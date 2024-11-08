Enjoy the L! Meet the Dozen or So Harpies Behind the KamalaHQ Account AND the Four Men Who Beat Them

If you spent any time at all on X you are more than familiar with the accidentally hilarious KamalaHQ account that got caught over and over and over pushing lies and deliberately manipulating video to push a narrative around Trump that did not exist. What makes this funnier is that it took a team of 12 to run that crap account ... and yes, they all look exactly as you'd expect.

Take a look:

So, this was the team behind “Kamala HQ.”



Checks out. pic.twitter.com/ncYzK9eOKe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 8, 2024

Totally checks out.

Heh.

And here is the team that took them down ...

Kamala HQ, a team of 12, got owned by three people running @KamalaHQLies for free.



Myself, @Noah_Griffith_ and @RedsRepair95 decided to start the account to combat the firehose of misinformation coming from these clowns.



Enjoy the L. https://t.co/pNMzv0kYwQ pic.twitter.com/hYub00fuKP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2024

A team of four men did it for free.

Think about that for a minute.

OMG!!



You were @KamalaHQLies ???? Hahaha



Good job @CollinRugg



This is why you are my favorite!! — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) November 8, 2024

Well done Collin, Josh, and Noah. Freakin awesome, great work! — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 8, 2024

Damn bro impressive. You crushed it at combatting their hoaxes. — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 8, 2024

It was GREAT. Every time they posted another lie, Rugg's group was on top of it. They debunked everything they put out, everything they pulled ... and it was glorious

They beat the machine, a group of four men WITHOUT getting paid did it.

Huzzah.

