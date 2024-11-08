'You're SUPER Emotional': Scott Jennings Leaves TDS-Comedian SPEECHLESS in Back and Forth Over Trump/Vets

We are three days post-election and our kindly and tolerant friends on the Left continue their breathless and even insane meltdown over Trump's MANDATE of a win. Every swing state. His. So you'd think these people would figure out the majority of this country wouldn't vote for Hitler or a man who supposedly hates our troops but ... nope. They believe they are somehow smarter than the people who actually pay attention to policy because THEY have TikTok.

Or MSNBC.

Or CNN.

Or their tea leaves.

Whatever.

Scott Jennings has once again made a Lefty cry on CNN, and this time that Lefty is supposed to be a comedian. Perhaps what they say about comedians is true, they're all just really sad clowns.

Well, this guy was definitely a clown.

Watch:

CNN Panelist’s TDS Goes off the Charts During Heated Debate With Scott Jennings



PETE DOMINICK: “Donald Trump hates veterans! He called them suckers and losers. He absolutely despises them.”



SCOTT JENNINGS: “I know you're super emotional.”



PETE DOMINICK: “Of course I am. I'm… pic.twitter.com/ry4mTeiauX — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 8, 2024

His post continues:

”PETE DOMINICK: “Of course I am. I'm terrified... You don't admit that Donald Trump hates veterans.” SCOTT JENNINGS: “You're still campaigning. It's over, brother.”

You're still campaigning. It's over, brother.

HA.

Too good.

The look on that guy's face ... *CHEF'S KISS*

Ridiculous. This is why the mainstream media is dying. Is Pete Dominick belittling veterans that came out in support for Donald Trump? — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) November 8, 2024

Yes and yes.

Biden called the military “stupid bastards” on video. https://t.co/6xOkGzWAqx — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 8, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they (D)o it, even on live television.

They’re still trying to push this lie, huh? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 8, 2024

They'll never stop. It's all they've got at this point.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================