'You're SUPER Emotional': Scott Jennings Leaves TDS-Comedian SPEECHLESS in Back and Forth Over Trump/Vets

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on November 08, 2024
Meme

We are three days post-election and our kindly and tolerant friends on the Left continue their breathless and even insane meltdown over Trump's MANDATE of a win. Every swing state. His. So you'd think these people would figure out the majority of this country wouldn't vote for Hitler or a man who supposedly hates our troops but ... nope. They believe they are somehow smarter than the people who actually pay attention to policy because THEY have TikTok.

Or MSNBC.

Or CNN.

Or their tea leaves.

Whatever.

Scott Jennings has once again made a Lefty cry on CNN, and this time that Lefty is supposed to be a comedian. Perhaps what they say about comedians is true, they're all just really sad clowns.

Well, this guy was definitely a clown.

Watch:

His post continues:

”PETE DOMINICK: “Of course I am. I'm terrified... You don't admit that Donald Trump hates veterans.”

SCOTT JENNINGS: “You're still campaigning. It's over, brother.”

You're still campaigning. It's over, brother.

HA.

Too good.

The look on that guy's face ... *CHEF'S KISS*

Yes and yes.

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it, even on live television.

#SocialMediaVideoCritique: Justine Bateman Offers HILARIOUS Film Tips to Melting Down TikTokers
Grateful Calvin
They'll never stop. It's all they've got at this point.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MILITARY TRUMP 2024 ELECTION SCOTT JENNINGS

