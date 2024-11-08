Mollie Hemingway's Words of Wisdom for Brian Stelter PITYING Journos Covering Trump Again Are PERFECTION

'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:35 PM on November 08, 2024
Twitchy

Brian Stelter seems very concerned about journalists who have to cover Trump for another four years, some of them even questioning if they 'have it in them'. Seriously? C'mon man, if anyone is more stoked about Trump getting elected than us here at Twitchy it's the mouth-breathers at CNN and MSNC who know he's a huge draw for the crazies who watch and read them.

Trump is good for the media business.

He just is.

And this from Brian Stelter is just lame.

Mollie Hemingway put it perfectly.

This.

Hey, if you can't cover Trump then maybe journalism just isn't your thing. We hear WalMart is always hiring greeters.

Or maybe they should LEARN TO CODE. Remember when saying that to a so-called journalist on Twitter would get your suspended? Or using the word 'pansy'? Man, we are so glad Elon Musk bought Twitter ... but we digress.

Years and years and years ago. Yup.

There ya' go.

'Red-Pilled in Real Time': Charlamagne Notices What Dems Are NOT Saying About Trump Since He Won
Doug P.
What she said.

All day every day and twice on Sunday.

BRIAN STELTER JOURNALISTS MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRUMP

