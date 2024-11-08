Oh HELL YEAH! Trump Shares EPIC, Kick-Butt, Super RAD 10-Step Plan to DISMANTLE the Deep State (Watch)

Here's what we've all been waiting for, the dismantling of the Deep State. Our federal government has gotten so massive and HUGE it has forgotten its place, and one of the reasons 72 MILLION Americans voted for Trump is because they believe he will fix it.

They believe he gets it.

And when you read about and watch him share his plan it definitely sounds like it's FINALLY going to happen.

Take a gander:

Donald Trump’s plan to dismantle the Deep State.



1. “Immediately reissue my 2020 executive order, restoring the President's authority to remove rogue bureaucrats.”



2. “Clean out all of the corrupt actors in our national security and intelligence apparatus.”



3. “Totally reform… pic.twitter.com/Xhg297uWCe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 8, 2024

The post continues:

3. “Totally reform FISA courts which are so corrupt that the judges seemingly do not care when they're lied to in warrant applications.” 4. “Expose the hoaxes and abuses of power that have been tearing our country apart.” 5. “Launch a major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately we false narratives and to subvert our government and our democracy.” 6. “Make every Inspector General's office independent and physically separated from the departments they oversee so they do not become the protectors of the deep state.” 7. “Ask Congress to establish an independent auditing system to continually monitor our intelligence agencies to ensure they are not spying on our citizens or running disinformation campaigns against the American people, or that they are not spying on someone's campaign like they spied on my campaign.” 8. “Continue the effort launched by the Trump administration to move parts of the sprawling federal bureaucracy to new locations outside the Washington Swamp.” 9. “Work to ban federal bureaucrats from taking jobs at the companies they deal with and that they regulate.” 10. “Push a constitutional amendment to oppose term limits on members of Congress.”

Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes ... yes yes yes.

All the yesses!

This is AMAZE-BALLS.

Trump’s team: We won! We’re taking some days off right?



Trump… — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 8, 2024

No days off.

Not even one.

He just put them all on notice!!😎 — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 8, 2024

Ain't it GREAT?!

===========================================================================

