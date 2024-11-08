Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION

Brian Stelter seems very concerned about journalists who have to cover Trump for another four years, some of them even questioning if they 'have it in them'. Seriously? C'mon man, if anyone is more stoked about Trump getting elected than us here at Twitchy it's the mouth-breathers at CNN and MSNC who know he's a huge draw for the crazies who watch and read them.

Trump is good for the media business.

He just is.

And this from Brian Stelter is just lame.

Will there be a journalistic brain drain in DC? A talent agent said what I've also heard anecdotally: A lot of reporters are "questioning if they have it in them to report on another Trump cycle." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 7, 2024

Mollie Hemingway put it perfectly.

It won't be a brain drain, obviously, but they should definitely all find other lines of work. https://t.co/TrLS6Sdg7f — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 8, 2024

This.

Hey, if you can't cover Trump then maybe journalism just isn't your thing. We hear WalMart is always hiring greeters.

Or maybe they should LEARN TO CODE. Remember when saying that to a so-called journalist on Twitter would get your suspended? Or using the word 'pansy'? Man, we are so glad Elon Musk bought Twitter ... but we digress.

Their brains have already drained. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 8, 2024

Years and years and years ago. Yup.

I understand ICE is hiring. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 8, 2024

There ya' go.

We, the American people, have lived through the last 4 years of this Biden/Harris Communist Regime which MSM facilitated by refusing to report the truth. Cry me a river about the trauma of enduring another Trump term. Give us a break. — Bennetta Elliott (@belliott123) November 8, 2024

What she said.

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

