

This is not about informing anyone, though.

This is about exploiting her pre-teen daughter to push for abortion.

Mom of the year right there. Yup. 

