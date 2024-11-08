VIP
MSNBC Celebrates Beating CNN in Election Night Ratings (Guess Why So Many Were...
Of ALL the Groups Kamala Lost, the 1 She BARELY Kept By 1...
'You're SUPER Emotional': Scott Jennings Leaves TDS-Comedian SPEECHLESS in Back and Forth...
#SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikT...
WATCH: Michael Cohen Getting Turkey-Trolled Might Be the FUNNIEST Thing You See Today
WATCH: Jews Under Attack in Amsterdam While the Legacy Media is Silent
TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Desperate Dem's Latest Far-Fetched Fantasy: Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris - YES, REA...
VIP
Enjoy This Photo of Two Women Failed by America and Beaten by Trump
Psycho Says She's Purchasing a Glock and Shooting Every White Man She Sees
The Most Misogynistic President Ever Just Appointed the First Woman Chief of Staff...
Republican Against Trump Doesn’t Want the Stain of the Party Anymore
Jess Piper Suggests Anti-Trump White Women Get Identifying Tattoos
Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls a Special Session 'to Safeguard California Values and Fundamental...

Oh HELL YEAH! Trump Shares EPIC, Kick-Butt, Super RAD 10-Step Plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:50 AM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Here's what we've all been waiting for, the dismantling of the Deep State. Our federal government has gotten so massive and HUGE it has forgotten its place, and one of the reasons 72 MILLION Americans voted for Trump is because they believe he will fix it.

Advertisement

They believe he gets it.

And when you read about and watch him share his plan it definitely sounds like it's FINALLY going to happen.

Take a gander:

The post continues:

3. “Totally reform FISA courts which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they're lied to in warrant applications.”

4. “Expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart.”

5. “Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately we false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy.”

6. “Make every Inspector General's office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state.”

7. “Ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone's campaign like they spied on my campaign.”

8. “Continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington Swamp.”

9. “Work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate.”

10. “Push a constitutional amendment to oppose term limits on members of Congress.”

Recommended

#SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes ... yes yes yes.

All the yesses!

This is AMAZE-BALLS.

No days off.

Not even one.

Ain't it GREAT?!

===========================================================================

Related:

Of ALL the Groups Kamala Lost, the 1 She BARELY Kept By 1 POINT Says SO Much About OBAMA & It Ain't Good

'You're SUPER Emotional': Scott Jennings Leaves TDS-Comedian SPEECHLESS in Back and Forth Over Trump/Vets

Brain-Trust Behind EMBARRASSING Iowa Poll Tries Saving Face but Mollie Hemingway Ain't Havin' None OF It

HUME-ILIATED! Brit Hume NUKES Obama Lackey for Whining that Lefties Don't Have a Joe Rogan or Elon Musk

You DO That! Lefty 'Mueller, She Wrote' HOT on the Trail of Those Missing Biden Votes From 2020 and LOL

LOOK at that SMIRK! It's Official, Nobody Seems Happier About Trump's Win Than Pres. Joe BIDEN (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: AMERICA TRUMP DEEP STATE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

#SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers
Grateful Calvin
'You're SUPER Emotional': Scott Jennings Leaves TDS-Comedian SPEECHLESS in Back and Forth Over Trump/Vets
Sam J.
Of ALL the Groups Kamala Lost, the 1 She BARELY Kept By 1 POINT Says SO Much About OBAMA & It Ain't Good
Sam J.
WATCH: Michael Cohen Getting Turkey-Trolled Might Be the FUNNIEST Thing You See Today
FuzzyChimp
Psycho Says She's Purchasing a Glock and Shooting Every White Man She Sees
Brett T.
WATCH: Jews Under Attack in Amsterdam While the Legacy Media is Silent
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
#SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers Grateful Calvin
Advertisement