Enjoy the L! Meet the Dozen or So Harpies Behind the KamalaHQ Account AND the Four Men Who Beat Them

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on November 08, 2024
Twitchy

If you spent any time at all on X you are more than familiar with the accidentally hilarious KamalaHQ account that got caught over and over and over pushing lies and deliberately manipulating video to push a narrative around Trump that did not exist. What makes this funnier is that it took a team of 12 to run that crap account ... and yes, they all look exactly as you'd expect.

Take a look:

Totally checks out. 

Heh.

And here is the team that took them down ... 

A team of four men did it for free.

Think about that for a minute.

It was GREAT. Every time they posted another lie, Rugg's group was on top of it. They debunked everything they put out, everything they pulled ... and it was glorious

They beat the machine, a group of four men WITHOUT getting paid did it.

Huzzah.

